Oakland-L.A. Angels Runs

Athletics second. Chad Pinder singles to left field. Seth Brown flies out to deep center field to Mike Trout. Jordan Diaz singles to left field. Chad Pinder to second. Shea Langeliers singles to shortstop. Jordan Diaz to second. Chad Pinder to third. Cristian Pache singles to shallow infield. Shea Langeliers to second. Jordan Diaz to third. Chad Pinder scores. Nick Allen doubles to deep left field. Cristian Pache out at home. Shea Langeliers scores. Jordan Diaz scores. Jonah Bride walks. Dermis Garcia reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Jonah Bride out at second.
OAKLAND, CA
Colorado-San Francisco Runs

Rockies first. Ryan McMahon singles to center field. Yonathan Daza strikes out swinging. C.J. Cron singles to left field. Ryan McMahon to second. Charlie Blackmon singles to left field. C.J. Cron to second. Ryan McMahon scores. Elias Diaz flies out to deep left field to Joc Pederson. Michael Toglia strikes out swinging.
L.A. Dodgers-San Diego Runs

Padres first. Ha-Seong Kim flies out to deep right field to Mookie Betts. Juan Soto singles to center field. Manny Machado reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Juan Soto out at second. Brandon Drury doubles. Manny Machado to third. Wil Myers singles to shallow center field. Brandon Drury scores. Manny Machado scores. Josh Bell flies out to center field to Trayce Thompson.
Arizona-Houston Runs

Astros first. Jose Altuve homers to left field. Jeremy Pena flies out to deep right field to Jake McCarthy. Yordan Alvarez singles to left field. Alex Bregman reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Yordan Alvarez out at second. Kyle Tucker singles to shallow infield. Alex Bregman to second. Yuli Gurriel walks. Kyle Tucker to second. Alex Bregman to third. Trey Mancini flies out to right field to Jake McCarthy.
St. Louis-Milwaukee Runs

Cardinals first. Brendan Donovan doubles to deep center field. Lars Nootbaar grounds out to second base, Kolten Wong to Rowdy Tellez. Brendan Donovan to third. Paul Goldschmidt out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Garrett Mitchell. Brendan Donovan scores. Nolan Arenado walks. Corey Dickerson strikes out swinging.
Miami-N.Y. Mets Runs

Marlins first. Jon Berti grounds out to shallow infield, Francisco Lindor to Pete Alonso. Miguel Rojas hit by pitch. Brian Anderson singles to shallow right field. Miguel Rojas to second. Garrett Cooper singles to right center field. Brian Anderson to second. Miguel Rojas to third. Bryan De La Cruz out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Brandon Nimmo. Miguel Rojas scores. JJ Bleday walks. Garrett Cooper to second. Brian Anderson to third. JJ Bleday to second. Garrett Cooper to third. Brian Anderson scores. Jacob Stallings flies out to right field to Tyler Naquin.
Logan Webb strikes out seven as Giants beat Rockies again

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Joc Pederson won a World Series championship last season with the Atlanta Braves and expected to compete for one this season in San Francisco, only to be out of it in September instead. Logan Webb struck out seven over five innings to win for the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

