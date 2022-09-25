Read full article on original website
wgnsradio.com
I-24 Eastbound Crashes
(SMYRNA, TN) Around 7:25AM Tuesday morning (9/27/2022), a single-vehicle crash shut-down one lane eastbound of I-24 (toward Chattanooga, mm 69) at the Almaville Road exit. The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that a 49-year-old Castalian Springs resident was driving his 1997 Toyota Carolla when he got off the interstate and struck a tree.
WDEF
Pedestrian killed on Lookout Mountain Sunday night
HINKLE, Georgia (WDEF) – A pedestrian was hit and killed Sunday evening on Lookout Mountain in Georgia. The Georgia State Patrol says it happened on Highway 157 below Hinkle. They say the 51 year old man was walking in the middle of the lane when a Toyota 4 Runner...
WTVC
Pedestrian hit by car on Shallowford Road
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A pedestrian was fatally struck Saturday afternoon at the 5900 block of Shallowford Road. The Chattanooga Police Department responded at 12:31 p.m. to calls of a man lying unconscious on the side of the road. A preliminary report says when EMS arrived, they pronounced him dead.
WTVCFOX
Man killed, another man hurt after shooting in Chattanooga Sunday night
Cha — One man is dead and another is recovering after they were shot in Chattanooga Sunday night, according to Chattanooga Police. Police believe the incident happened on the 1100 block of South Lyerly Street a little after 10 p.m. A release says several people called police to report...
WDEF
One man killed, another injured in Ridgedale shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police are investigating the shooting of two men in the Ridgedale area Sunday night. They got a “shots fired” call around 10:15 PM to the 1100 block of South Lyerly Street. Officers found a vehicle with bullet holes in it, but no victims. Then...
eastridgenewsonline.com
September 27 Police Briefs
The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. 5006 Newport Drive (Public Intoxication 22-013351):. Ramriez Marco was arrested for Public Intoxication after attempted to enter the residence at this location. 1615A Heather Street (Auto Theft 22-013360):. Warrants were sought to arrest Mauricio Gomez for theft of...
WDEF
Four-car pileup on N. Moore Rd. leads to one adult injured, two children with minor injuries
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Four cars were involved in an accident in the 900 block of North Moore Road early this afternoon. The two cars with the most damage were still there about an hour after it happened. According to a Chattanooga police officer on the scene, despite the heavy...
WTVC
Pedestrian struck on I-24 in Chattanooga on Saturday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A pedestrian was struck at mile marker 179.6 on I-24 going Westbound on Saturday. The Chattanooga Police Department says they responded at 12:20 a.m. The preliminary report says they were notified that a male was walking in the roadway on the interstate. When police were attempting...
WTVC
Grand jury indicts Cleveland firefighter for aggravated burglary, invasion of privacy
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A Bradley County Grand Jury has indicted a Cleveland firefighter. The grand jury charged 27-year-old Logan Darby Helton with aggravated burglary, criminal trespass and unlawful photographing in violation of privacy. The indictment says on July 8th Helton "did unlawfully enter the habitation of [a woman] without...
WTVC
Stolen property recovered Monday at Chester Frost Park; One arrested
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — At least one person is in custody after a theft bust at Chester Frost Park Monday morning. Our crew on the scene watched as Hamilton County Rangers gathered items such as fishing rods and bicycles, all of which they say were stolen. We also saw...
WDEF
Sheriff asks public help in case of newborn babies body found Tuesday
GRAYSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk is asking for the public’s help in the case of a new born’s body that was found this week. Deputies found the underdeveloped infant lying face down at the edge of South Chickamauga Creek at the Graysville Canoe Launch on Tuesday afternoon.
wrganews.com
Trion Fire Department responds to House Fire on Sunday
On Sunday the Trion Fire Department responded to dispatch reports of a residential structure fire with flames showing in the area of Cedar Street in Summerville. Upon arrival, firefighters with Engine 12R found a single-story home with heavy smoke showing. Firefighters from Trion, Hays, and Summerville stopped the fire from...
International Business Times
2-Year-Old Tennessee Child Dies After Being Found Unresponsive In Neighbor's Pool
A 2-year-old child died Sunday after being found unresponsive in a pool in Tennessee. The Bradley County Sheriff's Office said Monday the boy was declared dead at a hospital. On Sunday, Bradley County E.M.S. and Bradley County Fire & Rescue were sent to an address in Charleston in reference to a possible drowning. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found the child to be in an unresponsive state. Authorities were told the neighbors found the boy in their pool Sunday afternoon.
WDEF
Two year old drowns in Bradley County
CHARLESTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County officials have updated information on a child drowning Sunday in Charleston. They say neighbors discovered the child in their pool. Officials don’t know how long the child was in the water. Both neighbors and first responders and medical professionals treated the two...
WDEF
TVA Conducting Routine Bridge Inspection at Chickamauga Dam
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- If you travel over the Chickamauga Dam on Highway 153, be ready for some delays the next two days. TVA is conducting a routine bridge inspection of the Thrasher Bridge that goes over the dam to ensure its structural integrity. To conduct this inspection, there will be some temporary lane closures in one direction at a time.
WTVC
Past allegations against Hamilton County deputy raise questions about him being an SRO
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Previous allegations against Hamilton County deputy Tyler McRae and a viral video of him arresting and East Ridge High School student has some questioning how he became an SRO in the first place. In this viral video you see SRO McRae take down 18-year-old Tauris Sledge...
WDEF
Study reveals most marked up new cars in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – There are a lot of factors driving up the price of new cars. Inflation, production shutdowns, supply chain issues, and the microchip shortage. The bottom line is there are more of us shopping for new cars than the manufacturers can deliver. So it’s no surprise that...
Log truck crashed into home in Fort Payne
A log truck crashed into a home in Fort Payne on Friday.
WTVCFOX
Man struck, killed by vehicle in Cleveland Tuesday night
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A man walking across the street in Cleveland was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday night, according to Cleveland Police. Spokeswoman Sgt. Evie West says the accident happened at about 8:30 on Keith Street near Hackberry Drive NW. The man was struck by a northbound...
Tennessee man pleads guilty to child solicitation in Virginia court
A Meigs County man who was charged with solicitation of a child has pleaded guilty in a Virginia court, according to Ninth Judicial District Attorney Russell Johnson.
