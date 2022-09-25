ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

September 27 Police Briefs

The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. 5006 Newport Drive (Public Intoxication 22-013351):. Ramriez Marco was arrested for Public Intoxication after attempted to enter the residence at this location. 1615A Heather Street (Auto Theft 22-013360):. Warrants were sought to arrest Mauricio Gomez for theft of...
fox5atlanta.com

Body of newborn infant found along north Georgia creek, sheriff says

RINGGOLD, Ga. - A newborn infant was found dead by the side of a north Georgia creek on Tuesday afternoon, Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk says. The infant’s lifeless, underdeveloped body was found face down at the edge of the South Chickamauga Creek at the Graysville Canoe Launch. The sheriff says the umbilical cord and placenta were still attached.
WDEF

One man killed, another injured in Ridgedale shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police are investigating the shooting of two men in the Ridgedale area Sunday night. They got a “shots fired” call around 10:15 PM to the 1100 block of South Lyerly Street. Officers found a vehicle with bullet holes in it, but no victims. Then...
WDEF

Pedestrian killed on Lookout Mountain Sunday night

HINKLE, Georgia (WDEF) – A pedestrian was hit and killed Sunday evening on Lookout Mountain in Georgia. The Georgia State Patrol says it happened on Highway 157 below Hinkle. They say the 51 year old man was walking in the middle of the lane when a Toyota 4 Runner...
theutcecho.com

UTC Alumnus Brandon Calloway's Journey to Healing

On July 16, Brandon Calloway, a UTC graduate and former student was brutally beaten by police officers in Oakland, TN for a traffic violation. Specifically, he allegedly did not stop at a stop sign. This act of injustice and extreme brutality quickly surfaced on the internet, and many people soon...
WDEF

Child found unresponsive in Bradley County pool

CHARLESTON, TN (WDEF) – In Bradley County Sunday afternoon, the county fire and rescue and emergency medical services workers were dispatched to an address on Burnt Ridge Drive in Charleston after a call about an unresponsive child in a pool. According to the public information officer, a neighbor called...
WDEF

Police arrest woman accused of peeping in Rainsville homes

RAINSVILLE, Alabama (WDEF) – Police on Sand Mountain believe they have cracked the case of the woman peeping in people’s homes. Rainsville Police have gotten numerous calls of a woman prowling yards and peaking into windows last week. And several reports of missing items. Chief Edmondson came across...
International Business Times

2-Year-Old Tennessee Child Dies After Being Found Unresponsive In Neighbor's Pool

A 2-year-old child died Sunday after being found unresponsive in a pool in Tennessee. The Bradley County Sheriff's Office said Monday the boy was declared dead at a hospital. On Sunday, Bradley County E.M.S. and Bradley County Fire & Rescue were sent to an address in Charleston in reference to a possible drowning. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found the child to be in an unresponsive state. Authorities were told the neighbors found the boy in their pool Sunday afternoon.
WDEF

Two year old drowns in Bradley County

CHARLESTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County officials have updated information on a child drowning Sunday in Charleston. They say neighbors discovered the child in their pool. Officials don’t know how long the child was in the water. Both neighbors and first responders and medical professionals treated the two...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN

