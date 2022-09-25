Read full article on original website
The good and the not-so-good from Detroit Red Wings' camp scrimmage
TRAVERSE CITY — Newcomer Dominik Kubalik was among the Detroit Red Wings players who entertained during Sunday's scrimmage that broke up the monotony of training camp. Kubalik's Red squad bested the White squad, 4-2, before a sold-out , enthusiastic crowd at Centre Ice Arena, on the penultimate day before the Wings head to Detroit. Kubalik had a couple chances during two 25-minute running-clock periods, and scored in a shootout that was part of the halftime fun.
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Boqvist Needs a Strong Preseason
Since getting drafted in the second round of the 2017 draft, there’s been some hype around Jesper Boqvist. He was highly productive in his post-draft years, especially in his D+2 in 2018-19 with Brynäs IF in the Swedish Hockey league (SHL) when he had 35 points in 51 games as a 20-year-old. There was hope he could contribute to the New Jersey Devils sooner than later, but that was not the case throughout his first two NHL seasons.
The Hockey Writers
3 Young Sabres Who Need a Really Good Training Camp
The Buffalo Sabres have a number of young forwards in the organization that will be vying for ice time, and comparatively to other years, it will not be as easy to get it. With so many potential young stars in the pipeline, and others having developed into NHL talent, there are some depth players that could be on the outside looking in by the time training camp comes to a close. These are the players that have yet to make a regular NHL impact, or have failed to make it to the NHL at all; the players that are a little bit “older” as far as development age goes and will soon be passed over by younger talents if they don’t prove they are ready to make the jump to the big leagues.
Yardbarker
Flyers’ O’Reilly to join camp; Philadelphia cuts five
Forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard were released from their ATO, and Alexis Gendron, a seventh-round selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, heads to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL. Huchette is undrafted and spent the 2021-2022 season with the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL, scoring 33 points (12G,...
Yardbarker
New York Rangers Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin make NHL Network Top 50 players list
NHL Network is putting together their Top 50 NHL players list and Chris Kreider was the first member of the New York Rangers to make it at 43. Kreider, 31, had an amazing 2021-2022 campaign for the Blueshirts scoring 52 goals (tied with Adam Graves second all-time) and 25 assists for 77 points in 81 games. Kreider also broke the team’s single-season record for the most power play goals (26) and game-winning goals (11).
Yardbarker
Blues Weekly: Scandella, Preseason Begins, Fourth Line & More
The St. Louis Blues are back in action with preseason games starting all around the NHL. With the league back on its normal schedule, the Blues will have a few weeks to ramp things up before they open the season on Oct. 15 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. With all of this said, there are still questions about the Blues roster and who makes it. Those will be decided over the next few weeks with many players in the running.
NHL
9/27 Preseason Game Roster: Flyers @ Sabres
The Flyers will visit the Sabres for a preseason matchup on Tuesday night in Buffalo. The Flyers will visit the Sabres for a preseason matchup on Tuesday night in Buffalo. The puck drops at 7PM. 9/27 Flyers Roster @ BUF. 47 Ronnie Attard D. 81 Jordy Bellerive C. 61 Justin...
The Hockey Writers
Rangers 2022-23 Opponent Preview: New Jersey Devils
The New Jersey Devils are aiming to end their postseason drought this season. They have been rebuilding for some time and will look to take the next step to become regular contenders in the Eastern Conference. Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, Dougie Hamilton, and Jesper Bratt represent a talented core that can make their team successful. Here’s a look at the Devils’ roster heading into the season.
Yardbarker
Tortorella and Shaw are healthy for the Flyers’ Hart
The 2022-2023 season represents another opportunity for Carter Hart to redeem his superstar potential in the NHL. Hart is the current and future between the pipes in Philadelphia. His first two seasons drew comparisons to Carey Price. In the last two seasons, Hart was average, coming back down to earth.
NBC Sports
Flyers fall to Sabres in preseason, things to ramp up for Tortorella and staff
The Flyers fell to the Sabres, 2-1, in preseason action Tuesday night at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. Travis Konecny scored the club's lone goal. Morgan Frost and James van Riemsdyk picked up assists. The Flyers are 1-1-0 in the preseason. The games will start to pick up in...
Yardbarker
Flyers’ York growing as an NHL professional in training camp
As iron sharpens iron, camaraderie forms during the limit testing skate sessions at the 2022 Philadelphia Flyers Training Camp. John Tortorella, monitoring the body language and skating of his players from center ice, tends to go with his stomach when evaluating. From 1986-1987, when he became the head coach of the Virginia Lancers before the ACHL became the AAHL (then eventually the ECHL,) Tortorella amassed the patience to understand the finer details of what makes a player a quality NHL professional.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens’ Owen Beck Earns ELC But Should be Returned to OHL
Montreal Canadiens’ main training camp is now underway, and there have already been cuts from the 74-man roster. The Habs begin a series of eight pre-season games designed to cut the roster down to 23 players. In the meantime, it gives NHL hopefuls and prospects time to make themselves seen and show their progression.
NHL・
NHL
Blue Jackets at Penguins // Live @ 1PM
The Columbus Blue Jackets battle the Pittsburgh Penguins LIVE in Pittsburgh in the first game of a preseason doubleheader on Sunday, September 25. Catch all the action LIVE on BlueJackets.com, the CBJ mobile app and 97.1 The Fan!. Guarantee your chance to see Johnny Gaudreau, Patrik Laine and the 2022...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Beecher, Studnicka, Lysell & More
A new NHL season brings a new season of Boston Bruins Weekly for the 2022-23 season. In the first Bruins Weekly edition of the new year, we will reflect on the first week of training camp, how some of the prospects are faring, and more. Mixed Results for Beecher &...
The Hockey Writers
Columbus Blue Jackets’ Joonas Korpisalo Needs to Bounce Back
In 2015-16, Joonas Korpisalo made his NHL debut for the Columbus Blue Jackets and out-played former Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky. Elvis Merzlikins was starting to make a name for himself, playing in the Swiss National League with HC Lugano, as well as playing for Team Latvia in international play.
NBC Sports
Is Matisse Thybulle ready for a big step forward with 76ers?
Matisse Thybulle brings a valuable NBA skill to the table — he is an elite perimeter defender. Two-time All-Defensive Team in three years in the league. But when the 76ers got up against Miami in the playoffs, Thybulle’s role shrank dramatically. While Doc Rivers needed his defense, Thybulle’s lack of an offensive game became a problem — the Heat largely ignored him and helped off him, allowing Miami to muck up the Philly offense (he was limited in the Toronto series because he was not vaccinated and could not play in road games). The 76ers tried to solve that problem this offseason by bringing in DeAnthony Melton, Danuel House and P.J. Tucker — solid role-playing defenders who can contribute on offense, too.
