Monterey, CA

KRON4 News

Tens of thousands of soccer fans to flock to Levi’s Stadium

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – It’s Tuesday night football at Levi’s Stadium — but it won’t involve the Niners or any American football team for that matter. The world calls it football; we call it soccer. The Mexican Men’s National Soccer Team will be facing the Colombian National Soccer Team at 7 p.m. tonight, and […]
SANTA CLARA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas High golfer finishes in second in dream weekend at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION-TV): Kalea Hall lived her dream this weekend at Pebble Beach and then some. The Salinas High School junior finished in second place in the girl's division at the PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach. The event benefits the First Tee Program, a youth development program that helps build game changers using The post Salinas High golfer finishes in second in dream weekend at Pebble Beach appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Video: Hurricane Ian approaches Florida

What's already hit Cuba is now eyeing Florida, as Tampa and the southwestern part of the state prepare for a storm unlike anything it's seen in 100 years. Watch the video above to learn more.
FLORIDA STATE
KSBW.com

Violence breaks out at 2 Central Coast high school football games

SALINAS, Calif. — Friday Night Lights on the Central Coast turned violent following two football games in Monterey and San Benito counties in which fights and gunfire erupted. In Monterey County four people were shot following the Condor game at North Monterey County High School. Sheriff’s deputies said two...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Monterey, CA
Monterey, CA
Upworthy

These hilarious team photos of the Santa Clara cross country team will make your day

Most people's images of athletes are that they're strong, serious and confident. And team photos normally display that essence of strong and disciplined personalities. However, the Santa Clara Men’s Cross Country team opted to go in a different direction with their team headshots. Citius Mag, which documents the sport of distance running, collaborated with the team and produced a series of photos that show the humorous and playful side of its star athletes, reported SB Nation. The headshots were filled with smoldering expressions, frightening eyes and distinct mustaches. Each team member understood the humor and played along with these headshots, which became viral on the internet.
SANTA CLARA, CA
foxla.com

These are the most foul-mouthed cities in California

LOS ANGELES - Well *!*/%#. A recent survey by Preply revealed the two California cities whose residents need to have their mouths washed out with soap apparently after they were ranked among America's top foul-mouthed cities. Los Angeles and San Francisco ranked as more foul-mouthed compared to any other cities...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KSBW.com

Teen shot while leaving North Monterey County High football game

CASTROVILLE, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is investigating a non-deadly shooting that took place near a high school football game. (Video Player: KSBW 8 Top Stories - September 26) According to the sheriff's office, two juveniles made threats to another teen at the North Monterey County High...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Beach advisory posted at Lovers Point, public told to avoid water

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — A beach advisory has been posted at Lovers Point in Pacific Grove. The advisory was posted due to high indicator bacteria found in samples taken Monday. The advisory will remain posted until new samples show that bacteria levels are safe for water contact. According to...
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

These are the California cities with the fastest cooling housing markets

OAKLAND, Calif. - Four cities in California topped a national list of housing markets that are cooling the fastest. Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento and San Diego made the top 10 list of housing markets that are chilling out, amid rising interest rates and a slowing stock market, according to Redfin.
OAKLAND, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

I failed at surfing, but Elkhorn Slough's otters changed my life

Marisa Messina, an MBA student at Stanford, wanted to be a surfer, but could never quite get vertical on her board. She stumbled into kayaking and fell in love with the harmony she observed among the creatures at Moss Landing's Elkhorn Slough. Here, she takes us on her journey and urges us to imitate and learn from the animals, plants and algae that surround us.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
ucr.edu

Massive Mexican earthquakes warn Southern Californians

A pair of massive earthquakes in Mexico — 7.6 on Sept. 19 and 6.8 on Sept. 22 — have some in Southern California on edge, wondering whether the Golden State is next. Here, UC Riverside seismologist Abhijit Ghosh weighs in on the likelihood of more shakers, and how to prepare for them. Ghosh is an associate professor of geophysics in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences. His work is broadly focused on understanding the physics of earthquakes, the processes that control them, and their associated hazards.
CALIFORNIA STATE
viatravelers.com

15 Fun & Best Things to Do in Santa Cruz, California

The city of Santa Cruz is located just an hour south of San Francisco, but it feels worlds away from big city life. Instead, it feels like a remote paradise with its redwood mountains, beautiful beaches, and great surf. The city has a long history beginning in 1769 with a...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KRON4 News

This is the best suburb in Bay Area, study says

(KRON) — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are three of the Bay Area’s most well-known cities. A large amount of the region’s workforce is based in those three cities. However, a lot of those workers don’t live in those cities. Some elect for perhaps cheaper and more spacious living options in a Bay Area […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

2.6 earthquake strikes near Gilroy

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) – A 2.6 magnitude earthquake struck 3.9 miles southwest of Gilroy, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was reported at 8:39 a.m. It was 12.1 miles southeast of Morgan Hill, and 9 miles northeast of Watsonville. KRON ON is streaming live
GILROY, CA
KSBW.com

Tarantula season is back on the Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. — Every autumn the male tarantula wanders in search of a female to mate with which is why you're more likely to see the usually docile creature out and about, even here on the Central Coast. Video player above: Tarantula found in Salinas yard (2021) Tarantulas are...
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

M4.8 Earthquake Rumbles Near Northern California Coast: USGS

A preliminary 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Northern California coast Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at around 12:35 p.m. and was centered about 33 miles from Ferndale, the USGS said. It rumbled areas near Petrolia, Ferndale, Rio Dell, Eureka and Fort Bragg. No...
FERNDALE, CA
KSBW.com

Cal Fire conducts prescribed burn in San Benito County

SAN BENITO, Calif. — Cal Fire is conducting a prescribed burn in San Benito County, Tuesday. According to Cal Fire, the burn will be on private property in the Gabilan Range west of the town of Paicines in the McPhails Peak area. "The purpose of the project is to...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA

