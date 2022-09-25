Read full article on original website
How much blame does Mel Tucker deserve for Spartans 2-2 start?
Michigan State football is off to a 2-2 start after winning 10 games a season ago and Spartan fans are already looking for someone to blame. Mel Tucker is in his third season at the helm of the Michigan State football program and after going 10-2 with the addition of a Peach Bowl victory, the Spartans are off to an underwhelming 2-2 start to the season.
Mel Tucker ‘determined and optimistic’ Michigan State can make much-needed changes
EAST LANSING – Following a 34-7 loss at home to Minnesota on Saturday, Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said he needed to watch the film to fully evaluate what went wrong. Tucker did that over the weekend and with the Spartans (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) now coming off back-to-back defeats, there’s a long list of areas he’s looking for the team to improve.
Kickoff time set for Ohio State at Michigan State
Michigan State’s run of late afternoon kickoffs will continue. The Spartans (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) host No. 3 Ohio State (4-0, 1-0) on Oct. 8 and the game will start at 4 p.m. and be broadcast by ABC, it was announced Monday afternoon. Michigan State has yet to play...
5 things to watch as Michigan State opens preseason practice
EAST LANSING – Six weeks from now, Michigan State will embark on a diabolical non-conference schedule against the likes of Gonzaga, Kentucky, Villanova, Notre Dame, Alabama and others. It’s time to start preparing.
Michigan State at Maryland opening point spread released
On Saturday, Michigan State had a golden opportunity to bounce back from a tough loss at Washington as they hosted Minnesota in East Lansing. Unfortunately, things did not go at all as planned for the Spartans as they were absolutely annihilated by the Golden Gophers. Up next for Michigan State...
‘Bring the juice’: Michigan basketball has first day of practice
There have been workouts throughout the summer, but Monday (Sep. 26) was the first official day of practice for the Michigan men’s basketball team. The Wolverines, who overcame an uneven regular season to reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament last year, are hoping for bigger things in 2022-23.
4-star CB Jamari Howard commits to Michigan State
Michigan State has dropped back-to-back games but just picked up a recruiting victory. Jamari Howard, a 2024 four-star cornerback from Westland Hialeah High School in Florida, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Monday afternoon. At 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, Howard is listed as the No. 16 cornerback...
Takeaways, observations from Michigan State’s ugly loss to Minnesota
EAST LANSING – The final game of nonconference play was a loss for Michigan State. The Big Ten opener seven days later was another humbling defeat for the Spartans. A week after a 39-28 loss at Washington, Michigan State (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) was steamrolled 34-7 at home by Minnesota (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) on Saturday.
The MSU football embarrassment against Minnesota and the criticism of head coach Mel Tucker | Current Sports | Sep. 26, 2022
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin the MSU football team suffered its second straight loss of the season on Saturday, falling hard to Minnesota. How much blame does Mel Tucker deserve for the blowout loss? Should changes be made to the assistant coaching staff? How should Spartan fans adjust their expectations for this team? All of that, and more, on today's show.
Michigan State fans rain boos on Mel Tucker, players during embarrassing performance
On Saturday afternoon, Michigan State had a chance to bounce back from a tough loss against Washington, and most thought head coach Mel Tucker would have his boys ready. Those people (including myself) were VERY wrong as the Spartans came out and embarrassed themselves during a 34-7 loss to Minnesota.
CFB world reacts to Urban Meyer photo
There’s been a budding rivalry between ESPN’s College GameDay and Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff ever since the latter hit the airwaves. That rivalry got kicked up a notch on Saturday during the Michigan – Maryland game when Desmond Howard tweeted about Urban Meyer, who was spotted on the sidelines later.
New Ann Arbor condos are a Michigan football fan’s dream
ANN ARBOR, MI — For University of Michigan football fan Patti Stacey, there was one big selling point to buying a condo on the south edge of downtown Ann Arbor. “Location, location, location is No. 1,” she said of her new digs, a stone’s throw from Michigan Stadium, where she’s been going to watch the Wolverines play for 47 years.
Concord senior linemen get chance to show off wide range of skills
CONCORD -- When the Concord Yellowjackets took the field for their first offensive possession of Saturday’s 8-man football game against Vandercook Lake, the man in shotgun formation ready to take the snap was wearing No. 79, not exactly a traditional number for a quarterback. That was Abraham Reiniche, who...
Meet the candidates for a new state Senate seat stretching from Ann Arbor to Jackson
ANN ARBOR, MI - Current elected officials hailing from different sides of the Washtenaw-Jackson county line will go head-to-head in a race to decide a new Michigan Senate district stretching from Jackson to Ann Arbor in the November general election. Democrat Sue Shink, an attorney and current chair of the...
Michigan parents concerned over ‘segregated’ roller rink event
Schools invited to the event are all predominantly white, while more diverse schools were not included on the list.
Big Stars Come to Lansing for Charity Softball Game
Have you already made your plans for this Friday night, September 30th? If you have, cancel them. If you haven't, make em for the Challenge for Charity Celebrity Softball Game at Jackson Field, home of the Lansing Lugnuts!. This event is no stranger to Lansing. The event, put on by...
Here’s the Latest Updated Winter Outlook for Michigan This Year
We are expected to have the perfect storm of perfectly fun and snow weather this winter. The National Weather Service recently released an updated weather outlook for December (2022,) January (2023,) and February (2023.) This outlook uses a basic scale of below average, average, or above average precipitation and temps. In my opinion, the outlook points to a fun and possibly very snowy winter.
Now Desk: Tropical storm turns into hurricane, and a record breaking celebrity
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at the forecast as we head into the first full week of fall. Maureen Halliday and Seth Wells join the Now Desk to talk more about Ian strengthening to a hurricane as it heads for Florida, some space news, and a celebrity breaks a charitable record. Plus, what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
Kristina Karamo: What to know about Michigan GOP secretary of state candidate
Before November 2020, few people outside of Oakland County knew who Kristina Karamo was. Now, she’s a candidate for statewide office. As a poll challenger in Detroit, Karamo rose to prominence after questioning the legitimacy of Michigan’s 2020 presidential election, claiming she witnessed fraud at Detroit’s absentee counting board.
Jason Carr: Have you experienced the ‘Davison Effect’ during your drive?
Outside of the traffic report we don’t hear or use the freeway names, do we? What’s up with that? It’s not like your friend who got into a fender bender on 696 retells the story as, “so I crashed on the Reuther…” No. He says 696 as we all do.
