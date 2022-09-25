ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Josh Young Wins Western Midget Racing Debut at Antioch

Wingless Sprint Car contender Josh Young of Roseville scored his first career Western Midget Racing feature win during his debut appearance on Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. Young topped the 20-lap feature for WMR Presented by Masters Design and Construction. Oakley’s Bryant Bell led a rare time trial session for...
ANTIOCH, CA
NBC Bay Area

Thief Breaks Into San Jose Mobility Equipment Store, Steals Scooter

A security camera captured a person break into a mobility equipment store in San Jose and steal a motorized scooter earlier this week. The burglary happened at about 5:30 a.m. Monday at Re-Mobilizers. The surveillance video shows someone pull up to the shop and spend several minutes making sure no...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Beloved San Francisco sports bar burns down

The Double Play Bar and Grill in San Francisco's Mission District was heavily damaged in a fire Saturday. "The Double Play has burned down," the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page. "Thank you to all the customers that have shared amazing memories here and enjoyed the food ... We will be closed until further notice."
TODAY.com

An uncle and nephew run a bakery on wheels. Its colorful pan dulce is turning heads on the internet

As the relative calm of the afternoon fades into the temperate air of the evening, quiet suburbs across our nation are cut by familiar melodies. Folks of any city know the familiar tune of their local ice cream man, with their renditions of “Turkey in the Straw” blaring as they drive through lanes and up avenues. But when folks hear “La Cucaracha” in San Jose, California, people know that the panadería man is outside.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Large earthquake the size of Loma Prieta possible in Silicon Valley

STANFORD, Calif. - Scientists at Stanford warned of a large earthquake possibly brewing in Silicon Valley. The new study found that two faults, known together as Foothill Thrust Belt, could produce a quake as big as the Loma Prieta that rattled the Bay Area in 1989. They said the 6.9...
STANFORD, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: Many Neighborhoods in San Francisco Had Broken Traffic Lights Yesterday

A lot of traffic lights were either blinking red or outright not working Saturday in SF. Most of the affected intersections were in the Embarcadero, Nob Hill, and the Marnia — though inoperable lights were also reported in other neighborhoods in SF like the Richmond District and Pacific Heights; a City alert noted that most of the affected traffic lights were fixed by 6:45 p.m. Saturday. [Chronicle]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KSBW.com

Teen shot while leaving North Monterey County High football game

CASTROVILLE, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is investigating a non-deadly shooting that took place near a high school football game. (Video Player: KSBW 8 Top Stories - September 26) According to the sheriff's office, two juveniles made threats to another teen at the North Monterey County High...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: Hundreds of affordable homes planned in San Jose

Following through on a policy priority five years in the making, San Jose is partnering with developers to build affordable housing on several city-owned plots of land, including the first housing project stemming from Google’s major downtown development. The San Jose City Council voted unanimously to approve exclusive negotiating agreements with four different developers Tuesday,... The post UPDATE: Hundreds of affordable homes planned in San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

VIDEO: Wheelchair business burglarized in San Jose on Monday

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A small business owner in the heart of San Jose is picking up the pieces after a break-in on Monday left a trail of broken glass behind. A security video caught view of a person loitering around the front of a business called Re-Mobilizers on early Monday morning. Not long […]
SAN JOSE, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Sonny Barger Net Worth: What Happened To Him? Truth Behind His Death!

The following is a proclamation regarding the likely Sonny Barger Net Worth. Many people have opinions regarding how much money Sonny Barger possesses. Here you may find out more about Sonny Barger’s financial struggles. Sonny Barger’s recent commercial success has sparked widespread curiosity about his wealth. This article elaborates.
NBC San Diego

Gas Prices Soar to Nearly $6 or More in Bay Area, California

Gas prices are on the rise again, and Californians are feeling it more so than the rest of the country. The average gas price in the state was nearing $6 a gallon once again while the national average remained well below $4, according to AAA data as of Tuesday morning.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Halloween Events Guide 2022

Fall is here, which means spooky season has officially arrived! Many Halloween events are returning and most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. From spooky mazes to more family-friendly ones. We've compiled a list below of the events we've come across throughout the Bay Area to help you celebrate this Halloween season!
BERKELEY, CA

