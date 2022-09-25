Read full article on original website
New attractions at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There is lots to see, eat, and do at the Bloomsburg Fair. Many of the vendors and attractions have been here for decades, while others are brand new. Something you may not associate with the Bloomsburg Fair are tattoos. But now you can get inked while you're here. That's what Heidi Levan did.
New state park planned for Wyoming County, two other sites in Pennsylvania
WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — The sites for three new parks being added to the 121-state park system in Pennsylvania were announced on Tuesday. The $45 million investment will create new recreational opportunities to meet the commonwealth's high demand and conserve nearly 3,500 acres of vital natural and cultural resources.
'Deja New' - Life skills class opens store in Susquehanna County
KINGSLEY, Pa. — "Deja New at the View" is the newest way to shop at the Mountain View School District in Susquehanna County. "Deja vu, it's like they have the shirt that is not new to them, but it is new to us," explained seventh grader Genevieve Heil. The...
Fall festival in Duryea
DURYEA, Pa. — The Duryea Betterment Committee hosted their annual fall fest at the Germania Hose Company in Duryea. There was something for everyone, with over 20 food and craft vendors across the Wilkes-Barre and Scranton area and special activities for kids. Making the most of the first fall...
Pa. school district asks teacher to remove rainbow flag from classroom
According to The Morning Call, officials at a Pennsylvania school district asked a middle school teacher to take down a rainbow flag — a symbol of support for the LGBTQ community — from a classroom wall, its superintendent confirmed Sunday. The teacher agreed to remove the flag after...
Travel agent: Don't put off planning your holiday travel
AVOCA, Pa. — Pat Quigg is happy she booked her trip to her hometown in Montana when she did. If she had waited, her wallet would be a bit lighter as she arrived at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport. "I planned it in March, and now the airfare is double....
Road renamed for state lawmaker in Luzerne County
SHICKSHINNY, Pa. — Dozens gathered on Main Street in Shickshinny on Tuesday to memorialize the honorable George C. Hasay. Hasay served the 117th District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for 34 years. "At that time he was first elected to the House in 1972, and he was only...
Preserve in Wyoming County to become state park
WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A soft breeze blows through this part of Wyoming County as nature unfolds above your head and at your feet. This is the Howland Preserve on Vosburg Road, north of Tunkhannock. The jagged rocks peek through the trees, towering above the river that nearly encircles these hundreds of acres.
Therapy dog makes rounds at Moscow Elementary
MOSCOW, Pa. — Michelle Layland reads to her second grade class at Moscow Elementary School, and these days, there are two special guests in the room. One of them has four paws. Sarah Edwards and her 2-year-old lab named Dutton are part of a new program at the school....
Bird flu detected in geese in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — There aren't many signs of geese at the Griffin Reservoir near Clarks Summit. This, after the Pennsylvania Game Commission, reported more than 30 Canada geese were found sick or dead recently at the reservoir in Lackawanna County, infected with Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or HPAI.
Day of remembrance for homicide victims
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Advocates and community members say it's important to remember the surviving family members and to commemorate their loved ones who were murdered. "Well, I think that homicide is the shared experience that brings us together, but every year we remember our loved ones as well as remind each other that we have the strength and individual courage to heal the trauma we've experienced," said Bridget Irwin, organizer.
Highway dedicated to fallen firefighter in Wyoming County
WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — It was an afternoon of remembrance in Wyoming County on Monday, as dozens of firefighters and family members honored the life of Edward Nulton. "We remember his smile, his character, and he was quite a character," said Reverend Val Rommel. In 2018, the firefighter was...
Harvest festival in Archbald
ARCHBALD, Pa. — It's the first official weekend of fall, and folks in Lackawanna County welcomed the new season. The Eynon Archbald Lions Club held their annual harvest festival at AC Field in Archbald. The free festival included activities for everyone; food and pumpkin painting, plus community resources such...
Good Morning PA - Scranton Fringe Festival
The Scranton Fringe Festival is back from September 29th through October 8th, in downtown Scranton. Enjoy theatre, music, dance, comedy, and so much more. Visit ScrantonFringe.org for more information.
lackawanna.edu
Lackawanna College honors women during American Business Women’s Day
For the last 73 years, Americans have recognized women who have opened their own businesses, doing work they love. Lackawanna College is doing its part to honor female Falcons. The College recently recognized several local businesswomen during American Business Women’s Day, which was held Sept. 22. The College asked...
Fate uncertain for two elementary schools in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The future of Nescopeck Elementary Center doesn't look good after school board officials and parents gathered in the Berwick High School auditorium Monday night. The issue at hand is the long-term future of both Nescopeck and Salem Elementary Centers. Two out of the three options...
Light the Night walk at Nay Aug Park
SCRANTON, Pa. — Dozens went to Nay Aug Park in Scranton Saturday evening to Light the Night for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The walk around the park in Lackawanna County raises money and awareness for blood cancer research. The red lanterns were lit by those who have lost...
Mr. Curiosity Podcast: The Valerie Smock episode
MOOSIC, Pa. — In this episode of Mr. Curiosity, Joe dives deep into the world of WNEP's Valerie Smock!. Mom, Wife, Air Force Reserve, Military Police, Anchor, Producer, Journalist, Reporter, Meteorologist... AND, let's not forget, former girlfriend in a toxic relationship. She's worn them all!! Peel back your ears...
$100,000 donated to Hazleton area organizations
HAZLETON, Pa. — From softball players to military veterans, all gathered at City View Park in Hazleton for a special awards ceremony. Where members of the Paul and Lisa DeAngelo Family Foundation changed lives one check at a time. “I mean, there's no better feeling in the world than...
