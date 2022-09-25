ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 14

WAKE UP America!
2d ago

Charlotte is too dangerous to even visit anymore!!! 💥💥💥💥💥💥 The thugs and alphabet soup can have it!!!! 🦹🏻‍♀️🦹🏿🦹🏼‍♂️

Reply(2)
4
 

wccbcharlotte.com

Police Name Man Killed In Friday Homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide in north-east Charlotte after a man was found shot. Shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, police were called to the 12000 block of Deaton Hill Drive. Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds who was later pronounced dead by EMS...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Teen hospitalized after being shot while driving Friday night, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a street shooting that happened Friday night in west Charlotte, leaving one person with life-threatening injuries. Around 10 p.m., CMPD responded to reports of gunshots near the intersection of Little Rock Road and Tuckaseegee Road. According to the CMPD incident report,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Grandmother laments on grandson's shooting death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County is seeing a large number of homicides this year. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police report there have been 86 homicides so far in 2022. In 2021 there were 98 homicides and in 2020 there were 118. One grandmother who lost her 14-year-old grandson says there needs to...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Person killed in crash on I-485 in Matthews, troopers say

MATTHEWS, N.C. — One person died in a crash on Interstate 485 in Matthews Tuesday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened just before 2:40 a.m. on the outer loop of I-485, where it crosses over East John Street. Investigators said two vehicles were involved in the crash.
MATTHEWS, NC
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
WNCT

Charlotte Police investigate 3rd homicide in the last 24 hours

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police are investigating the city’s third homicide in 24 hours, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10 p.m. Friday night near 12000 Deaton Hill Dr. in north Charlotte, just outside the 485 loop near Highland Creek. A man was found suffering from multiple gunshot […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Troopers Identify Driver Killed In I-485 Crash In Matthews

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver going the wrong way on the I-485 outer loop in Matthews early Tuesday morning has been identified as Kristen Makayla Vanderpool, 27, of Lincolnton. Troopers say she died after crashing her Acura head-on a Cadillac SUV around 2:38 a.m. near E. John Street in Matthews.
MATTHEWS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Dead, One Arrested After Shooting At Arcade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting outside an arcade Friday afternoon. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police says that they were called just after 2 p.m. to the Giveaway Arcade on Albemarle Road for an assault with a deadly weapon. Police found a person with shooting injuries who was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
#Shooting#Late Night#Violent Crime#Ems
wccbcharlotte.com

Man Wanted In York County For Violent Robbery

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding David Anthony Todd. Todd, 32, is wanted for two counts of Violent 2nd Degree Burglary 2nd Degree, Malicious Damage to Property, Larceny, and Breaking & Entering. He is described as...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WCNC

CMPD arrests 14-year-old for making 'mass violence' threats

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An eighth grader was arrested by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for reportedly making threats of "mass violence" against Southwest Middle School in Charlotte, CMPD said. According to police, on Sept. 19, school staff alerted a school resource officer at Southwest Middle School that a massing shooting...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Man Arrested For Monroe Rape

MONROE, N.C. — A man is in the Union County Jail after police say he committed rape on September 19th. Authorities say this incident happened around Engleside Street near Iceman Street. On September 23rd, Luis Vail-Lopez, 20, was taken into custody at his home less than a mile from...
MONROE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Texas Man Arrested for Threat Made Towards Northwestern High School

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police have identified and arrested the man they say made a threat directed toward Northwestern High School. On Monday, Rock Hill Police say they were made aware of a threat circulating on social media. The threat included the words “shoot up” in the message while referring to the school as “nwhs.”
ROCK HILL, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Investigates Deadly Shooting In East Charlotte, Suspect Arrested

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in East Charlotte. Investigators responded to the Give Away Arcade on Albemarle Road around 2 p.m. Friday. They found a person lying in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim died on the scene. Detectives say they found the suspect on the scene holding a shotgun. He was arrested. Many people in the area say they heard the gunshots.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Lincolnton Woman Missing, Family Worried

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Kristen Keener, 29. On September 26th, Keener’s mother contacted detectives, saying that she had not spoken to her daughter since September 5th. Keener had been in the Waynesville, N.C. area.
LINCOLNTON, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Woman Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Students’ Medicine

DENVER, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says a Preparatory Academy employee was arrested for stealing medicine from students. On September 13th, the Sheriff’s Office was contacted by West Lake Preparatory Academy saying that they believed an employee had taken medicine belonging to students from the nurse’s office.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

35-year-old experienced jumper killed at Skydive Carolina

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway following a deadly skydiving incident at Skydive Carolina, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday. Deputies responded to calls regarding an incident involving Skydive Carolina around 1:26 p.m. Saturday. Skydive Carolina is located at 1903 King Air Drive in Chester, South Carolina. The sheriff’s […]
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Two Men From Charlotte Arrested Following Shooting & Chase In Iredell County

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Statesville Police have charged two men from Charlotte in connection with a shooting on Vernon Lane. Jaheim Tavares Vandiver and Tahilyia Amari Mitchell were taken into custody following a vehicle pursuit with the Iredell County Sherriff’s Department. On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Statesville Police...
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Man found dead along sidewalk outside southwest Charlotte apartment complex

Suspected serial rapist facing more charges after Lincoln County women accuse him of sexual assault. He was initially arrested in June in Mooresville on accusations he met multiple women and sexually assaulted them. One injured in north Charlotte apartment complex fire. Updated: 6 hours ago. Charlotte Fire got the call...
CHARLOTTE, NC

