Mountain Mike’s Pizza Expanding its San Jose Footprint
A new Mountain Mike's Pizza is coming soon to 670 River Oaks Parkway, becoming its ninth San Jose location.
Josh Young Wins Western Midget Racing Debut at Antioch
Wingless Sprint Car contender Josh Young of Roseville scored his first career Western Midget Racing feature win during his debut appearance on Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. Young topped the 20-lap feature for WMR Presented by Masters Design and Construction. Oakley’s Bryant Bell led a rare time trial session for...
The Bay Area is getting another Chick-fil-A, this time in the South Bay
The store is expected to open Thursday.
KTVU FOX 2
Stanford scientists warn of large earthquake possibility in Silicon Valley
Scientists at Stanford are warning about the possibility of an earthquake as big as Loma Prieta, on a fault under Silicon Valley. Two of the lesser known faults, known together as the Foothill Thrust Belt, could produce a 6.9 magnitude quake, according to the new report.
NBC Bay Area
Traffic Advisory for Tuesday in Santa Clara Due to Mexico-Colombia Game at Levi's Stadium
A traffic advisory has been issued by the Santa Clara Police Department for Tuesday for Levi's Stadium and the surrounding area due to the soccer match being played there. The soccer match is between the Mexican Men's National Team and the Colombia Men's National Team as part of the MexTour Sendoff Series leading up to the FIFA 2022 World Cup.
NBC Bay Area
Thief Breaks Into San Jose Mobility Equipment Store, Steals Scooter
A security camera captured a person break into a mobility equipment store in San Jose and steal a motorized scooter earlier this week. The burglary happened at about 5:30 a.m. Monday at Re-Mobilizers. The surveillance video shows someone pull up to the shop and spend several minutes making sure no...
KTVU FOX 2
Beloved San Francisco sports bar burns down
The Double Play Bar and Grill in San Francisco's Mission District was heavily damaged in a fire Saturday. "The Double Play has burned down," the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page. "Thank you to all the customers that have shared amazing memories here and enjoyed the food ... We will be closed until further notice."
TODAY.com
An uncle and nephew run a bakery on wheels. Its colorful pan dulce is turning heads on the internet
As the relative calm of the afternoon fades into the temperate air of the evening, quiet suburbs across our nation are cut by familiar melodies. Folks of any city know the familiar tune of their local ice cream man, with their renditions of “Turkey in the Straw” blaring as they drive through lanes and up avenues. But when folks hear “La Cucaracha” in San Jose, California, people know that the panadería man is outside.
KTVU FOX 2
Large earthquake the size of Loma Prieta possible in Silicon Valley
STANFORD, Calif. - Scientists at Stanford warned of a large earthquake possibly brewing in Silicon Valley. The new study found that two faults, known together as Foothill Thrust Belt, could produce a quake as big as the Loma Prieta that rattled the Bay Area in 1989. They said the 6.9...
SFist
Sunday Links: Many Neighborhoods in San Francisco Had Broken Traffic Lights Yesterday
A lot of traffic lights were either blinking red or outright not working Saturday in SF. Most of the affected intersections were in the Embarcadero, Nob Hill, and the Marnia — though inoperable lights were also reported in other neighborhoods in SF like the Richmond District and Pacific Heights; a City alert noted that most of the affected traffic lights were fixed by 6:45 p.m. Saturday. [Chronicle]
KSBW.com
Teen shot while leaving North Monterey County High football game
CASTROVILLE, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is investigating a non-deadly shooting that took place near a high school football game. (Video Player: KSBW 8 Top Stories - September 26) According to the sheriff's office, two juveniles made threats to another teen at the North Monterey County High...
UPDATE: Hundreds of affordable homes planned in San Jose
Following through on a policy priority five years in the making, San Jose is partnering with developers to build affordable housing on several city-owned plots of land, including the first housing project stemming from Google’s major downtown development. The San Jose City Council voted unanimously to approve exclusive negotiating agreements with four different developers Tuesday,... The post UPDATE: Hundreds of affordable homes planned in San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
VIDEO: Wheelchair business burglarized in San Jose on Monday
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A small business owner in the heart of San Jose is picking up the pieces after a break-in on Monday left a trail of broken glass behind. A security video caught view of a person loitering around the front of a business called Re-Mobilizers on early Monday morning. Not long […]
hoodline.com
Vandals in Fremont keep cutting Comcast’s internet wires, users point out obvious flaws
Comcast internet subscribers in Fremont are getting fed up with outages caused by vandals. For the fourth time in about a month, someone has cut critical wires that run Comcast’s Xfinity internet service. Comcast posted a picture of the latest damage along with a press release on the incident, which apparently happened around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.
californiaexaminer.net
Neighbors concerned over San Jose intersection
After an 8-year-old boy was killed in their San Jose neighborhood, residents want more to be done to improve pedestrian safety.
NBC San Diego
Gas Prices Soar to Nearly $6 or More in Bay Area, California
Gas prices are on the rise again, and Californians are feeling it more so than the rest of the country. The average gas price in the state was nearing $6 a gallon once again while the national average remained well below $4, according to AAA data as of Tuesday morning.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Halloween Events Guide 2022
Fall is here, which means spooky season has officially arrived! Many Halloween events are returning and most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. From spooky mazes to more family-friendly ones. We've compiled a list below of the events we've come across throughout the Bay Area to help you celebrate this Halloween season!
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Fremont (Fremont, CA)
According to the Authorities, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Fremont early Monday morning. The crash happened between the vehicles at Stewart Avenue and Boyce [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
KCRA.com
'Not even an angry bump of shoulders' at Hells Angels founder funeral despite safety concerns
STOCKTON, Calif. — Thousands turned out at a celebration of life ceremony for Modesto native and founder of the Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels, Ralph “Sonny” Barger. Barger died from cancer at the age of 83 back in June, but a large-scale service in his honor...
