Chattanooga, TN

wgnsradio.com

I-24 Eastbound Crashes

(SMYRNA, TN) Around 7:25AM Tuesday morning (9/27/2022), a single-vehicle crash shut-down one lane eastbound of I-24 (toward Chattanooga, mm 69) at the Almaville Road exit. The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that a 49-year-old Castalian Springs resident was driving his 1997 Toyota Carolla when he got off the interstate and struck a tree.
SMYRNA, TN
WDEF

Pedestrian killed on Lookout Mountain Sunday night

HINKLE, Georgia (WDEF) – A pedestrian was hit and killed Sunday evening on Lookout Mountain in Georgia. The Georgia State Patrol says it happened on Highway 157 below Hinkle. They say the 51 year old man was walking in the middle of the lane when a Toyota 4 Runner...
LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, GA
WTVC

Pedestrian hit by car on Shallowford Road

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A pedestrian was fatally struck Saturday afternoon at the 5900 block of Shallowford Road. The Chattanooga Police Department responded at 12:31 p.m. to calls of a man lying unconscious on the side of the road. A preliminary report says when EMS arrived, they pronounced him dead.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Chattanooga, TN
Local
Tennessee Accidents
Chattanooga, TN
Crime & Safety
WDEF

One man killed, another injured in Ridgedale shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police are investigating the shooting of two men in the Ridgedale area Sunday night. They got a “shots fired” call around 10:15 PM to the 1100 block of South Lyerly Street. Officers found a vehicle with bullet holes in it, but no victims. Then...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

September 27 Police Briefs

The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. 5006 Newport Drive (Public Intoxication 22-013351):. Ramriez Marco was arrested for Public Intoxication after attempted to enter the residence at this location. 1615A Heather Street (Auto Theft 22-013360):. Warrants were sought to arrest Mauricio Gomez for theft of...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVC

Pedestrian struck on I-24 in Chattanooga on Saturday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A pedestrian was struck at mile marker 179.6 on I-24 going Westbound on Saturday. The Chattanooga Police Department says they responded at 12:20 a.m. The preliminary report says they were notified that a male was walking in the roadway on the interstate. When police were attempting...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wrganews.com

Trion Fire Department responds to House Fire on Sunday

On Sunday the Trion Fire Department responded to dispatch reports of a residential structure fire with flames showing in the area of Cedar Street in Summerville. Upon arrival, firefighters with Engine 12R found a single-story home with heavy smoke showing. Firefighters from Trion, Hays, and Summerville stopped the fire from...
SUMMERVILLE, GA
International Business Times

2-Year-Old Tennessee Child Dies After Being Found Unresponsive In Neighbor's Pool

A 2-year-old child died Sunday after being found unresponsive in a pool in Tennessee. The Bradley County Sheriff's Office said Monday the boy was declared dead at a hospital. On Sunday, Bradley County E.M.S. and Bradley County Fire & Rescue were sent to an address in Charleston in reference to a possible drowning. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found the child to be in an unresponsive state. Authorities were told the neighbors found the boy in their pool Sunday afternoon.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Two year old drowns in Bradley County

CHARLESTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County officials have updated information on a child drowning Sunday in Charleston. They say neighbors discovered the child in their pool. Officials don’t know how long the child was in the water. Both neighbors and first responders and medical professionals treated the two...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WDEF

TVA Conducting Routine Bridge Inspection at Chickamauga Dam

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- If you travel over the Chickamauga Dam on Highway 153, be ready for some delays the next two days. TVA is conducting a routine bridge inspection of the Thrasher Bridge that goes over the dam to ensure its structural integrity. To conduct this inspection, there will be some temporary lane closures in one direction at a time.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Study reveals most marked up new cars in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – There are a lot of factors driving up the price of new cars. Inflation, production shutdowns, supply chain issues, and the microchip shortage. The bottom line is there are more of us shopping for new cars than the manufacturers can deliver. So it’s no surprise that...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Man struck, killed by vehicle in Cleveland Tuesday night

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A man walking across the street in Cleveland was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday night, according to Cleveland Police. Spokeswoman Sgt. Evie West says the accident happened at about 8:30 on Keith Street near Hackberry Drive NW. The man was struck by a northbound...
CLEVELAND, TN

