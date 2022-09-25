ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

MT Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HELENA, Mont. (AP) _ These Montana lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Big Sky Bonus

01-03-24-27, Bonus: 14

(one, three, twenty-four, twenty-seven; Bonus: fourteen)

Estimated jackpot: $44,127

Lotto America

03-20-33-34-42, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 4

(three, twenty, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty-two; Star Ball: six; ASB: four)

Estimated jackpot: $23,940,000

Lucky For Life

10-18-23-31-46, Lucky Ball: 3

(ten, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-one, forty-six; Lucky Ball: three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000

Montana Cash

13-14-15-31-38

(thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, thirty-one, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Powerball

03-09-21-24-29, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2

(three, nine, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $285,000,000

