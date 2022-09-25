ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magna, UT

Man convicted of murder of two Utah teens requests retrial

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Jerrod Baum, a man convicted of murder for the killings of 17-year-old Breezy Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell, has requested a retrial. Court documents state, “At present, the defense continues to investigate a number of potential irregularities that may justify granting a new trial.”
West Valley man charged with raping woman at Cedar City concert

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A West Valley City, Utah man was charged Friday with raping a woman at an outdoor festival concert in Cedar City last year. Robert Jacob Garcia, 23, is charged in 5th District Court with rape and object rape, first-degree felonies; and two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
Woman killed, boyfriend arrested after SLC apartment complex shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — A 24-year-old woman was killed and her boyfriend has been arrested following a shooting at a Salt Lake City apartment complex Sunday evening. Salt Lake City Police Department spokesperson Brent Weisberg said this shooting happened at approximately 8:25 p.m. inside a unit at the Downtown West Liberty Apartments complex, and officers arrived at a “chaotic scene.”
Suspect dead, officer injured after South Salt Lake shooting

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — One person is dead and a South Salt Lake police officer was injured after shots were fired early Tuesday morning. Danielle Croyle, public information officer for the South Salt Lake Police Department, said officers were called out to the area of 400 East and Robert Avenue after receiving reports of a man with a gun.
At least one killed in Redwood Road crash

BLUFFDALE, Utah — Police have responded to a fatal crash involving a semi-truck and vehicle on Redwood Road near the border of Salt Lake and Utah counties. Assistant Chief Bill Robertson with the Bluffdale Police Department said one person has died and another was injured. Police have not identified...
Stolen vehicle fled from UHP at traffic stop and crashed

DRAPER, Utah — A vehicle fled from Utah Highway Patrol at am attempted a traffic stop on I-15 south bound near 12300 South. At about 10:26 p.m. Saturday, the vehicle fled from an attempted traffic stop and then crashed shortly after. Three additional vehicles were involved in the crash....
Fatal car vs. semi-trailer crash near Strawberry Reservoir

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A woman is dead after her car was T-boned by a semi-trailer Monday evening. According to Utah Highway Patrol Cameron Roden, the car was turning from Strawberry Marina Road to get on Highway 40 West when it was T-boned by the semi-trailer at approximately 5 p.m.
Public Safety
Super Bowl
USU professor studying ways to limit bad parent behavior at youth games

SALT LAKE CITY — Parents behaving badly at youth sporting events is growing more common across the nation and something we’ve seen play out here in Utah in recent weeks. Dr. Travis Dorsch, associate professor at Utah State University and founder of the Families in Sport Lab, has been studying the ongoing problem and looked at the issue as a former athlete and now a parent of young athletes.
Park City introduces reusable food container pilot program

PARK CITY CITY, Utah — Tossed food take-out containers could be a thing of the past for Park City as it’s launching a pilot program that reimagines the doggie bag starting Oct. 1. Six eateries partnered with the company Bold Reuse and Recycle Utah for a month-long reusable...
Washington, D.C. Temple: A Sacred Monument

SALT LAKE CITY — The Washington, D.C. Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sits on 52 acres just outside our nation’s Capitol. This year, following renovation, President Russell M. Nelson rededicated it. Since 1974, The Washington, D.C. Temple has been an iconic landmark seen...
Delta restoration project to improve Utah Lake water quality

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Over the past 150 years, Utah’s population has grown and natural occurring ecosystems have shrunk. Which has made Utah Lake a little sick. “The water quality in Utah Lake has been damaged over the years through pollution,” Eric McCulley, project coordinator for the Provo River Delta Restoration Project said.
