Michigan State football is off to a 2-2 start after winning 10 games a season ago and Spartan fans are already looking for someone to blame. Mel Tucker is in his third season at the helm of the Michigan State football program and after going 10-2 with the addition of a Peach Bowl victory, the Spartans are off to an underwhelming 2-2 start to the season.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO