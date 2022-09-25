ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ott rushes for 274 yards to lead Cal past Arizona

By CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

BERKELEY -- Jaydn Ott ran for 274 yards and three touchdowns and California opened Pac-12 play with a 49-31 victory over Arizona on Saturday.

Ott scored on a 73-yard run on the second play from scrimmage, an improbable 18-yarder in the third quarter after he had appeared to be stopped for a short gain, and then another 72-yarder to ice it late in the fourth.

California running back Jaydn Ott scored a 73-yard touchdown against Arizona during the first half Sept. 24, 2022. Godofredo A. Vásquez / AP

Ott had the third most rushing yards in school history, trailing only Jahvid Best's 311 against Washington in 2008 and Jerry Drew's 283 against Oregon State in 1954.

Jack Plummer added three TD passes for the Golden Bears (3-1, 1-0), who won their sixth straight home game. It's their longest winning streak at Memorial Stadium since a nine-gamer in 2008-09.

Cal also ended a six-game skid against Arizona (2-2, 0-1) by beating the Wildcats for the first time since 2009.

Jayden de Laura threw for 401 yards and two touchdowns for the Wildcats (2-2, 0-1), who had no answers defensively and lost their 12th straight conference road game.

A year after Arizona beat COVID-depleted Cal 10-3 at home for its only win in 2021, the teams exceeded that point total after both teams scored touchdowns on the opening drive.

It was a back-and-forth, high-scoring affair in the first half with Ott scoring on a 73-yard run on the second play from scrimmage to set the tone.

The Wildcats scored on four of their first five drives of the game, getting two short TD runs by Jonah Coleman and Michael Wiley and a 24-yard TD pass from de Laura to Tetairoa McMillan.

Plummer threw a 16-yard TD pass to J. Michael Sturdivant in the second quarter and gave Cal the lead early in the third when he found Keleki Latu from 3 yards out on fourth-and-1.

Ott added his second TD midway through the third quarter. He ran into a group of defenders at the 13 yet managed to keep his feet and snuck out of the scrum to run it into the end zone to make it 35-24.

Ott added his second breakaway run late in the fourth quarter.

TAKEAWAYS

Arizona: The Wildcats were gashed defensively all game as they struggled to tackle Ott or cover receivers downfield. Despite some promising signs on offense, that led to Arizona's 21st loss in its last 24 Pac-12 games.

California: The Bears have been a defensive team ever since coach Justin Wilcox arrived in 2017, but it was the offense that led the way in this game. The 213 yards allowed by Cal in the first quarter were the most ever under Wilcox. But the defense stepped up in the second half, forcing back-to-back punts and then recovering a fumble by de Laura to help Cal take control.

UP NEXT

California: Visits Washington State on Saturday.

Arizona Daily Wildcat

OPINION: Students should not stand for white supremacy

An illustration of students protesting against racism by Mary Ann Vagnerova. Jared Taylor headlined a speaking event hosted by College Republicans United at Arizona State University Sept. 2. Taylor is the founder of The New Century Foundation, which is most notably known for the American Renaissance – an online opinions journal that has continuously made arguments in support of white nationalism and white superiority. His presence on campus is appalling and should be condemned by ASU. Yet, unfortunately, it was allowed. Since ASU took no action in stopping this event, it should at the very least prompt them to take urgent action in creating a more inclusive campus.
TEMPE, AZ
CBS San Francisco

'Championship glow is real'; Warriors start training camp focused on 5th NBA title

SAN FRANCISCO  — Stephen Curry's bright-colored "Sour Patch" sneakers squeaked loudly announcing his media day arrival. He then took his spot, tucked in that iconic No. 30 jersey and posed with all of his championship hardware. A trophy on either side of him, his elbows propped on the other two.The two-time MVP is showing that his swagger is as strong as ever heading into his 14th NBA season."That championship glow is real," Curry said with a smile.The Golden State star and reigning NBA Finals MVP will turn 35 this season and is still at the top of his game, ready to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
azbigmedia.com

Which professions can afford to buy a home in Arizona?

Arizona’s current popularity may have caused home price increases and limited inventory, but homebuying is still affordable for many professionals in metropolitan areas. Tucson lets you save up for a down payment relatively quickly, while Phoenix’s healthcare practitioners are particularly well placed to buy a home in Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
momcollective.com

Day Trips We Love: Tucson

I’ll be the first to admit that Tucson doesn’t make it to many lists of top destinations, but my parents are both from there, I went to college in the “Dirty T” and we lived there when my kids were babies. It’s a whole different vibe than the Phoenix metro area and full of some really awesome places to explore with your family. It holds a special place in my heart and if you’re new to AZ, definitely worth a visit. Whether you’re looking to escape for a day or a weekend, here are some fun things to do with the fam just 90 minutes down the I-10.
TUCSON, AZ
KTAR.com

2 Arizona defense companies awarded contract worth nearly $1 billion

PHOENIX — Two Arizona defense companies were awarded a nearly $1 billion cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for hypersonic missiles last week. Raytheon Technologies and Northrop Grumman were awarded $985,348,124 to design, development and deliver the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile (HACM) by March 2027, the U.S. Department of Defense announced. A scramjet...
ARIZONA STATE
Radio Ink

MEGA 97.1 Premiers In Tucson

IHeart has flipped a Tucson ‘Hot AC” station to ‘Latino Hits’. KMMA-FM has been rebranded to “MEGA 97.1.”. “Our decision to launch MEGA 97.1 is a recognition of the importance and vitality of Tucson’s Hispanic community, which accounts for over 45% of our population,” said Steve Earnhart, Southwest Area President. “We’re thrilled to be welcoming back Suzette Rodriguez, as she is well known in the community and previously on-air with our radio stations.”
TUCSON, AZ
