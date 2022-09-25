ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates top Cubs 6-0 to end skid

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mDfI8_0i9EGCB700

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: September 20, 2022 (Pt. 2) 04:00

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Johan Oviedo tied his career high with seven strikeouts in seven innings, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 6-0 on Saturday night to snap an eight-game losing streak.

Oviedo (4-2) retired the final 16 batters he faced, allowing just three hits on 82 pitches without issuing a walk. The right-hander went at least seven innings for the first time this season and second time in 24 career starts, capping his night in the seventh by retiring the side on five pitches.

The Pirates (56-96) ended Chicago's four-game winning streak, and now must win at least seven of their final 10 games to avoid reaching 100 losses for the 10th time.

Rodolfo Castro set up the opening run in the first, putting two runners in scoring position with a one-out double to left-center. Bryan Reynolds scored on a sac fly by Diego Castillo.

Wade Miley (1-2) gave up one hit over the next three innings before leaving with left oblique tightness in the fifth. He surrendered three runs (one earned) and three hits in four innings.

Miley walked Ben Gamel to start the fifth before tossing a bunt from Greg Allen into center. Gamel moved to third with Allen advancing to second, ending Miley's outing.

Ji Hwan Bae hit a one-out double off Adbert Alzolay down the right-field line, driving in two to extend the lead to 3-0. They were the first two RBIs in the majors for Bae, who was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.

Jack Suwinski then had a pinch-hit, three-run homer with two outs, doubling the lead to 6-0. The 18th home run of Suwinski's rookie season was sent 426 feet into the bushes in dead center.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: LHP Steven Brault's left shoulder did not respond well following an outing with Triple-A Iowa. He will head back to Chicago for further evaluation. ... LHP Justin Steele threw a bullpen, working his way back from low back problems. ... C Willson Contreras (ankle) and INF Nico Hoerner (triceps) could return in the next few days after going through pregame activities Saturday. ... LHP Brandon Hughes (ankle) is day-to-day.

Pirates: 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes was held out of a second straight game with low back discomfort.

UP NEXT

RHP Adrian Sampson (2-5, 3.35 ERA) will go for the Cubs in the series finale on Sunday, opposite Pirates RHP Luis Ortiz (0-0, 0.84).

Comments / 1

Related
numberfire.com

Andrew Knizner not in Cardinals' Sunday lineup

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Knizner is being replaced behind the plate by Yadier Molina versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. In 268 plate appearances this season, Knizner has a .203 batting average with a .563 OPS, 2...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Brewers host the Cardinals to open 2-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (89-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-71, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-13, 3.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.62 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -111, Brewers -109; over/under is 8...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Josh Bell sitting for San Diego Sunday afternoon

San Diego Padres infielder Josh Bell is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Bell is being replaced at designated hitter by Brandon Drury versus Rockies starter Kyle Freeland. In 622 plate appearances this season, Bell has a .269 batting average with a .792...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
CBS Pittsburgh

Meet Jack Suwinski's biggest little fan

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three-year-old Jake Armstrong may be small in stature, but he's sure to rival even the biggest Pirates fan out there. And Jake's favorite player? It's rookie Jack Suwinski.Jake recently got the biggest thrill of his young life when he was able to meet the man himself.Jake's infatuation with the Pittsburgh ball club started like all things do--because of family."It mainly came from my grandfather," Jake's mother Cassie said. "He was always watching games, always had the games on the radio. And then, my dad, obviously, loved it as well. And then I got into it.""I love taking...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Do The Bears Seek A Wide Receiver At The Trade Deadline?

Through the first two weeks of the NFL season, the Chicago Bears' offense has struggled. Justin Fields ranks 33rd in passing attempts. He's only completed 15 passes so far, which is fewer completions than the top six wide receivers have receptions. These types of issues have surrounded the Bears for...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Phillies look to break road skid, face the Cubs

Philadelphia Phillies (83-69, third in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (67-86, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (11-7, 2.98 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 151 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (4-7, 3.80 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 106 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -165, Cubs +141; over/under is 7 1/2...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Andújar's bases-clearing double lifts Pirates over Reds 4-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Miguel Andújar hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night.Andújar's hit snapped a 1-all tie and came in his second game with the Pirates. The designated hitter was claimed off waivers from the New York Yankees on Sunday."I'm very happy," Andújar said. "The guys in dugout were telling me, 'Welcome to the Pirates.' I was very happy to come through in that moment for the team. I hit it good. I thought it was going out (of the park)."The Pirates loaded...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Gamel
Person
Steven Brault
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Brandon Hughes
Person
Adrian Sampson
Person
Wade Miley
CBS Pittsburgh

Suwinski double keys 4-run 7th, Pirates beat Reds 8-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jack Suwinski hit a two-run double to key a four-run seventh inning, powering the Pittsburgh Pirates past the Cincinnati Reds 8-3 on Monday night.Suwinski turned on a slider from Derek Law (2-1), sending it to right field. Fellow rookie Oneil Cruz, who opened the inning with his third of four straight singles, and Miguel Andújar scored to put Pittsburgh ahead 4-2."He continues to have good at-bats in this ballpark," Pirates manager Derek Shelton said of Suwinski. "I think it's a really good thing we play 81 games here because he really likes hitting here. Good swings tonight....
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Cardinals try to close out 2-game series win against the Brewers

St. Louis Cardinals (90-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-72, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (6-6, 3.03 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 130 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (12-4, 3.18 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 173 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -144, Cardinals +123; over/under is 7...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

Phillies open crucial road trip with another loss to Cubs

CHICAGO – And so the Phillies’ problems against the Chicago Cubs continue. The Phillies lost for the fourth time this season in as many meetings with the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Tuesday night. The Cubs pushed across the go-ahead run against reliever Connor Brogdon with two outs...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Cubs
BlueDevilCountry

Detailed observations on Dariq Whitehead's status

At the Duke basketball preseason media day on Tuesday, freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead gave every indication of a smooth recovery-in-progress from a fracture in his right foot that he suffered and underwent surgery for in late August. All in all, Whitehead's comments and body language seemed ...
DURHAM, NC
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
81K+
Followers
30K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy