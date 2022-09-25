ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 1

Related
April Killian

Black Panther Spotted in Alabama? Maybe...Maybe Not.

Fairly often I'll see a social media post, a news article, or a friend will send me a story about someone spotting a very rare "black panther" somewhere in the southern United States or in my home state of Alabama. Social media frenzies often erupt around these sightings with neighborly warnings such as "Keep the kids and pets indoors!" causing fear, panic and lots of gossip. Wildlife officials almost always completely dismiss these sightings - but I have found many of the witnesses to be very credible and sincere - and the sightings persist year after year. So, what exactly are all these people seeing?
ALABAMA STATE
thecutoffnews.com

See the former jobs of the governor of Alabama

Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Alabama using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
WAAY-TV

Ivey's office responds to prison protest: Inmate demands are 'unreasonable,' unwelcomed in Alabama

A spokesperson for Gov. Kay Ivey's office responded to an ongoing strike among Alabama inmates Monday, calling their demands "unreasonable" and unwelcome in the state. Communications Director Gina Maiola said Ivey remains, first and foremost, committed to ensuring public safety. She said protestors need to understand that many of their demands require legislative action that "will never happen in the state of Alabama."
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Ian approaches SW Fla.; Red Flag Warning for central Ala.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Another beautiful night in store across central Alabama as a dry air mass has settled in across Alabama. Expect clear and starry skies tonight, offering great views of the crescent moon. Temperatures will once again fall into the upper 40s to low 50s, making for another...
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

America First bus tour headed to Alabama

America First Agenda bus tour will be making a stop in Hoover, Alabama, this Monday, September 26t at 12 pm at Hoover Tactical Firearms. The tour highlights the America First Agenda, the America First Policy Institute’s 10-pillar policy plan that debuted at the America First Agenda Summit this past July with former President Donald Trump.
HOOVER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Veteran#Ukrainian#Ap News
The Georgia Sun

New deal could end Georgia’s water wars

Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama...
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

Tropical Storm Ian: What does Alabama need to know?

Tropical Storm Ian got stronger on Sunday night as it headed in the direction of Cuba -- and eventually the Gulf of Mexico. Ian’s winds increased from 45 mph to 65 mph late Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Ian is expected to become a hurricane on Monday...
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Alabama Department of Public Health silences comments on social media

A recent social media post from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) announced that the agency will begin disabling all comments from their social media posts starting October 3. The Alabama Department of Public Health posted on multiple social media sites, “Beginning Monday, October 3, 2022, the Alabama Department...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
alabamanews.net

Great Weather for Alabama; Major Hurricane Ian Tampa Bound

FANTASTIC FALL WEATHER: No threat of rain for Alabama most of this week as each day will feature pleasant afternoons with highs in the mid to upper 70s, and splendid nights with lows mostly in the 50s. We will mention breezy conditions at times through the week, and especially by the end of the week due to the pressure gradient wind field around approaching Hurricane Ian. Now much of Alabama is under a Fire Weather Watch as the combination of breezy conditions and very low humidity will increase our fire dangers the next few days. Please no outdoor burning!!!
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Flowers no-shows as gubernatorial candidates debate in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Yolanda Flowers was a no-show at the first public debate hosted by registered voters in north Huntsville. Flowers generated some criticism and concern among organizers, and attendees, for not attending the debate. Around 75 registered voters attended the event at Studio 53...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wtvy.com

ADPH warns of tick-borne diseases this fall

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Many Alabamians will go outside to hunt or pick pumpkins this fall, but before coming back inside they should make sure they are not carrying any unwanted pests. Tick-borne diseases are typically rare in Alabama, but Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy