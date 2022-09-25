ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Charles III 'willing to give Archie and Lilibet titles - but there is a caveat'

King Charles is reportedly yet to decide upon a title for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children. Two weeks after the Queen’s death, the couple’s children are still listed on the Royal Family’s official website as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor. The Times’s Royal Editor, Roya Nikkhah, alleges that the indecision is ‘heightening tensions’ between Charles, his youngest son Harry, and his wife Meghan.
Faith, Hope and Carnage by Nick Cave and Sean O'Hagan review – towards grace

The first thing Nick Cave says in Faith, Hope and Carnage is that he hates interviews. You could see that as a dispiriting start to a book that’s basically a 304-page interview – by Observer journalist Seán O’Hagan – but it’s hardly news. In the 1980s, Cave’s relationship with journalists was so fraught and combative it occasionally spilled over into actual violence. It subsequently calmed considerably, but always remained slightly uneasy and guarded. Eventually he stopped giving interviews altogether, a decision that seemed understandably prompted by the death of his 15-year-old son, Arthur, in 2015.
Robert Cormier death: Heartland star dies aged 33 after fall

Actor Robert Cormier, best known for roles in Heartland and Netflix’s Slasher, has died aged 33.The Canadian performer died on Friday (23 September), according to his obituary.His sister later told The Hollywood Reporter that Cormier died in hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, of injuries obtained following a fall.Born in 1989, Cormier studied for a degree in fire and engineering extension services and later world economics, the latter of which he left earlier to pursue a career in film.In recent years, Cormier had appeared in the third season of Netflix horror anthology series Slasher as Kit Jennings in 2019, as well...
