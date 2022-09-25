Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Vols WR commit '110% Tennessee' after first gameday experience on Rocky Top
Tennessee wide receiver commit Nathan Leacock felt comfortable enough with his relationships on Rocky Top to choose the Vols back on July 22 despite never taking in a game. Leacock took an official visit to Knoxville on June 24 which proved to sell him on the program, but in returning to Knoxville on Saturday for Tennessee’s annual rivalry game against Florida, the four-star receiver is even more confident in his decision despite schools still trying to recruit him.
seminoles.com
Sunshine Showdown Sold Out
Florida State’s home finale, the Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown against Florida, has officially sold out, it was announced Tuesday. The Seminoles host the Gators on Friday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC, the first primetime Thanksgiving Friday college football game on the network.
Florida Moves EWU Game to Sunday Due to Hurricane Ian
The Gators were originally slated to play on Saturday.
Look: Rece Davis Uses 1 Word To Describe Tennessee's Crowd
Tennessee fans flocked to Neyland Stadium last weekend to see their Vols beat rival Florida for the first time in six years. ESPN's College GameDay was in attendance, and host Rece Davis was clearly impressed by what he deemed an "electric" atmosphere. "It was electric,” Davis said on “SEC This...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
Week 4’s Recruiting Winners and Losers: Tennessee and Texas Tech party, Miami suffers major setback
Week 4 of the college football season didn't exactly shake up the College Football Playoff picture. It did, however, alter the trajectories for a few different schools when it comes to the lifeline that is recruiting. Tennessee moved to 4-0 on the season and did so in front of dozens...
LSU vs. Tennessee Game Has Controversial Kickoff Time
LSU and Tennessee will collide in an intriguing SEC matchup on Oct. 8. The 4-0 Volunteers have climbed to No. 8 in the AP poll with victories over Pittsburgh and Florida. The Tigers, meanwhile, have scored 157 points in four games under new head coach Brian Kelly. Although it's shaping...
Vols QB Commit Iamaleava Enjoys 'Exciting' Game Day Visit
Elite 2023 Warren High School (Calif.) quarterback Nico Iamaleava committed to Tennessee in March, and he has continued to be a frequent visitor to campus, despite the cross country distance factor. Iamaleava returned to Tennessee on Saturday for his second game day visit. Following the trip, ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit praises Tennessee fans for outstanding showing at College GameDay
Kirk Herbstreit praised Tennessee’s passionate fans following ESPN’s College Gameday stop in Knoxville. The show went to Knoxville before the historic rivalry between Tennessee and Florida, which the Vols won 38-33 for the first time since 2016. Herbstreit has been with College Gameday since 1996 and has been...
RELATED PEOPLE
Gators Fall Out of AP Top 25 Following Loss to Volunteers
The Florida Gators are back where they started the 2022 season in the rankings after Saturday's loss to Tennessee.
GoVols247 weekly recruiting chat transcript
Get the latest on Tennessee football recruiting in GoVols247's weekly chat with recruiting editor Ryan Callahan.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier explains 2-point conversion decisions, points to his strategy in those situations
Billy Napier admitted on Monday that Florida made too many mistakes at Tennessee to win the game, and that those mistakes were too much to overcome against a team of that caliber. Napier said the Gators were prepared to compete and embraced the big stage that came with that game.
Tuesday practice notes and observations
The Gators held their first practice of preseason camp on Tuesday. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
IN THIS ARTICLE
earnthenecklace.com
Kellyanne Stitts Leaving WATE 6: Where Is the Sports Reporter Going?
Kellyanne Stitts has been a journalist in Knoxville, Tennessee, for less than three years, highlighting local sports. Nonetheless, she became quite well-known and popular in the community in that short period. So, WATE 6 viewers were surprised when Kellyanne Stitts announced she is leaving the station in September 2022. Knoxville residents want to know where the sports reporter is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from the Rocky Top community. Here’s what Kellyanne Stitts said about leaving WATE 6 On Your Side.
alachuachronicle.com
City of Gainesville Hurricane Ian Update #2
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe has signed an executive order declaring a local state of emergency as Hurricane Ian continues its advance toward Florida. The order mobilizes all resources necessary to coordinate the City’s response for the safety and protection of all neighbors. Alachua County is...
3 Great Pizza Places in Tennessee
Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. What do you usually order when you go out with your friends and family members? If your answer is a good, tasty pizza, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both locals and tourists and are known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to pay these pizza places a visit next time you are in the area and try their food to see for yourself how good it is.
WCJB
HempFest is back in Gainesville after an 11-year hiatus
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Residents gathered at the Bo Diddly Plaza to celebrate Hempfest after 11 years. The festival honored Murli Watkins, the doobie tosser. Watkins was arrested and served four months in jail for throwing doobies into a crowd at the Hempfest in 1994. . “It’s a sacred plant and god...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida Man Loses His Bumper In A Yard Then Gets Arrested For Fentanyl
A Florida man has been arrested after driving through someone’s yard, losing his bumper, then being caught with Fentanyl. According to investigators, shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Monday, deputies stopped a vehicle missing a rear bumper. Prior to the traffic stop, dispatchers received a call
alachuachronicle.com
Growing GRU program needs more contractors
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Master plumber Cyle Dunaway refers to Gainesville Regional Utilities’ Low-Income Energy Efficiency Programplusas a blessing. The program, known as LEEPplus, assists qualifying low- and moderate-income customers with home improvements that can reduce energy use and lower their electric bills. After moving to the area from...
WCJB
17-year-old killed in Marion County crash
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers are investigating a crash, killing a teenager in Marion County on Sunday. FHP officials say a 17-year-old boy and a 24-year-old man were driving on Southeast 58th avenue Sunday evening. The teenage driver swerved across the road when a back tire blew out. The...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville man arrested for DUI manslaughter in Waldo
A Gainesville man was arrested Friday morning for drunk driving and killing a pedestrian more than ten months ago, according to court records. Kevin Burgess, a 49-year-old Gainesville resident, was charged with DUI manslaughter and driving without a valid driver’s license. In November 2021, Burgess crashed into a pedestrian...
247Sports
52K+
Followers
376K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0