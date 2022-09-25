Auburn volleyball completed its two-game sweep against Alabama Sunday, beating the Tide 3-1 in Tuscaloosa. “It was a great weekend. It was interesting in both first sets of both matches, Alabama played great and we were just a little bit on our heels,” said head coach Brent Crouch. “I think we’re still learning how to play our level consistently and how to do that all weekend long against really good teams in the SEC.”

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO