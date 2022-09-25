Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
Volleyball Falcons sweep St. Louis, soccer teams fall at St. Charles
East Central College’s volleyball Falcons captured their first conference win of the season Wednesday. East Central (6-7) defeated St. Louis Community College, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21, 25-17.
Washington Missourian
Borgia staff combines for perfect game against Lady Bulldogs
The weather may not have been perfect, but the St. Francis Borgia pitching staff was Wednesday. Borgia (8-3) received a combined perfect game pitching effort from Celia Gildehaus and Amanda Dorpinghaus to defeat visiting St. Clair (0-11), 15-0.
Washington Missourian
Pacific rallies to win against New Haven
The Pacific volleyball squad got progressively stronger on its home floor Thursday. After dropping the first set to visiting New Haven (7-5-2, 1-1), Pacific (9-6, 1-1) rebounded to take the next three in a Four Rivers Conference win, 18-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-16.
Washington Missourian
Pacific wins rain-shortened golf tri-meet over St. Clair, Union
Wednesday’s golf tri-meet at Birch Creek Golf Course ended a few holes prematurely. Pacific was rules the winner, edging St. Clair on a tiebreaker after both teams carded a 209 in the event. Union was three strokes behind at 212.
Washington Missourian
Union breaks skid against Lady Bulldogs
Union gave its notice to the Four Rivers Conference volleyball community Tuesday. For the first time since 2016, the Lady ’Cats defeated St. Clair. Union (9-5, 1-0) swept the Lady Bulldogs (7-9-2, 0-1) in Union, 25-17, 25-15, 25-19.
Washington Missourian
Lady Knights blast past O’Fallon Christian
St. Francis Borgia’s volleyball Lady Knights earned their first Archdiocesan Athletic Association victory of the year Wednesday in O’Fallon. Borgia (5-8-1, 1-3) prevailed against O’Fallon Christian, 25-22, 25-16, 25-19.
Washington Missourian
Softball Lady Jays stay perfect in GAC Central
Washington ace Taylor Brown struck out 13 Wentville Liberty batters Tuesday as the Lady Jays gained their 22nd win of the season. Washington (22-2, 6-0) remained perfect in GAC Central play with a 16-0 shutout victory on the road at Liberty (10-7, 5-2).
Washington Missourian
Ft. Zumalt East sweeps Washington tennis
All nine varsity gold matches and four varsity silver matches were won by the host team Tuesday. Ft. Zumwalt East (6-5) pulled off a girls tennis sweep of the match with Washington (2-9), 9-0.
CROP Walk is Sunday in Union
CROP Walk is Sunday in Union
The CROP Hunger Walk of Franklin County is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 in Union. The 31st annual walk starts at Zion United Church of Christ, 115 S. Washington St.
Washington Missourian
Union Piggyback Dash raises $7,500
Union’s Piggyback Dash races continue to grow. Saturday’s sixth annual event drew 138 participants over 10-kilometer, 5-K and 2-K races. That was one more than 2021’s race.
Bridge lighting debacle
Bridge lighting debacle
The new Highway 47 bridge over the Missouri River opened to traffic in late 2018. The public was told then that lighting would come later. Close to $1 million for lighting was raised by government entities, including the city of Washington, which pledged to maintain the enhancement once it was completed.
Washington Missourian
Union schools to make Airbnbs an 'option' for student trips
Though it won’t be the first choice, Union R-XI School District teams will now be able to stay at short-term rental homes when out of town for events. The board of education voted at its Sept. 21 meeting to allow the change. Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe said the request to allow students to stay at rental properties like Airbnb and Vrbo homes came from Athletic Director Dan Ridgeway.
