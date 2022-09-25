Read full article on original website
After watching Auburn escape against the Missouri Tigers Saturday, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum has concluded that it is too little and too late for Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin. Finebaum said on on WJOX-FM’s “McElroy and Cubelic in The Morning” in Birmingham, Alabama, that Harsin will most likely be gone soon.
Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin is on thin ice, and that’s probably the worst-kept secret in the entire sport at this point — especially now that Georgia Tech has dismissed Geoff Collins after topping out at 3 wins as the Yellow Jackets HC. Harsin would not be...
Auburn listed Robby Ashford as the starting quarterback on the depth chart on Monday with a pivotal game against LSU on Saturday at Jordan-Hare. Freshman Holden Geriner is listed next, which is reasonable since Ashford started in last week’s 17-14 OT win. Geriner made his college football debut when Ashford exited the game with what he said was a Stinger after throwing a block for receiver Koy Moore in the third quarter.
After witnessing Auburn football’s week four matchup against Missouri, it’s clear that head coach Bryan Harsin’s days are numbered on the Plains if something drastic doesn’t happen. Harsin led the Tigers to an embarrassing loss against Penn State before what may be an even more embarrassing win in the SEC opener last weekend.
With Georgia Tech pulling the plug on Geoff Collins (and AD Todd Stansbury), Bryan Harsin is now the head coach with the best odds to be fired next, according to Odds Shark — who gave Collins the best odds at +125 and Harsin the second-best at +150. Rest assured,...
LSU football has rebounded from an opening weekend loss quite nicely. The Tigers are on a three-game winning streak with victories over Southern, Mississippi State and New Mexico. While the victories over these particular opponents may not be too impressive, it’s the way in which Brian Kelly’s team has won that speaks volumes.
LSU is now a -7.5 point favorite, which makes sense considering their lone loss was a special teams mistake at the last second to a Power Five program and AU’s dismantling at the hands of Penn State was an embarrassment that has Bryan Harsin’s seat practically on fire.
With Georgia Tech dismissing Geoff Collins on Sunday, September 25 following a loss to UCF on Saturday, Yellow Jackets fans are scrambling to figure out who could replace him. One fan had the suggestion to bring former Auburn football Head Coach Tommy Tuberville out of retirement — and boy were the reactions chuckle-worthy.
Auburn High School solidified its hold on the No. 1 spot in this week’s AL.com Power 25 high school football rankings with a 42-21 win over No. 22 Ramsay last week. The Tigers garnered three of the four first-place votes and finished with 99 total points in this week’s poll, which ranks the top teams in the state of Alabama regardless of classification. Auburn has another tough test this week against rival and No. 15-ranked Opelika.
Alabama and Auburn football fans may not agree that the folks on the other sideline are good people, but both can get behind Good People. The Birmingham-based brewing company, that is. Good People, which boasts on its cans that it has been legally brewing beer in Alabama since 2008, was...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The majority of high school football teams across Alabama and Georgia will face regional opponents this week. Games including Spencer, Jordan and LaGrange were already scheduled for Thursday. Additionally, a number of teams are moving games to Wednesday or Thursday due to the expected landfall of Hurricane Ian in the Gulf. We will monitor and update this story as changes are relayed.
AUBURN — Everyone loves a good ghost story. No matter where you are from, you’ve probably heard one about a creepy area in your hometown or somewhere nearby. Auburn native Joshua Miller has heard the stories. And he’s using TikTok to inform his followers of the stories and urban legends that may be right in their backyard.
Pickle partners picked the perfect athletic event to attend and landed a deal with one of the biggest food chains in the South. Team members from Wickles Pickles of Dadeville went to an Alabama High School Athletics Association playoff a year or so ago and started talking with some folks from Jack’s Family Restaurants.
Back in January, the Alabama Legislature and Gov. Kay Ivey approved a plan to spend $276 million of the state’s American Rescue Plan Act federal funds on the expansion of access to high-speed internet. Today, Ivey and legislative leaders announced that $82 million of that would be used for...
When one thinks about detective stories, the mind often turns to the hard-boiled streets of New York, Chicago or Los Angeles. But for Auburn University professor Kelly Dean Jolley, 56, the Plains was the perfect place to set “Big Swamp,” his new noir detective novel. “It’s a detective...
If you've been looking for more options to do your grocery shopping, you may be interested to learn that a major grocery store chain will be opening another new store location in Alabama in early October. Read on to learn more.
An image of food being served to incarcerated individuals during an incarcerated workers' strike in Alabama correctional facilities. Free Alabama Movement/Twitter. The situation within Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore County, a medium-security facility housing more than 1,300 incarcerated men, is becoming increasingly volatile after incarcerated workers systemwide began a general strike and protest of conditions within the Alabama correctional system, according to a source in the Staton facility.
Blair Davis sat down with Celeste Otero, the owner of Peach Cobbler Factory to talk and taste the desserts. Celeste is a foodie who loves dessert and holds Huntsville in a special place in her heart. When a job did not work out for Celeste after moving here during the pandemic, she thought about what Huntsville needed and loved: cobblers, puddings, and cinnamon rolls.
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. Phillip "Neal" McCainMay 16, 1963 - September 23, 2022Phillip "Neal" McCain, 59, of Opelika, Alabama passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022…
