Saint James, MO

Washington Missourian

Pacific rallies to win against New Haven

The Pacific volleyball squad got progressively stronger on its home floor Thursday. After dropping the first set to visiting New Haven (7-5-2, 1-1), Pacific (9-6, 1-1) rebounded to take the next three in a Four Rivers Conference win, 18-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-16.
PACIFIC, MO
Saint James, MO
Sports
City
New Haven, MO
New Haven, MO
Sports
City
Saint James, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Washington Missourian

Union breaks skid against Lady Bulldogs

Union gave its notice to the Four Rivers Conference volleyball community Tuesday. For the first time since 2016, the Lady ’Cats defeated St. Clair. Union (9-5, 1-0) swept the Lady Bulldogs (7-9-2, 0-1) in Union, 25-17, 25-15, 25-19.
UNION, MO
Washington Missourian

Lady Knights blast past O’Fallon Christian

St. Francis Borgia’s volleyball Lady Knights earned their first Archdiocesan Athletic Association victory of the year Wednesday in O’Fallon. Borgia (5-8-1, 1-3) prevailed against O’Fallon Christian, 25-22, 25-16, 25-19.
O'FALLON, MO
Washington Missourian

Softball Lady Jays stay perfect in GAC Central

Washington ace Taylor Brown struck out 13 Wentville Liberty batters Tuesday as the Lady Jays gained their 22nd win of the season. Washington (22-2, 6-0) remained perfect in GAC Central play with a 16-0 shutout victory on the road at Liberty (10-7, 5-2).
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Ft. Zumalt East sweeps Washington tennis

All nine varsity gold matches and four varsity silver matches were won by the host team Tuesday. Ft. Zumwalt East (6-5) pulled off a girls tennis sweep of the match with Washington (2-9), 9-0.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

CROP Walk is Sunday in Union

The CROP Hunger Walk of Franklin County is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 in Union. The 31st annual walk starts at Zion United Church of Christ, 115 S. Washington St.
UNION, MO
Washington Missourian

Union Piggyback Dash raises $7,500

Union’s Piggyback Dash races continue to grow. Saturday’s sixth annual event drew 138 participants over 10-kilometer, 5-K and 2-K races. That was one more than 2021’s race.
UNION, MO
Washington Missourian

Bridge lighting debacle

The new Highway 47 bridge over the Missouri River opened to traffic in late 2018. The public was told then that lighting would come later. Close to $1 million for lighting was raised by government entities, including the city of Washington, which pledged to maintain the enhancement once it was completed.
TRAFFIC
Washington Missourian

Union schools to make Airbnbs an 'option' for student trips

Though it won’t be the first choice, Union R-XI School District teams will now be able to stay at short-term rental homes when out of town for events. The board of education voted at its Sept. 21 meeting to allow the change. Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe said the request to allow students to stay at rental properties like Airbnb and Vrbo homes came from Athletic Director Dan Ridgeway.
UNION, MO

