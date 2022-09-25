ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford’s North End holds bike festival

By Jack Baudoin
 3 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It was a fun day on two wheels for many in the Rockford region.

The 11th Annual “Tour De North End Bike Festival and Block Party” had bikers and businesses riding around the City’s North End. The goal was to raise awareness about bicycle safety and the rules of the road.

Participants rode around town, where dozens of businesses lined the streets. They got a passport and could collect stamps from businesses they visited. More stamps meant more chances to win prizes.

The grand prize was a new bike.

“One of the cool things about the North End is you can get around on two wheels in our neighborhood, so that’s for starting this event,” said Zak Rotello, organizer of Tour De North End.

Residents did not have to participate in the bike ride to join in on the fun, as there were also people that went to the block party for the music, food and walking around to vendors.

