MT Lottery
HELENA, Mont. (AP) _ These Montana lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Big Sky Bonus
01-03-24-27, Bonus: 14
(one, three, twenty-four, twenty-seven; Bonus: fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: $44,127
Lotto America
03-20-33-34-42, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 4
(three, twenty, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty-two; Star Ball: six; ASB: four)
Estimated jackpot: $23,940,000
Lucky For Life
10-18-23-31-46, Lucky Ball: 3
(ten, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-one, forty-six; Lucky Ball: three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000
Montana Cash
13-14-15-31-38
(thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, thirty-one, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Powerball
03-09-21-24-29, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2
(three, nine, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $285,000,000
