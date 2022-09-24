The last time these two teams faced each other, mother nature wouldn’t allow the game to be played. This time, on a cool fall evening at the Shelbyville Soccer Complex, the Varsity Girls Soccer team faced off against the New Palestine Dragons in a battle to determine who would finish second in the conference. With Mt. Vernon locking up the top spot Tuesday night, both one loss teams met in a tough, hard fought match that unfortunately led to the Dragons taking the victory over the Golden Bears 3-1. While the game is in a grinding defensive battle, New Palestine pushed through two quick goals at the midway point of the first half. As the second half started, the Golden Bears went on the attack, finding more opportunities at goals. New Palestine tacked on one more goal and then, with 15:32 left in the second half, Evelyn Kiefer, Shelbyville’s new all-time career scorer, hit the back of the net cutting the lead in half.

NEW PALESTINE, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO