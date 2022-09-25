ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

thecomeback.com

Paul Finebaum says “it’s over” for one SEC coach

After watching Auburn escape against the Missouri Tigers Saturday, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum has concluded that it is too little and too late for Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin. Finebaum said on on WJOX-FM’s “McElroy and Cubelic in The Morning” in Birmingham, Alabama, that Harsin will most likely be gone soon.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Bryan Harsin addresses Auburn’s quarterback situation

Auburn listed Robby Ashford as the starting quarterback on the depth chart on Monday with a pivotal game against LSU on Saturday at Jordan-Hare. Freshman Holden Geriner is listed next, which is reasonable since Ashford started in last week’s 17-14 OT win. Geriner made his college football debut when Ashford exited the game with what he said was a Stinger after throwing a block for receiver Koy Moore in the third quarter.
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

LSU football vs. Auburn: The shocking opening betting line

LSU football has rebounded from an opening weekend loss quite nicely. The Tigers are on a three-game winning streak with victories over Southern, Mississippi State and New Mexico. While the victories over these particular opponents may not be too impressive, it’s the way in which Brian Kelly’s team has won that speaks volumes.
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

The LSU-Auburn football Week 5 odds have wildly shifted

LSU is now a -7.5 point favorite, which makes sense considering their lone loss was a special teams mistake at the last second to a Power Five program and AU’s dismantling at the hands of Penn State was an embarrassment that has Bryan Harsin’s seat practically on fire.
AUBURN, AL
Bo Nix
AL.com

Power 25 Rankings: Auburn solidifies top spot with Opelika next, Thompson jumps to No. 2

Auburn High School solidified its hold on the No. 1 spot in this week’s AL.com Power 25 high school football rankings with a 42-21 win over No. 22 Ramsay last week. The Tigers garnered three of the four first-place votes and finished with 99 total points in this week’s poll, which ranks the top teams in the state of Alabama regardless of classification. Auburn has another tough test this week against rival and No. 15-ranked Opelika.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

The most popular beer among Alabama and Auburn fans is...

Alabama and Auburn football fans may not agree that the folks on the other sideline are good people, but both can get behind Good People. The Birmingham-based brewing company, that is. Good People, which boasts on its cans that it has been legally brewing beer in Alabama since 2008, was...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Multiple high school football games moved due to Hurricane Ian

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The majority of high school football teams across Alabama and Georgia will face regional opponents this week. Games including Spencer, Jordan and LaGrange were already scheduled for Thursday. Additionally, a number of teams are moving games to Wednesday or Thursday due to the expected landfall of Hurricane Ian in the Gulf. We will monitor and update this story as changes are relayed.
COLUMBUS, GA
#Auburn Football#American Football#College Football#Mizzou#Oregon Ducks#Washington State#Wsu#Tigers#Plains
opelikaobserver.com

Auburn Native Uses Social Media to Share the South’s Urban Legends

AUBURN — Everyone loves a good ghost story. No matter where you are from, you’ve probably heard one about a creepy area in your hometown or somewhere nearby. Auburn native Joshua Miller has heard the stories. And he’s using TikTok to inform his followers of the stories and urban legends that may be right in their backyard.
AUBURN, AL
thisisalabama.org

How Wickles Pickles and Jack’s Created the Most Alabama Burger Ever

Pickle partners picked the perfect athletic event to attend and landed a deal with one of the biggest food chains in the South. Team members from Wickles Pickles of Dadeville went to an Alabama High School Athletics Association playoff a year or so ago and started talking with some folks from Jack’s Family Restaurants.
DADEVILLE, AL
alreporter.com

Incarcerated individuals at Staton “in an uproar” after meals cut to twice a day

An image of food being served to incarcerated individuals during an incarcerated workers' strike in Alabama correctional facilities. Free Alabama Movement/Twitter. The situation within Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore County, a medium-security facility housing more than 1,300 incarcerated men, is becoming increasingly volatile after incarcerated workers systemwide began a general strike and protest of conditions within the Alabama correctional system, according to a source in the Staton facility.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Talk of the Valley: Peach Cobbler Factory

Blair Davis sat down with Celeste Otero, the owner of Peach Cobbler Factory to talk and taste the desserts. Celeste is a foodie who loves dessert and holds Huntsville in a special place in her heart. When a job did not work out for Celeste after moving here during the pandemic, she thought about what Huntsville needed and loved: cobblers, puddings, and cinnamon rolls.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for September 25

Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. Phillip "Neal" McCainMay 16, 1963 - September 23, 2022Phillip "Neal" McCain, 59, of Opelika, Alabama passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022…
OPELIKA, AL
FanSided

FanSided

