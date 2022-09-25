A 2-year-old child died Sunday after being found unresponsive in a pool in Tennessee. The Bradley County Sheriff's Office said Monday the boy was declared dead at a hospital. On Sunday, Bradley County E.M.S. and Bradley County Fire & Rescue were sent to an address in Charleston in reference to a possible drowning. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found the child to be in an unresponsive state. Authorities were told the neighbors found the boy in their pool Sunday afternoon.

BRADLEY COUNTY, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO