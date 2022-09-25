ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, IN

WISH-TV

2 hurt in crash of SUVs, truck on State Road 19 near Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The driver of an SUV was ejected after crashing into a truck and another SUV on Tuesday afternoon on State Road 19, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says. The ejected driver of a white Mitsubishi Eclipse was flown to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital Indianapolis...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Docs: Mother wanted son committed to group home before fatal stabbing

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Officers from the Anderson Police Department are investigating the death of a mother after her son stabbed her multiple times in her back on Monday. Police say Jireh Hart contacted them about the stabbing. Hart told police her mother, Janet Hart, and brother, Jiam Hart, live together however, her brother stays in the garage due to his “erratic behavior.”
ANDERSON, IN
WANE-TV

Marion police look for suspect in shooting

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Investigators with the Marion Police Department are searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened Monday night in Grant County. Grant County Central Dispatch got a call around 7:10 p.m. reporting a shooting in the 2300 block of South Adams Street, according to a release.
MARION, IN
WANE-TV

Man’s body found in Shadyside Lake, tangled in fishing line

ANDERSON, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a drowning reported Saturday afternoon at Shadyside Lake. A 24-year-old man reportedly disappeared while trying to swim across the lake with a companion, according to a release from Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources. DNR said several witnesses reported hearing...
ANDERSON, IN
WISH-TV

Silver Alert canceled for missing 55-year-old from Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued for a 55-year-old woman last seen Sunday night. Barbara Sheasley was missing from Lawrence. She was believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. She was described as 5 feet 4 inches and 170 pounds with...
LAWRENCE, IN
WISH-TV

Van carrying young athletes collides with backhoe on US 52; 3 hurt

THORNTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A van carrying young athletes collided with a backhoe Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 52, injuring three people, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office says. The backhoe driver, Edward Shelley, 80, of Thorntown, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. From the van, a...
THORNTOWN, IN
WISH-TV

Man sentenced to 25 years after dealing laced drugs to Zionsville man

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis man will spend 25 years in prison after dealing drugs laced with fentanyl to a Zionsville man who died after using them, according to the Boone County prosecutor. Kurt Russell, 52, was convicted of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death following...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
WIBC.com

Drunk Driver Arrested After Fleeing Scene Of A Crash

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Police say they arrested a drunk driver Saturday evening in Zionsville after he tried to run away from a rollover crash, while leaving two people injured. At 7:52 p.m. on Saturday, Boone County police received a call of a truck accident at the intersection of two county roads near Zionsville. Witnesses say the truck had left the roadway and rolled over.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Sheriff’s office seeking suspect involved in vehicle thefts

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man involved in a rash of vehicle thefts that occurred across four counties. The sheriff’s office said the thefts occurred the week of Aug. 24 in Boone, Hamilton, Madison and Putnam counties with the suspect being described as a white male in his late teens to early 20s. The suspect’s vehicle is a Honda Element between the years of 2003 and 2006 with a distinctive flag banner sticker across the rear window and was last known to have yellow duct tape around the driver’s side mirror, authorities said.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Docs: Suspect was agitated before fatally shooting 2 at Plainfield hotel

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The man who shot four people and killed two yelled a vulgar slur to the victims right before the incident, according to court documents. Dalonny Rodgers, of Indianapolis, is charged with two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder for his role in the Sept. 10 shooting at White House Suites, 2688 E. Main St. That’s west of Ronald Reagan Parkway.
PLAINFIELD, IN
WTHR

Man arrested for OWI, leaving scene of crash near Zionsville

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A man was arrested for drunk driving and leaving the scene of a serious crash in Boone County on Saturday, investigators said. Boone County dispatchers received a 911 call just before 8 p.m. reporting a crash near the intersection of County Road 300 South and County Road 875 East, which is north of Zionsville and east of Whitestown.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

1 arrested, 2 hurt in Zionsville drunk-driving truck rollover

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A man was arrested for drunk driving and leaving the scene of a crash Saturday afternoon after his truck flipped off of a Zionsville road, injuring two of his passengers. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was called around 8 p.m. to the intersection of County Road 300 S. and County Road 21 […]
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Two injured, one arrested following weekend crash

A Lebanon resident was arrested following an accident that left the two passengers of his GMC Envoy injured, according to a press release from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. The crash occurred Sept. 24 at 7:52 p.m. on County Road 300 S. and County Road 875 E. in Zionsville....
LEBANON, IN
WISH-TV

Funeral service for Richmond police officer Seara Burton

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Officer Seara Burton was living her best life. She was a week and half from being married and working the job of her dreams she was shot in the head during a traffic stop Aug. 10. Burton died Sept. 18 in hospice care. Richmond Police...
RICHMOND, IN

