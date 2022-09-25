Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
1 hurt in crash of Frankton-Lapel school bus, pickup hauling trash cans in Hamilton County
SHERIDAN, Ind. (WISH) — The driver of a pickup pulling a trailer loaded with trash bins was flown to an Indianapolis hospital after colliding with a school bus on Tuesday morning, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says. The Ford F-350 truck’s driver, who was not identified in a...
WISH-TV
Daughter finds mother dead in Anderson home; death ruled a homicide
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A woman was found dead Monday afternoon in her home by her daughter, and Anderson Police Department says it’s a homicide. At 3:49 p.m. Monday, Anderson police went to a home in the 1600 block of Meridian Street for an unknown disturbance. Officers arrived...
cbs4indy.com
Driver flown to hospital after crashing into back of school bus on SR 38
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A driver has been airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after the pickup truck he was driving collided with the rear end of a school bus. No students were on the school bus at the time of the accident. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department,...
WISH-TV
2 hurt in crash of SUVs, truck on State Road 19 near Noblesville
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The driver of an SUV was ejected after crashing into a truck and another SUV on Tuesday afternoon on State Road 19, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says. The ejected driver of a white Mitsubishi Eclipse was flown to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital Indianapolis...
WISH-TV
Docs: Mother wanted son committed to group home before fatal stabbing
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Officers from the Anderson Police Department are investigating the death of a mother after her son stabbed her multiple times in her back on Monday. Police say Jireh Hart contacted them about the stabbing. Hart told police her mother, Janet Hart, and brother, Jiam Hart, live together however, her brother stays in the garage due to his “erratic behavior.”
WANE-TV
Marion police look for suspect in shooting
MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Investigators with the Marion Police Department are searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened Monday night in Grant County. Grant County Central Dispatch got a call around 7:10 p.m. reporting a shooting in the 2300 block of South Adams Street, according to a release.
WANE-TV
Man’s body found in Shadyside Lake, tangled in fishing line
ANDERSON, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a drowning reported Saturday afternoon at Shadyside Lake. A 24-year-old man reportedly disappeared while trying to swim across the lake with a companion, according to a release from Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources. DNR said several witnesses reported hearing...
WISH-TV
Silver Alert canceled for missing 55-year-old from Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued for a 55-year-old woman last seen Sunday night. Barbara Sheasley was missing from Lawrence. She was believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. She was described as 5 feet 4 inches and 170 pounds with...
Driver dies after crashing into Daleville home overnight
A woman died after she drove into a home early Monday on Daleville's north side, according to the Danville Police Department.
WISH-TV
Van carrying young athletes collides with backhoe on US 52; 3 hurt
THORNTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A van carrying young athletes collided with a backhoe Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 52, injuring three people, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office says. The backhoe driver, Edward Shelley, 80, of Thorntown, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. From the van, a...
WISH-TV
Man sentenced to 25 years after dealing laced drugs to Zionsville man
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis man will spend 25 years in prison after dealing drugs laced with fentanyl to a Zionsville man who died after using them, according to the Boone County prosecutor. Kurt Russell, 52, was convicted of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death following...
WIBC.com
Drunk Driver Arrested After Fleeing Scene Of A Crash
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Police say they arrested a drunk driver Saturday evening in Zionsville after he tried to run away from a rollover crash, while leaving two people injured. At 7:52 p.m. on Saturday, Boone County police received a call of a truck accident at the intersection of two county roads near Zionsville. Witnesses say the truck had left the roadway and rolled over.
Current Publishing
Sheriff’s office seeking suspect involved in vehicle thefts
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man involved in a rash of vehicle thefts that occurred across four counties. The sheriff’s office said the thefts occurred the week of Aug. 24 in Boone, Hamilton, Madison and Putnam counties with the suspect being described as a white male in his late teens to early 20s. The suspect’s vehicle is a Honda Element between the years of 2003 and 2006 with a distinctive flag banner sticker across the rear window and was last known to have yellow duct tape around the driver’s side mirror, authorities said.
Indy man arrested for stealing U-Haul, leading police on chase
An Indianapolis man faces charges after police say he lead officers on a chase in a stolen U-Haul box truck.
WISH-TV
Docs: Suspect was agitated before fatally shooting 2 at Plainfield hotel
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The man who shot four people and killed two yelled a vulgar slur to the victims right before the incident, according to court documents. Dalonny Rodgers, of Indianapolis, is charged with two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder for his role in the Sept. 10 shooting at White House Suites, 2688 E. Main St. That’s west of Ronald Reagan Parkway.
Man arrested for OWI, leaving scene of crash near Zionsville
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A man was arrested for drunk driving and leaving the scene of a serious crash in Boone County on Saturday, investigators said. Boone County dispatchers received a 911 call just before 8 p.m. reporting a crash near the intersection of County Road 300 South and County Road 875 East, which is north of Zionsville and east of Whitestown.
‘She has gone home now for the final time’: Hear the 10-42 End of Watch for Officer Seara Burton
RICHMOND, Ind. — It is one of the most emotional parts of saying farewell to a fallen police officer. The procession carrying Officer Seara Burton to Indianapolis stopped in front of the Richmond Police Department Monday afternoon for her 10-42 End of Watch call. It marks the final time an officer is called out of […]
1 arrested, 2 hurt in Zionsville drunk-driving truck rollover
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A man was arrested for drunk driving and leaving the scene of a crash Saturday afternoon after his truck flipped off of a Zionsville road, injuring two of his passengers. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was called around 8 p.m. to the intersection of County Road 300 S. and County Road 21 […]
Current Publishing
Two injured, one arrested following weekend crash
A Lebanon resident was arrested following an accident that left the two passengers of his GMC Envoy injured, according to a press release from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. The crash occurred Sept. 24 at 7:52 p.m. on County Road 300 S. and County Road 875 E. in Zionsville....
WISH-TV
Funeral service for Richmond police officer Seara Burton
RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Officer Seara Burton was living her best life. She was a week and half from being married and working the job of her dreams she was shot in the head during a traffic stop Aug. 10. Burton died Sept. 18 in hospice care. Richmond Police...
