Washington, MO

Lady Knights blast past O’Fallon Christian

St. Francis Borgia’s volleyball Lady Knights earned their first Archdiocesan Athletic Association victory of the year Wednesday in O’Fallon. Borgia (5-8-1, 1-3) prevailed against O’Fallon Christian, 25-22, 25-16, 25-19.
O'FALLON, MO
Ft. Zumwalt North downs Lady Jays in volleyball matchup

In four sets Tuesday, the Ft. Zumwalt North Lady Panthers were able to wrest away control of second place in the GAC Central volleyball standings. Ft. Zumwalt North (7-4-1, 3-1) defeated Washington (5-9, 3-2), 23-25, 25-15, 25-20, 28-26.
WASHINGTON, MO
Ft. Zumalt East sweeps Washington tennis

All nine varsity gold matches and four varsity silver matches were won by the host team Tuesday. Ft. Zumwalt East (6-5) pulled off a girls tennis sweep of the match with Washington (2-9), 9-0.
WASHINGTON, MO

