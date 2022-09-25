Read full article on original website
Black Panther Spotted in Alabama? Maybe...Maybe Not.
Fairly often I'll see a social media post, a news article, or a friend will send me a story about someone spotting a very rare "black panther" somewhere in the southern United States or in my home state of Alabama. Social media frenzies often erupt around these sightings with neighborly warnings such as "Keep the kids and pets indoors!" causing fear, panic and lots of gossip. Wildlife officials almost always completely dismiss these sightings - but I have found many of the witnesses to be very credible and sincere - and the sightings persist year after year. So, what exactly are all these people seeing?
Huh? This Is Said To Be The Dumbest City In the State Of Alabama
There is one word that I really don't like to throw around so loosely. You never know who you're offending; quite frankly, everyone's definition is different. After looking at the results of this study, some might consider this place the dumbest city in the state. I'd rather say, it's just...
thecutoffnews.com
See the former jobs of the governor of Alabama
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Alabama using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Why Is Alabama On The List Of Top 10 Most Dangerous Places In America?
I have lived in Tuscaloosa/Northport since 1988 (the first time around), moving away for a bit and moved back in 2021. Personally, I've almost hit, at least half-a-dozen people on the streets of Tuscaloosa and Northport, Alabama. OF COURSE, most of these near-misses happened on Skyland Boulevard and McFarland Boulevard.
WAAY-TV
Ivey's office responds to prison protest: Inmate demands are 'unreasonable,' unwelcomed in Alabama
A spokesperson for Gov. Kay Ivey's office responded to an ongoing strike among Alabama inmates Monday, calling their demands "unreasonable" and unwelcome in the state. Communications Director Gina Maiola said Ivey remains, first and foremost, committed to ensuring public safety. She said protestors need to understand that many of their demands require legislative action that "will never happen in the state of Alabama."
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Ian approaches SW Fla.; Red Flag Warning for central Ala.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Another beautiful night in store across central Alabama as a dry air mass has settled in across Alabama. Expect clear and starry skies tonight, offering great views of the crescent moon. Temperatures will once again fall into the upper 40s to low 50s, making for another...
As fentanyl deaths rise, Alabama officials face vexing question: More prison sentences or alternative solutions
Alabama officials are scrambling to find solutions to the latest drug crisis as overdoses linked to illicit fentanyl ingestion are rattling the state with plenty of horrific stories. Recent examples played out in Alabama news outlets include:. A 15-year-old in Semmes snorted opioids, not knowing it was laced with synthetic...
altoday.com
America First bus tour headed to Alabama
America First Agenda bus tour will be making a stop in Hoover, Alabama, this Monday, September 26t at 12 pm at Hoover Tactical Firearms. The tour highlights the America First Agenda, the America First Policy Institute’s 10-pillar policy plan that debuted at the America First Agenda Summit this past July with former President Donald Trump.
High-speed internet in Alabama: State provides $82 million for ‘middle-mile’ network
Back in January, the Alabama Legislature and Gov. Kay Ivey approved a plan to spend $276 million of the state’s American Rescue Plan Act federal funds on the expansion of access to high-speed internet. Today, Ivey and legislative leaders announced that $82 million of that would be used for...
New deal could end Georgia’s water wars
Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama...
Tropical Storm Ian: What does Alabama need to know?
Tropical Storm Ian got stronger on Sunday night as it headed in the direction of Cuba -- and eventually the Gulf of Mexico. Ian’s winds increased from 45 mph to 65 mph late Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Ian is expected to become a hurricane on Monday...
altoday.com
Alabama Department of Public Health silences comments on social media
A recent social media post from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) announced that the agency will begin disabling all comments from their social media posts starting October 3. The Alabama Department of Public Health posted on multiple social media sites, “Beginning Monday, October 3, 2022, the Alabama Department...
Alabama’s 10 Most Poverty Stricken Communities Will Surprise You
This list of Alabama's 10 cities with the highest poverty rates should worry us all. You are only as strong as your weakest link. Why do we have so many struggling communities in Alabama?. When poverty is high, so is crime!. WE NEED TO DO BETTER FOR OUR COMMUNITIES. Here...
alabamanews.net
Great Weather for Alabama; Major Hurricane Ian Tampa Bound
FANTASTIC FALL WEATHER: No threat of rain for Alabama most of this week as each day will feature pleasant afternoons with highs in the mid to upper 70s, and splendid nights with lows mostly in the 50s. We will mention breezy conditions at times through the week, and especially by the end of the week due to the pressure gradient wind field around approaching Hurricane Ian. Now much of Alabama is under a Fire Weather Watch as the combination of breezy conditions and very low humidity will increase our fire dangers the next few days. Please no outdoor burning!!!
WHNT-TV
Flowers no-shows as gubernatorial candidates debate in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Yolanda Flowers was a no-show at the first public debate hosted by registered voters in north Huntsville. Flowers generated some criticism and concern among organizers, and attendees, for not attending the debate. Around 75 registered voters attended the event at Studio 53...
Wildfire risk high for parts of Alabama Tuesday and Wednesday
Parts of Alabama will be under a higher than normal risk for wildfires both today and Wednesday. The National Weather Service said the combination of dry air and breezy winds could lead to an increased risk of wildfires -- and outdoor burning will be a bad idea. A red flag...
thebamabuzz.com
15 top architecture firms in Alabama, including Montgomery firm behind Protective Stadium
Business Alabama has officially ranked the largest architecture firms in Alabama by total design fees for 2021, and we’ve got the scoop on which firms made the list. Keep reading to see which city makes the most appearances and see if your city has firms that made the list.
Attorneys allege Alabama inmate tortured by Department of Corrections
The disturbing images of Kastellio Vaughan sparked outrage, sorrow, and allegations of abuse and neglect inside Alabama‘s Elmore Correctional Facility.
Alabama Health Department decision to ban social media comments met with applause, criticism
The Alabama Department of Public Health on Monday announced it would no longer allow comments on its social media posts starting next week -- a move that was met with both praise and criticism. “Beginning Monday, October 3, 2022, the Alabama Department of Public Health will disable the comments function...
wtvy.com
ADPH warns of tick-borne diseases this fall
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Many Alabamians will go outside to hunt or pick pumpkins this fall, but before coming back inside they should make sure they are not carrying any unwanted pests. Tick-borne diseases are typically rare in Alabama, but Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health...
