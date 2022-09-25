Read full article on original website
Tens of thousands of soccer fans to flock to Levi’s Stadium
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – It’s Tuesday night football at Levi’s Stadium — but it won’t involve the Niners or any American football team for that matter. The world calls it football; we call it soccer. The Mexican Men’s National Soccer Team will be facing the Colombian National Soccer Team at 7 p.m. tonight, and […]
Salinas High golfer finishes in second in dream weekend at Pebble Beach
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION-TV): Kalea Hall lived her dream this weekend at Pebble Beach and then some. The Salinas High School junior finished in second place in the girl's division at the PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach. The event benefits the First Tee Program, a youth development program that helps build game changers using The post Salinas High golfer finishes in second in dream weekend at Pebble Beach appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Video: Hurricane Ian approaches Florida
What's already hit Cuba is now eyeing Florida, as Tampa and the southwestern part of the state prepare for a storm unlike anything it's seen in 100 years. Watch the video above to learn more.
KSBW.com
Violence breaks out at 2 Central Coast high school football games
SALINAS, Calif. — Friday Night Lights on the Central Coast turned violent following two football games in Monterey and San Benito counties in which fights and gunfire erupted. In Monterey County four people were shot following the Condor game at North Monterey County High School. Sheriff’s deputies said two...
Upworthy
These hilarious team photos of the Santa Clara cross country team will make your day
Most people's images of athletes are that they're strong, serious and confident. And team photos normally display that essence of strong and disciplined personalities. However, the Santa Clara Men’s Cross Country team opted to go in a different direction with their team headshots. Citius Mag, which documents the sport of distance running, collaborated with the team and produced a series of photos that show the humorous and playful side of its star athletes, reported SB Nation. The headshots were filled with smoldering expressions, frightening eyes and distinct mustaches. Each team member understood the humor and played along with these headshots, which became viral on the internet.
NBC Bay Area
Traffic Advisory for Tuesday in Santa Clara Due to Mexico-Colombia Game at Levi's Stadium
A traffic advisory has been issued by the Santa Clara Police Department for Tuesday for Levi's Stadium and the surrounding area due to the soccer match being played there. The soccer match is between the Mexican Men's National Team and the Colombia Men's National Team as part of the MexTour Sendoff Series leading up to the FIFA 2022 World Cup.
KSBW.com
VIDEO: Preparations for Hurricane Ian underway in Florida as Cuba addresses aftermath
After tearing through Cuba as a major hurricane and leaving 1 million without electricity, Hurricane Ian is now headed for Florida. Video above: Osceola County residents prepare, pack sandbag locations. Forecasts predict that Hurricane Ian will strengthen into a Category 4 storm by the time it hits Florida, where 2.5...
foxla.com
These are the most foul-mouthed cities in California
LOS ANGELES - Well *!*/%#. A recent survey by Preply revealed the two California cities whose residents need to have their mouths washed out with soap apparently after they were ranked among America's top foul-mouthed cities. Los Angeles and San Francisco ranked as more foul-mouthed compared to any other cities...
KSBW.com
Teen shot while leaving North Monterey County High football game
CASTROVILLE, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is investigating a non-deadly shooting that took place near a high school football game. (Video Player: KSBW 8 Top Stories - September 26) According to the sheriff's office, two juveniles made threats to another teen at the North Monterey County High...
KSBW.com
Beach advisory posted at Lovers Point, public told to avoid water
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — A beach advisory has been posted at Lovers Point in Pacific Grove. The advisory was posted due to high indicator bacteria found in samples taken Monday. The advisory will remain posted until new samples show that bacteria levels are safe for water contact. According to...
KTVU FOX 2
These are the California cities with the fastest cooling housing markets
OAKLAND, Calif. - Four cities in California topped a national list of housing markets that are cooling the fastest. Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento and San Diego made the top 10 list of housing markets that are chilling out, amid rising interest rates and a slowing stock market, according to Redfin.
I failed at surfing, but Elkhorn Slough's otters changed my life
Marisa Messina, an MBA student at Stanford, wanted to be a surfer, but could never quite get vertical on her board. She stumbled into kayaking and fell in love with the harmony she observed among the creatures at Moss Landing's Elkhorn Slough. Here, she takes us on her journey and urges us to imitate and learn from the animals, plants and algae that surround us.
Neighbors concerned over San Jose intersection
After an 8-year-old boy was killed in their San Jose neighborhood, residents want more to be done to improve pedestrian safety.
ucr.edu
Massive Mexican earthquakes warn Southern Californians
A pair of massive earthquakes in Mexico — 7.6 on Sept. 19 and 6.8 on Sept. 22 — have some in Southern California on edge, wondering whether the Golden State is next. Here, UC Riverside seismologist Abhijit Ghosh weighs in on the likelihood of more shakers, and how to prepare for them. Ghosh is an associate professor of geophysics in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences. His work is broadly focused on understanding the physics of earthquakes, the processes that control them, and their associated hazards.
viatravelers.com
15 Fun & Best Things to Do in Santa Cruz, California
The city of Santa Cruz is located just an hour south of San Francisco, but it feels worlds away from big city life. Instead, it feels like a remote paradise with its redwood mountains, beautiful beaches, and great surf. The city has a long history beginning in 1769 with a...
This is the best suburb in Bay Area, study says
(KRON) — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are three of the Bay Area’s most well-known cities. A large amount of the region’s workforce is based in those three cities. However, a lot of those workers don’t live in those cities. Some elect for perhaps cheaper and more spacious living options in a Bay Area […]
2.6 earthquake strikes near Gilroy
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) – A 2.6 magnitude earthquake struck 3.9 miles southwest of Gilroy, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was reported at 8:39 a.m. It was 12.1 miles southeast of Morgan Hill, and 9 miles northeast of Watsonville. KRON ON is streaming live
KSBW.com
Tarantula season is back on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — Every autumn the male tarantula wanders in search of a female to mate with which is why you're more likely to see the usually docile creature out and about, even here on the Central Coast. Video player above: Tarantula found in Salinas yard (2021) Tarantulas are...
KSBW.com
M4.8 Earthquake Rumbles Near Northern California Coast: USGS
A preliminary 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Northern California coast Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at around 12:35 p.m. and was centered about 33 miles from Ferndale, the USGS said. It rumbled areas near Petrolia, Ferndale, Rio Dell, Eureka and Fort Bragg. No...
KSBW.com
Cal Fire conducts prescribed burn in San Benito County
SAN BENITO, Calif. — Cal Fire is conducting a prescribed burn in San Benito County, Tuesday. According to Cal Fire, the burn will be on private property in the Gabilan Range west of the town of Paicines in the McPhails Peak area. "The purpose of the project is to...
