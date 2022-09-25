Read full article on original website
Related
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish sheriff makes arrest in deadly Hammond home invasion
HAMMOND, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with a deadly home invasion that killed a father and injured his 12-year-old daughter. Chief Jimmy Travis said Omarion Hookfin was arrested and faces murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Donte Perry.
Alleged 7th Ward hit-and-run suspect reportedly got out of vehicle but still drove off
The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS but their condition was not released.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office reports 1 man killed in Marrero shooting on Sunday
MARRERO, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide following a shooting around 11 p.m. in Marrero on Sunday. Deputies say a man was found lying on the ground in a parking lot in the 600 block of Ames Boulevard. The victim had at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.
wbrz.com
Arrest made in brutal home invasion that left father dead, 12-year-old critical; investigation ongoing
HAMMOND - Deputies arrested a man Tuesday for his involvement in a home invasion that left a father dead and his 12-year-old daughter in critical condition. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the attack, which stemmed from a robbery, happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 at an apartment on Rufus Bankston Road in Hammond. The department said it initially received reports that three to four men armed with guns forced their way into the apartment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
Suspect arrested in shooting of man, 12-year-old daughter, sheriff's office says
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested a Hammond man Tuesday accused of shooting a man to death and injuring the man's young daughter in a home invasion. Omarion Hookfin, 18, is accused of killing 32-year-old Donte Perry in his home in Hammond and critically wounding Perry's 12-year-old daughter with several gunshot wounds during the home invasion.
NOLA.com
Man killed in shooting in parking lot of Marrero business, JPSO says
A man was killed in a shooting late Sunday in the parking lot of a Marrero business, Jefferson Parish authorities said. His name and age have not been released. The shooting was reported to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office at 11 p.m. in the 600 block of Ames Boulevard (map). The man was found on the ground in the parking lot and died at the scene, authorities said.
NOLA.com
Jury convicts Darren Bridges in killing of New Orleans police officer Marcus McNeil
Darren Bridges was convicted Tuesday night of first-degree murder for killing Marcus McNeil, the New Orleans police officer who was shot three times while trying to subdue him early on the morning of Oct. 13, 2017. The verdict capped a seven-day trial in which prosecutors said Bridges gunned down a...
NOLA.com
Mother, 2 children carjacked at gunpoint in Harvey parking lot
A Marrero woman who was carjacked at a Harvey retail store said she barely had time to get her young son out of the vehicle before a gunman sped off in it. The woman was putting groceries in the trunk of her vehicle, a red Honda CR-V sport utility vehicle, when the crime happened Monday at about 7 p.m. Neither the woman nor her sons, ages 1 and 6, were injured.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox8live.com
NOPD Sergeant suspended after domestic violence arrest
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A New Orleans Police Sergeant has been placed on emergency suspension after deputies arrested him in St. Tammany Parish. Third District Sgt. Robert Evangelist was arrested Mon., Sept. 26 and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on two counts of battery of a domestic partner.
gentillymessenger.com
Suspect arrested in shooting at Franklin and Abundance
The New Orleans Police Department’s Third District officers have arrested 25-year-old Marquis Cheneau in a shooting that occurred Saturday (Sept. 24) when a gun went off during a fight at Franklin Avenue and Abundance Street. Shortly before 8 a.m., Cheneau and another man were arguing, police said. During the...
Man found shot to death in Marrero business parking lot
Three people were killed this past weekend in Marrero in two separate shooting incidents.
KSLA
Officials arrest couple after dispute turns fiery, endangers child
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An Amite man is behind bars for allegedly setting his home on fire while a woman he was fighting with and their child were inside, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM). The incident happened at a home on Bickham Chapel Road around...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDSU
New Orleans sergeant arrested in St. Tammany Parish
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The New Orleans Police Department announced that a sergeant was arrested Monday night in St. Tammany Parish. According to NOPD, Third District sergeant Robert Evangelist was arrested and faces two counts of battery of a domestic partner. Evangelist was placed on emergency suspension pending...
NOPD Sergeant arrested on domestic violence charges on the Northshore
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police reports that Third District Sgt. Robert Evangelist was arrested Monday in St. Tammany Parish on two counts of battery of a domestic partner. An NOPD spokesperson said that Evangelist has been placed on emergency suspension pending the outcome of the criminal case. The NOPD Public Integrity Bureau is investigating the incident.
fox8live.com
St. Tammany sheriff fires, arrests deputy accused of dealing drugs to inmates of parish jail
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A deputy sheriff accused of selling narcotics to inmates inside the parish jail has been fired and arrested, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday (Sept. 27). Jason Allen Jr., a 21-year-old from Slidell who had worked for the agency as a correctional deputy...
NOLA.com
Two killed in shootings ID'd by New Orleans Coroner
Two men who were killed in shootings last week were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office. Daniel Arzu, 21, died after he was shot multiple times in the Village de L'Est area. Police were called to the 14400 block of Peltier Drive at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday, where they found Arzu with multiple gusnhot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where authorities said he died the following day.
WDSU
Suspect accused of shooting New Orleans' WWOZ DJ's husband has been arrested
New Orleans police have announced the arrest of a suspect who is being accused of shooting a New Orleans deejay's husband back in May. Tyrin Wiltz, 28, has been arrested in connection with a violent home invasion that led to the shooting of WWOZ's Leslie Cooper's husband, Joe, on the 4400 block of St. Roch Street.
NOLA.com
After SWAT standoff, alleged shooter of Joe Cooper booked with attempted murder, police say
After a three-hour standoff last week, a man suspected of shooting a Gentilly Terrace resident in his doorway five months ago was arrested and booked last week with attempted second degree murder and attempted home invasion, New Orleans police said. Tyrin Wiltz is accused of shooting Joe Cooper in broad...
lafourchegazette.com
Detectives investigating Sunday night shooting in Thibodaux
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an Sunday night shooting in the Marydale community of Thibodaux that left one man injured. Sheriff Craig Webre said that just before 7:30 p.m. on September 25, deputies were called to a report of multiple shots fired in the area of Carol Street in Thibodaux. A man was struck by at least one round and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Comments / 0