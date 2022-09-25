A Marrero woman who was carjacked at a Harvey retail store said she barely had time to get her young son out of the vehicle before a gunman sped off in it. The woman was putting groceries in the trunk of her vehicle, a red Honda CR-V sport utility vehicle, when the crime happened Monday at about 7 p.m. Neither the woman nor her sons, ages 1 and 6, were injured.

HARVEY, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO