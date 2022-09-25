CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in East Charlotte. Investigators responded to the Give Away Arcade on Albemarle Road around 2 p.m. Friday. They found a person lying in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim died on the scene. Detectives say they found the suspect on the scene holding a shotgun. He was arrested. Many people in the area say they heard the gunshots.

