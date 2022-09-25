Actor Robert Cormier, best known for roles in Heartland and Netflix’s Slasher, has died aged 33.The Canadian performer died on Friday (23 September), according to his obituary.His sister later told The Hollywood Reporter that Cormier died in hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, of injuries obtained following a fall.Born in 1989, Cormier studied for a degree in fire and engineering extension services and later world economics, the latter of which he left earlier to pursue a career in film.In recent years, Cormier had appeared in the third season of Netflix horror anthology series Slasher as Kit Jennings in 2019, as well...

