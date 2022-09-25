ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barrington, RI

Rhode Islanders capture light in sky

By T.J. Del Santo, Shiina LoSciuto, Michael DeFusco
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SvKxu_0i9EF7sw00

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — From North Kingstown to Barrington, many 12 News viewers captured a beam of light moving through the sky Saturday evening.

Viewers started sending in reports after noticing the display around 7:45 p.m.

The light in the sky is described as something that looks like a meteor or a comet. A quick search shwed that people in other states have spotted it as well.

It was soon later confirmed to be a Space X rocket launch.

( Story continues below photos)

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XjgmL_0i9EF7sw00
    Credit: Brian Miller in Matunuck
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ty2KT_0i9EF7sw00
    Credit: Amanda Paulhus in Foster

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral in Florida at 7:32 p.m. The first stage landed on a Space X drone ship in the Atlantic while the upper stage streaked across Southern New England skies.

The rocket launched 52 Starlink satellites into space. The satellites will provide internet access to remote areas of the globe.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more information.

If you ever spot news, feel free to send in pictures here.

Video shot by Julienne Botelho
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 37

David
2d ago

Mo- Mo - Mo - Momma says dats God lookin for his lost dog wit his flashlight. Water boy is the greatest movie ever made. 😆😁🤣

Reply(1)
2
 

lazytrips.com

How long does it take to drive across Rhode Island?

Rhode Island is the smallest state in the US by area and sits on the Atlantic Coast in Eastern US, bordering Connecticut on its west and Massachusetts to the north. Consisting of four major islands and five counties, have you ever wondered how long it would take to drive across Rhode Island?
TRAVEL
ecori.org

Developers: Putting Solar on ‘Disturbed’ Sites in R.I. is a Costly, Complicated Process

This ground-mounted solar project done in partnership with the town of South Kingstown and the University of Rhode Island was built on a former gravel pit. (Kearsarge Solar) In the past few years, when solar developers covered farmlands or cut down swaths of forest to erect acres of solar panels, neighbors and nature lovers often objected strenuously, and sometimes moratoriums, zoning rules, and legislation were employed to block solar projects on green spaces.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Southern New England has 5th reported earthquake since May of this year

Did you feel it? An earthquake struck Massachusetts on Saturday, the 5th quake in southern New England since May. Several Massachusetts residents reported feeling the earthquake which was a magnitude 1.8 at 1:54 p.m. on Saturday 2km south of the center of Boxborough, which is in the northeastern part of the state.
BOXBOROUGH, MA
94.3 WCYY

The Oldest Restaurant In America Is A Short Drive From Maine

As New England was one of the first places to be settled by Europeans, it should not be a surprise that Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island are home to some really old restaurants and pubs. The Jameson Tavern in Freeport, Maine, for example. Or, Boston's Warren Tavern....
NEWPORT, RI
whdh.com

WATCH: Video captures massive wind turbine demolition in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two wind turbines owned by the Town of Falmouth were demolished Monday after they were ordered to be taken down following legal action taken by people who live there. Video shows the moment one of the turbines was demolished. SKY7HD also captured the massive wind turbine...
FALMOUTH, MA
