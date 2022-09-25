Read full article on original website
Related
KSLTV
Man convicted of murder of two Utah teens requests retrial
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Jerrod Baum, a man convicted of murder for the killings of 17-year-old Breezy Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell, has requested a retrial. Court documents state, “At present, the defense continues to investigate a number of potential irregularities that may justify granting a new trial.”
KSLTV
West Valley man charged with raping woman at Cedar City concert
CEDAR CITY, Utah — A West Valley City, Utah man was charged Friday with raping a woman at an outdoor festival concert in Cedar City last year. Robert Jacob Garcia, 23, is charged in 5th District Court with rape and object rape, first-degree felonies; and two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
KSLTV
Brothers arrested in Salt Lake shooting investigation
SALT LAKE CITY — Two brothers have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Salt Lake City earlier this month. On Sept. 16, police say a man was shot in the leg during a fight near 555 W. 400 North. Nay Blu Soe, 19, was arrested Friday for...
KSLTV
Woman killed, boyfriend arrested after SLC apartment complex shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — A 24-year-old woman was killed and her boyfriend has been arrested following a shooting at a Salt Lake City apartment complex Sunday evening. Salt Lake City Police Department spokesperson Brent Weisberg said this shooting happened at approximately 8:25 p.m. inside a unit at the Downtown West Liberty Apartments complex, and officers arrived at a “chaotic scene.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLTV
Suspect dead, officer injured after South Salt Lake shooting
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — One person is dead and a South Salt Lake police officer was injured after shots were fired early Tuesday morning. Danielle Croyle, public information officer for the South Salt Lake Police Department, said officers were called out to the area of 400 East and Robert Avenue after receiving reports of a man with a gun.
KSLTV
2 killed in separate Utah Co. crashes; 1 injured after hitting school bus in Clearfield
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — Emergency crews responded to fatal crashes in Saratoga Springs and Spanish Fork Canyon while two crashes caused heavy delays in Davis County Monday morning. AnnElise Harrison, public relations specialist for Saratoga Springs, said a Hyundai passenger car was attempting to turn left into a Maverik...
KSLTV
A Spanish Fork high school homecoming dress code causes tension between students and faculty
SPANISH FORK, Utah — Upset students are speaking out tonight after being turned away from their homecoming dance. “They originally let me in, but then chaperones, I guess, had a problem with the length of my dress and kicked me out later,” explained Irvine, a senior at American Leadership Academy.
KSLTV
At least one killed in Redwood Road crash
BLUFFDALE, Utah — Police have responded to a fatal crash involving a semi-truck and vehicle on Redwood Road near the border of Salt Lake and Utah counties. Assistant Chief Bill Robertson with the Bluffdale Police Department said one person has died and another was injured. Police have not identified...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLTV
Stolen vehicle fled from UHP at traffic stop and crashed
DRAPER, Utah — A vehicle fled from Utah Highway Patrol at am attempted a traffic stop on I-15 south bound near 12300 South. At about 10:26 p.m. Saturday, the vehicle fled from an attempted traffic stop and then crashed shortly after. Three additional vehicles were involved in the crash....
KSLTV
One person in critical condition after shooting at Salt Lake City apartment complex
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are investigating a shooting with several people detained for questioning Sunday evening. According to SLC PD, the shooting sent one person to the hospital in critical condition at the Downtown West apartment complex at approximately 8:50 p.m. SLC PD spokesperson Brent...
KSLTV
Three vehicle crash closes Mountain View Corridor, one passenger ejected
WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police closed a portion of Mountain View Corridor after a three-vehicle crash Tuesday night. According to police, a vehicle traveling eastbound on Mountain View Corridor and 9000 South hit two cars traveling northbound. One passenger was ejected from a vehicle, but police didn’t say from...
KSLTV
Fatal car vs. semi-trailer crash near Strawberry Reservoir
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A woman is dead after her car was T-boned by a semi-trailer Monday evening. According to Utah Highway Patrol Cameron Roden, the car was turning from Strawberry Marina Road to get on Highway 40 West when it was T-boned by the semi-trailer at approximately 5 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSLTV
Three-vehicle crash closes portion of SR-36, one person flown to hospital
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — One person has serious injuries after a crash caused a trailer to flip and strike another vehicle Sunday afternoon. Utah Highway Patrol Cpl. Chris Bishop told KSL TV the crash happened at state Route 36 milepost 19 at approximately 2:19 p.m. The first vehicle struck...
KSLTV
USU professor studying ways to limit bad parent behavior at youth games
SALT LAKE CITY — Parents behaving badly at youth sporting events is growing more common across the nation and something we’ve seen play out here in Utah in recent weeks. Dr. Travis Dorsch, associate professor at Utah State University and founder of the Families in Sport Lab, has been studying the ongoing problem and looked at the issue as a former athlete and now a parent of young athletes.
KSLTV
Trail runner hurt by cougar in Millcreek Canyon, DWR searching for the animal
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Wildlife officials are looking for a cougar that hurt a runner after it was startled Sunday morning. According to Utah’s Department of Wildlife Resources spokeswoman Faith Jolley, the woman and her friend were trail running on the Pipeline Trail in Millcreek Canyon around 8:30 a.m.
KSLTV
Utah Red Cross sends volunteers to Florida as Hurricane Ian closes in
SALT LAKE CITY — The American Red Cross of Utah sent trained disaster volunteers and staff to Florida this week as the area prepares for the wrath of Hurricane Ian. They’ll join more than 500 volunteers already in the area ready to respond. Parts of the Gulf Coast...
KSLTV
Park City introduces reusable food container pilot program
PARK CITY CITY, Utah — Tossed food take-out containers could be a thing of the past for Park City as it’s launching a pilot program that reimagines the doggie bag starting Oct. 1. Six eateries partnered with the company Bold Reuse and Recycle Utah for a month-long reusable...
KSLTV
‘We’re right at that spot where it’s about to take off’: This might be the time for EVs
SALT LAKE CITY — There’s a lot of excitement surrounding electric vehicles these days, and more of them on Utah roads. Rocky Mountain Power hosted an electric vehicle car show Tuesday to show off the latest options. EVs are changing and becoming a choice for more drivers. It’s...
KSLTV
Washington, D.C. Temple: A Sacred Monument
SALT LAKE CITY — The Washington, D.C. Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sits on 52 acres just outside our nation’s Capitol. This year, following renovation, President Russell M. Nelson rededicated it. Since 1974, The Washington, D.C. Temple has been an iconic landmark seen...
KSLTV
Delta restoration project to improve Utah Lake water quality
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Over the past 150 years, Utah’s population has grown and natural occurring ecosystems have shrunk. Which has made Utah Lake a little sick. “The water quality in Utah Lake has been damaged over the years through pollution,” Eric McCulley, project coordinator for the Provo River Delta Restoration Project said.
Comments / 0