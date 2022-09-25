ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

How much blame does Mel Tucker deserve for Spartans 2-2 start?

Michigan State football is off to a 2-2 start after winning 10 games a season ago and Spartan fans are already looking for someone to blame. Mel Tucker is in his third season at the helm of the Michigan State football program and after going 10-2 with the addition of a Peach Bowl victory, the Spartans are off to an underwhelming 2-2 start to the season.
MLive.com

Kickoff time set for Ohio State at Michigan State

Michigan State’s run of late afternoon kickoffs will continue. The Spartans (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) host No. 3 Ohio State (4-0, 1-0) on Oct. 8 and the game will start at 4 p.m. and be broadcast by ABC, it was announced Monday afternoon. Michigan State has yet to play...
MLive.com

‘Bring the juice’: Michigan basketball has first day of practice

There have been workouts throughout the summer, but Monday (Sep. 26) was the first official day of practice for the Michigan men’s basketball team. The Wolverines, who overcame an uneven regular season to reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament last year, are hoping for bigger things in 2022-23.
MLive.com

4-star CB Jamari Howard commits to Michigan State

Michigan State has dropped back-to-back games but just picked up a recruiting victory. Jamari Howard, a 2024 four-star cornerback from Westland Hialeah High School in Florida, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Monday afternoon. At 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, Howard is listed as the No. 16 cornerback...
MLive.com

Takeaways, observations from Michigan State’s ugly loss to Minnesota

EAST LANSING – The final game of nonconference play was a loss for Michigan State. The Big Ten opener seven days later was another humbling defeat for the Spartans. A week after a 39-28 loss at Washington, Michigan State (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) was steamrolled 34-7 at home by Minnesota (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) on Saturday.
wkar.org

The MSU football embarrassment against Minnesota and the criticism of head coach Mel Tucker | Current Sports | Sep. 26, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin the MSU football team suffered its second straight loss of the season on Saturday, falling hard to Minnesota. How much blame does Mel Tucker deserve for the blowout loss? Should changes be made to the assistant coaching staff? How should Spartan fans adjust their expectations for this team? All of that, and more, on today's show.
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Urban Meyer photo

There’s been a budding rivalry between ESPN’s College GameDay and Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff ever since the latter hit the airwaves. That rivalry got kicked up a notch on Saturday during the Michigan – Maryland game when Desmond Howard tweeted about Urban Meyer, who was spotted on the sidelines later.
The Ann Arbor News

New Ann Arbor condos are a Michigan football fan’s dream

ANN ARBOR, MI — For University of Michigan football fan Patti Stacey, there was one big selling point to buying a condo on the south edge of downtown Ann Arbor. “Location, location, location is No. 1,” she said of her new digs, a stone’s throw from Michigan Stadium, where she’s been going to watch the Wolverines play for 47 years.
MLive.com

Concord senior linemen get chance to show off wide range of skills

CONCORD -- When the Concord Yellowjackets took the field for their first offensive possession of Saturday’s 8-man football game against Vandercook Lake, the man in shotgun formation ready to take the snap was wearing No. 79, not exactly a traditional number for a quarterback. That was Abraham Reiniche, who...
99.1 WFMK

Big Stars Come to Lansing for Charity Softball Game

Have you already made your plans for this Friday night, September 30th? If you have, cancel them. If you haven't, make em for the Challenge for Charity Celebrity Softball Game at Jackson Field, home of the Lansing Lugnuts!. This event is no stranger to Lansing. The event, put on by...
K102.5

Here’s the Latest Updated Winter Outlook for Michigan This Year

We are expected to have the perfect storm of perfectly fun and snow weather this winter. The National Weather Service recently released an updated weather outlook for December (2022,) January (2023,) and February (2023.) This outlook uses a basic scale of below average, average, or above average precipitation and temps. In my opinion, the outlook points to a fun and possibly very snowy winter.
WILX-TV

Now Desk: Tropical storm turns into hurricane, and a record breaking celebrity

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at the forecast as we head into the first full week of fall. Maureen Halliday and Seth Wells join the Now Desk to talk more about Ian strengthening to a hurricane as it heads for Florida, some space news, and a celebrity breaks a charitable record. Plus, what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
