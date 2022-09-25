Read full article on original website
WTVC
Grand jury indicts Cleveland firefighter for aggravated burglary, invasion of privacy
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A Bradley County Grand Jury has indicted a Cleveland firefighter. The grand jury charged 27-year-old Logan Darby Helton with aggravated burglary, criminal trespass and unlawful photographing in violation of privacy. The indictment says on July 8th Helton "did unlawfully enter the habitation of [a woman] without...
WDEF
Sheriff asks public help in case of newborn babies body found Tuesday
GRAYSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk is asking for the public’s help in the case of a new born’s body that was found this week. Deputies found the underdeveloped infant lying face down at the edge of South Chickamauga Creek at the Graysville Canoe Launch on Tuesday afternoon.
WDEF
Hamilton County 911 Center honored for efforts during “Dispatch Event of the Year”
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The telecommunicators at the Hamilton County 911 Emergency Communications District were honored for their efforts during a shooting downtown in late May. The Tennessee Emergency Numbers Association honored the second and third shift workers for handling the shooting between teenagers on May 28th, calling it the...
WTVCFOX
Man killed, another man hurt after shooting in Chattanooga Sunday night
Cha — One man is dead and another is recovering after they were shot in Chattanooga Sunday night, according to Chattanooga Police. Police believe the incident happened on the 1100 block of South Lyerly Street a little after 10 p.m. A release says several people called police to report...
eastridgenewsonline.com
September 27 Police Briefs
The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. 5006 Newport Drive (Public Intoxication 22-013351):. Ramriez Marco was arrested for Public Intoxication after attempted to enter the residence at this location. 1615A Heather Street (Auto Theft 22-013360):. Warrants were sought to arrest Mauricio Gomez for theft of...
fox5atlanta.com
Body of newborn infant found along north Georgia creek, sheriff says
RINGGOLD, Ga. - A newborn infant was found dead by the side of a north Georgia creek on Tuesday afternoon, Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk says. The infant’s lifeless, underdeveloped body was found face down at the edge of the South Chickamauga Creek at the Graysville Canoe Launch. The sheriff says the umbilical cord and placenta were still attached.
WDEF
One man killed, another injured in Ridgedale shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police are investigating the shooting of two men in the Ridgedale area Sunday night. They got a “shots fired” call around 10:15 PM to the 1100 block of South Lyerly Street. Officers found a vehicle with bullet holes in it, but no victims. Then...
WTVC
Dead infant found at Graysville Canoe Launch, Catoosa County Government says
GRAYSVILLE, Ga. — Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk is asking for the public’s help after a dead infant was found at the Graysville Canoe Launch, Catoosa County Government says. They say deputies were called to the Graysville Canoe Launch where a lifeless, underdeveloped infant was found lying face...
WDEF
18-year-old shot in Chattanooga, but police say that’s about it for details
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Police Department needs your help to learn the details of a shooting. There are very few details. A public information officer for the department says police got the call from a hospital at 11:45 last night that an 18-year-old walked into the emergency room with a gunshot wound.
WTVC
Stolen property recovered Monday at Chester Frost Park; One arrested
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — At least one person is in custody after a theft bust at Chester Frost Park Monday morning. Our crew on the scene watched as Hamilton County Rangers gathered items such as fishing rods and bicycles, all of which they say were stolen. We also saw...
WDEF
Pedestrian killed on Lookout Mountain Sunday night
HINKLE, Georgia (WDEF) – A pedestrian was hit and killed Sunday evening on Lookout Mountain in Georgia. The Georgia State Patrol says it happened on Highway 157 below Hinkle. They say the 51 year old man was walking in the middle of the lane when a Toyota 4 Runner...
theutcecho.com
UTC Alumnus Brandon Calloway's Journey to Healing
On July 16, Brandon Calloway, a UTC graduate and former student was brutally beaten by police officers in Oakland, TN for a traffic violation. Specifically, he allegedly did not stop at a stop sign. This act of injustice and extreme brutality quickly surfaced on the internet, and many people soon...
WDEF
Child found unresponsive in Bradley County pool
CHARLESTON, TN (WDEF) – In Bradley County Sunday afternoon, the county fire and rescue and emergency medical services workers were dispatched to an address on Burnt Ridge Drive in Charleston after a call about an unresponsive child in a pool. According to the public information officer, a neighbor called...
WTVCFOX
Hamilton County Mayor Wamp wades into Chattanooga Pride week controversy
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Newly-elected Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp says his office has been "inundated from both sides" by constituents weighing in on a recent controversy over Chattanooga Pride week events. We told you Monday that a right-wing blogger tweeted video of the weekend events in the Scenic...
WDEF
Police arrest woman accused of peeping in Rainsville homes
RAINSVILLE, Alabama (WDEF) – Police on Sand Mountain believe they have cracked the case of the woman peeping in people’s homes. Rainsville Police have gotten numerous calls of a woman prowling yards and peaking into windows last week. And several reports of missing items. Chief Edmondson came across...
Tennessee man pleads guilty to child solicitation in Virginia court
A Meigs County man who was charged with solicitation of a child has pleaded guilty in a Virginia court, according to Ninth Judicial District Attorney Russell Johnson.
International Business Times
2-Year-Old Tennessee Child Dies After Being Found Unresponsive In Neighbor's Pool
A 2-year-old child died Sunday after being found unresponsive in a pool in Tennessee. The Bradley County Sheriff's Office said Monday the boy was declared dead at a hospital. On Sunday, Bradley County E.M.S. and Bradley County Fire & Rescue were sent to an address in Charleston in reference to a possible drowning. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found the child to be in an unresponsive state. Authorities were told the neighbors found the boy in their pool Sunday afternoon.
WDEF
Four-car pileup on N. Moore Rd. leads to one adult injured, two children with minor injuries
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Four cars were involved in an accident in the 900 block of North Moore Road early this afternoon. The two cars with the most damage were still there about an hour after it happened. According to a Chattanooga police officer on the scene, despite the heavy...
chattanoogacw.com
Healing through hunting: Chattanooga man makes hunting trip for veterans extra special
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Bonfires, friends, and hundreds of acres of open land. It's any hunter's dream. But the gathering we're talking about is more than a weekend getaway. It's changing the lives of people who have put their lives on the line to protect our country. On this week's...
WDEF
Two year old drowns in Bradley County
CHARLESTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County officials have updated information on a child drowning Sunday in Charleston. They say neighbors discovered the child in their pool. Officials don’t know how long the child was in the water. Both neighbors and first responders and medical professionals treated the two...
