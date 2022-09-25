ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIFR

Rockford awarded $170K+ for law enforcement support

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - U.S. Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) Tuesday announced new federal funding for law enforcement technical support in Rockford. The city of Rockford is one of three recipients in the 17th Congressional District awarded a grant through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Volunteers pack thousands of meals during Kids Around the World event in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hundreds of volunteers gather at the UW Sports Factory Sunday to help end world hunger as part of this year’s Rockford One Million Packing event. According to Save the Children, 28 million children experience malnutrition in Africa alone. The Rockford organization Kids Around the World is dedicated to help in any way they can.
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Health
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Health
Rockford, IL
Society
WIFR

Loves Park honors vets with road dedication

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Veterans, local leaders and military personnel celebrated a special dedication Monday. A portion of Alpine Road between East Riverside Boulevard and Route 173 is named Veterans Memorial Highway in honor of the men and women who’ve served in all branches of the armed forces.
LOVES PARK, IL
WIFR

Wisconsin Red Cross volunteers readying for Hurricane Ian

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida, five American Red Cross volunteers based in Wisconsin are already there and ready to assist, while six more are planning to hit the road in the coming days. Red Cross Regional Communications Manager Laura McGuire provided those numbers, adding...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Peterson
WIFR

Veterans honored with renamed street

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Loves Park city officials and veterans gathered in the Valley Produce parking lot on Alpine Rd. Monday afternoon to debut a new and meaningful name of a new road. The name of the new road is called Veterans Memorial Highway, it is located off of...
LOVES PARK, IL
WIFR

First Responders urge people not to drive while distracted

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A fatal accident on a Boone County road Monday raises concerns about safety. Some experts point to distracted driving as a big reason for the climbing accident totals. This includes Boone County Fire Protection District Chief Brian Kunce. Kunce responded to the fatal accident Monday,...
BOONE COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Rockford gardens welcome fall with ‘Autumn at the Arboretum’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s the perfect time of year to get outside and enjoy nature. Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Gardens in Rockford will host a weekend-long opportunity to do just that. It’s called “Autumn at the Arboretum,” and it’s open to the public, free of charge.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Sustain Rockford holds meeting on reducing food waste

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sustain Rockford held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss how it can do its part to reduce food loss and cut down on green house gasses that make up 85% of landfilled waste, according to the U.S Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The organization says it will...
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Rate#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases#Afsp
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

93-year-old Rockford business closing for good

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Broadway Florist, established in Rockford in 1929, announced Monday that it would be closing its doors for good this October. On its Facebook page, the business said “It is with a heavy heart that unfortunately, Broadway Florist will be closing their doors after all of these wonderful years (mid October). We […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Car and motorcycle show raises money for Winnebago County K-9s

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Having fun and raising money for a good cause. The Cops, Cars and K-9′s host their annual car and motorcycle show. Nearly 100 cars from classics to muscle to modern are on display in the parking lot of the former Burlington department store in Machesney Park. The committee moved the event from July to September for the cooler weather. There were hot wheels races, vendors and K-9 demonstrations introducing the law enforcing pups to the public.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

What is ‘rainbow fentanyl’? DEA warns drug targeting young victims

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The Drug Enforcement Administration warned Monday that drug cartels are targeting young people with candy-colored “rainbow fentanyl” pills. DEA Administration Anne Milgram said the new, more potent form of the drug fentanyl hitting the streets, looks like candy and resembles the color and consistency of sidewalk chalk. Dealers sometimes use names […]
JANESVILLE, WI
WIFR

Rockford golf icon Lloyd McWilliams dies at 76

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Park District announced that Rockford youth golf instructor Lloyd McWilliams has died at age 76. McWilliams had been battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer prior to his passing. McWilliams was a standout in the Rockford golf community as a player and as an instructor. The...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

DeKalb on track to fine landlords thousands over housing criminals

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A proposal to end violence in DeKalb makes ground, as city leaders try to fine landlords who house criminals in their units. An increase in crime has forced city officials to revisit an old rule that prevents landlords from housing criminals. “We have pride in our...
DEKALB, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy