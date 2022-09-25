ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forty Fort, PA

Newswatch 16

New attractions at the Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There is lots to see, eat, and do at the Bloomsburg Fair. Many of the vendors and attractions have been here for decades, while others are brand new. Something you may not associate with the Bloomsburg Fair are tattoos. But now you can get inked while you're here. That's what Heidi Levan did.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Fall festival in Duryea

DURYEA, Pa. — The Duryea Betterment Committee hosted their annual fall fest at the Germania Hose Company in Duryea. There was something for everyone, with over 20 food and craft vendors across the Wilkes-Barre and Scranton area and special activities for kids. Making the most of the first fall...
DURYEA, PA
Newswatch 16

Road renamed for state lawmaker in Luzerne County

SHICKSHINNY, Pa. — Dozens gathered on Main Street in Shickshinny on Tuesday to memorialize the honorable George C. Hasay. Hasay served the 117th District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for 34 years. "At that time he was first elected to the House in 1972, and he was only...
SHICKSHINNY, PA
Newswatch 16

Preserve in Wyoming County to become state park

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A soft breeze blows through this part of Wyoming County as nature unfolds above your head and at your feet. This is the Howland Preserve on Vosburg Road, north of Tunkhannock. The jagged rocks peek through the trees, towering above the river that nearly encircles these hundreds of acres.
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Therapy dog makes rounds at Moscow Elementary

MOSCOW, Pa. — Michelle Layland reads to her second grade class at Moscow Elementary School, and these days, there are two special guests in the room. One of them has four paws. Sarah Edwards and her 2-year-old lab named Dutton are part of a new program at the school....
MOSCOW, PA
Newswatch 16

Bird flu detected in geese in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — There aren't many signs of geese at the Griffin Reservoir near Clarks Summit. This, after the Pennsylvania Game Commission, reported more than 30 Canada geese were found sick or dead recently at the reservoir in Lackawanna County, infected with Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or HPAI.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Day of remembrance for homicide victims

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Advocates and community members say it's important to remember the surviving family members and to commemorate their loved ones who were murdered. "Well, I think that homicide is the shared experience that brings us together, but every year we remember our loved ones as well as remind each other that we have the strength and individual courage to heal the trauma we've experienced," said Bridget Irwin, organizer.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania

If you happen to live in Pennsylvania or you plan on traveling to this beautiful state in the near future, then keep on reading because below you will find a list of three amazing pizza places that are amazing for a quick stop when you are in a rush but are also a good choice for when you want to go out with your friends or family members. With that in mind, if you have never been to any of these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and visit them if you have the chance. All of them have serve absolutely delicious food at amazing prices.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Harvest festival in Archbald

ARCHBALD, Pa. — It's the first official weekend of fall, and folks in Lackawanna County welcomed the new season. The Eynon Archbald Lions Club held their annual harvest festival at AC Field in Archbald. The free festival included activities for everyone; food and pumpkin painting, plus community resources such...
WNEP-TV 16

Good Morning PA - Scranton Fringe Festival

The Scranton Fringe Festival is back from September 29th through October 8th, in downtown Scranton. Enjoy theatre, music, dance, comedy, and so much more. Visit ScrantonFringe.org for more information.
SCRANTON, PA
lackawanna.edu

Lackawanna College honors women during American Business Women’s Day

For the last 73 years, Americans have recognized women who have opened their own businesses, doing work they love. Lackawanna College is doing its part to honor female Falcons. The College recently recognized several local businesswomen during American Business Women’s Day, which was held Sept. 22. The College asked...
DUNMORE, PA
Newswatch 16

Light the Night walk at Nay Aug Park

SCRANTON, Pa. — Dozens went to Nay Aug Park in Scranton Saturday evening to Light the Night for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The walk around the park in Lackawanna County raises money and awareness for blood cancer research. The red lanterns were lit by those who have lost...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Mr. Curiosity Podcast: The Valerie Smock episode

MOOSIC, Pa. — In this episode of Mr. Curiosity, Joe dives deep into the world of WNEP's Valerie Smock!. Mom, Wife, Air Force Reserve, Military Police, Anchor, Producer, Journalist, Reporter, Meteorologist... AND, let's not forget, former girlfriend in a toxic relationship. She's worn them all!! Peel back your ears...
MOOSIC, PA
Newswatch 16

$100,000 donated to Hazleton area organizations

HAZLETON, Pa. — From softball players to military veterans, all gathered at City View Park in Hazleton for a special awards ceremony. Where members of the Paul and Lisa DeAngelo Family Foundation changed lives one check at a time. “I mean, there's no better feeling in the world than...
HAZLETON, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

