shelbyvillegoldenbears.com
JV & Varsity Girls Soccer Falls to New Palestine
The last time these two teams faced each other, mother nature wouldn’t allow the game to be played. This time, on a cool fall evening at the Shelbyville Soccer Complex, the Varsity Girls Soccer team faced off against the New Palestine Dragons in a battle to determine who would finish second in the conference. With Mt. Vernon locking up the top spot Tuesday night, both one loss teams met in a tough, hard fought match that unfortunately led to the Dragons taking the victory over the Golden Bears 3-1. While the game is in a grinding defensive battle, New Palestine pushed through two quick goals at the midway point of the first half. As the second half started, the Golden Bears went on the attack, finding more opportunities at goals. New Palestine tacked on one more goal and then, with 15:32 left in the second half, Evelyn Kiefer, Shelbyville’s new all-time career scorer, hit the back of the net cutting the lead in half.
shelbyvillegoldenbears.com
Golden Bears Escape Yorktown With Win
Conference road wins are never easy to come by. Shelbyville took the field at Yorktown without starting keeper Jalen Hounshell, who picked up an injury earlier in the week. Josue Gil filled in for his first extended time in the varsity net. Yorktown had a few opportunities early, but Gil seemed to gain confidence with every save. The Golden Bears looked to connect passes through the midfield. Ben Price slipped by the defense but the Tigers keeper made a good save on the breakaway. A few minutes later, Drew Hassebroek found Osvaldo Reyes on a similar run. Reyes’s shot was able to find the net to give Shelbyville the lead.
