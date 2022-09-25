Read full article on original website
Ian grows into 'extremely dangerous' Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida
Hurricane Ian strengthened into "an extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm early Wednesday as it made its way toward Florida's west coast.
Hurricane Ian strengthens to Category 4 as it barrels toward Florida
Hurricane Ian strengthened to a Category 4 storm as it headed towards the US state of Florida on Wednesday, with forecasters warning of life-threatening storm surges and "devastating" winds after it reportedly killed two and left millions without power in Cuba. In an advisory issued around the same time, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said "Ian has strengthened into an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane."
Hurricane Ian live tracker: Ian strengthened to Category 4 hurricane, life-threatening winds and flooding expected after landfall in Florida on Wednesday
Track the path of Hurricane Ian, with live updates on watches, warnings, and any possible evacuation notices or damage reports.
Hurricane Ian is now a Category 4 storm. Here are resources for Florida's homeless
Various counties across central Florida are opening up various shelters for the general population. Here are some of the resources being made available for the homeless.
