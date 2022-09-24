St. Francis Borgia’s volleyball Lady Knights earned their first Archdiocesan Athletic Association victory of the year Wednesday in O’Fallon. Borgia (5-8-1, 1-3) prevailed against O’Fallon Christian, 25-22, 25-16, 25-19.
Wednesday’s golf tri-meet at Birch Creek Golf Course ended a few holes prematurely. Pacific was rules the winner, edging St. Clair on a tiebreaker after both teams carded a 209 in the event. Union was three strokes behind at 212.
In four sets Tuesday, the Ft. Zumwalt North Lady Panthers were able to wrest away control of second place in the GAC Central volleyball standings. Ft. Zumwalt North (7-4-1, 3-1) defeated Washington (5-9, 3-2), 23-25, 25-15, 25-20, 28-26.
