Marrero, LA

WDSU

Tangipahoa Parish sheriff makes arrest in deadly Hammond home invasion

HAMMOND, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with a deadly home invasion that killed a father and injured his 12-year-old daughter. Chief Jimmy Travis said Omarion Hookfin was arrested and faces murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Donte Perry.
wbrz.com

Arrest made in brutal home invasion that left father dead, 12-year-old critical; investigation ongoing

HAMMOND - Deputies arrested a man Tuesday for his involvement in a home invasion that left a father dead and his 12-year-old daughter in critical condition. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the attack, which stemmed from a robbery, happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 at an apartment on Rufus Bankston Road in Hammond. The department said it initially received reports that three to four men armed with guns forced their way into the apartment.
NOLA.com

Suspect arrested in shooting of man, 12-year-old daughter, sheriff's office says

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested a Hammond man Tuesday accused of shooting a man to death and injuring the man's young daughter in a home invasion. Omarion Hookfin, 18, is accused of killing 32-year-old Donte Perry in his home in Hammond and critically wounding Perry's 12-year-old daughter with several gunshot wounds during the home invasion.
NOLA.com

Man killed in shooting in parking lot of Marrero business, JPSO says

A man was killed in a shooting late Sunday in the parking lot of a Marrero business, Jefferson Parish authorities said. His name and age have not been released. The shooting was reported to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office at 11 p.m. in the 600 block of Ames Boulevard (map). The man was found on the ground in the parking lot and died at the scene, authorities said.
NOLA.com

Mother, 2 children carjacked at gunpoint in Harvey parking lot

A Marrero woman who was carjacked at a Harvey retail store said she barely had time to get her young son out of the vehicle before a gunman sped off in it. The woman was putting groceries in the trunk of her vehicle, a red Honda CR-V sport utility vehicle, when the crime happened Monday at about 7 p.m. Neither the woman nor her sons, ages 1 and 6, were injured.
fox8live.com

NOPD Sergeant suspended after domestic violence arrest

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A New Orleans Police Sergeant has been placed on emergency suspension after deputies arrested him in St. Tammany Parish. Third District Sgt. Robert Evangelist was arrested Mon., Sept. 26 and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on two counts of battery of a domestic partner.
gentillymessenger.com

Suspect arrested in shooting at Franklin and Abundance

The New Orleans Police Department’s Third District officers have arrested 25-year-old Marquis Cheneau in a shooting that occurred Saturday (Sept. 24) when a gun went off during a fight at Franklin Avenue and Abundance Street. Shortly before 8 a.m., Cheneau and another man were arguing, police said. During the...
WDSU

New Orleans sergeant arrested in St. Tammany Parish

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The New Orleans Police Department announced that a sergeant was arrested Monday night in St. Tammany Parish. According to NOPD, Third District sergeant Robert Evangelist was arrested and faces two counts of battery of a domestic partner. Evangelist was placed on emergency suspension pending...
WWL

NOPD Sergeant arrested on domestic violence charges on the Northshore

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police reports that Third District Sgt. Robert Evangelist was arrested Monday in St. Tammany Parish on two counts of battery of a domestic partner. An NOPD spokesperson said that Evangelist has been placed on emergency suspension pending the outcome of the criminal case. The NOPD Public Integrity Bureau is investigating the incident.
NOLA.com

Two killed in shootings ID'd by New Orleans Coroner

Two men who were killed in shootings last week were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office. Daniel Arzu, 21, died after he was shot multiple times in the Village de L'Est area. Police were called to the 14400 block of Peltier Drive at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday, where they found Arzu with multiple gusnhot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where authorities said he died the following day.
lafourchegazette.com

Detectives investigating Sunday night shooting in Thibodaux

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an Sunday night shooting in the Marydale community of Thibodaux that left one man injured. Sheriff Craig Webre said that just before 7:30 p.m. on September 25, deputies were called to a report of multiple shots fired in the area of Carol Street in Thibodaux. A man was struck by at least one round and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
THIBODAUX, LA

