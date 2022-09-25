Read full article on original website
The California State Soccer Association – South Celebrates 20 Years of Partnership with Sports Connect with Historic Extension
FULLERTON, Calif. and PLANO, Texas, Sept. 27, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — California State Soccer Association – South (Cal South), the official youth and adult state soccer association of the United States Soccer Federation, US Youth Soccer, and the United States Adult Soccer Association, has announced a multi-year partnership with Sports Connect, powered by Stack Sports, as the Exclusive Technology and Online Registration Provider for the state. This partnership was established to further Cal South’s mission of advancing and improving the game of soccer.
California man dies in apparent boating accident in Arizona
PARKER, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a California man in an apparent boating accident on the Colorado River in northwestern Arizona. Colorado River Station Marine Enforcement officials said deputies were called to investigate a boating collision around 7 a.m. Monday along the Parker Strip near the Arizona-California border.
Influential CSUB Hall of Fame professor dies at age 83
When California voters were asked to ban bilingual education from public schools in the late 1990s, Augustine “Gus” Garcia wondered how, if you take away their language, those English learners could ever be expected to succeed. A champion for the under-represented who died Monday at the age of...
Why California faces a shortage of mental health workers
The need for therapists, social workers, psychologists and psychiatrists is greater than ever. Under relentless pressure from the pandemic and inflation, wildfires and gun violence, racism and war, Californians are crying out for help. But that doesn’t mean they can get it.
