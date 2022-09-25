Read full article on original website
WIFR
Forreston volleyball raises more than $6K for teaching battling cancer
FORRESTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Every year, Forreston girls volleyball plays a “Volley for a Cure” match, where the team hosts a fundraiser to raise money for someone in the community battling cancer. This year’s game was played Tuesday night against Milledgeville. Kelly Leddy is a seventh grade...
Woman finds biological son after 26 years through Rockford Facebook group
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Bloomington, Illinois woman has been reunited with her biological son after 26 years thanks to a post on a Rockford Facebook page. Jen Middlebrooks was 19 in 1996 when she gave birth to a boy she named JayCe. Now 46, Middlebrooks says she immediately fell in love with her son but […]
WIFR
Rockford awarded $170K+ for law enforcement support
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - U.S. Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) Tuesday announced new federal funding for law enforcement technical support in Rockford. The city of Rockford is one of three recipients in the 17th Congressional District awarded a grant through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program.
WIFR
Volunteers pack thousands of meals during Kids Around the World event in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hundreds of volunteers gather at the UW Sports Factory Sunday to help end world hunger as part of this year’s Rockford One Million Packing event. According to Save the Children, 28 million children experience malnutrition in Africa alone. The Rockford organization Kids Around the World is dedicated to help in any way they can.
WIFR
Loves Park honors vets with road dedication
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Veterans, local leaders and military personnel celebrated a special dedication Monday. A portion of Alpine Road between East Riverside Boulevard and Route 173 is named Veterans Memorial Highway in honor of the men and women who’ve served in all branches of the armed forces.
WIFR
FHN reps address concerns about discontinued inpatient pediatric care
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In one week, FHN will stop all pediatric inpatient care, responding to a drop in the number of children needing the intensive treatment. This type of care is defined by FHN representatives as any time a child must stay in the hospital for more than 23 hours.
WIFR
Wisconsin Red Cross volunteers readying for Hurricane Ian
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida, five American Red Cross volunteers based in Wisconsin are already there and ready to assist, while six more are planning to hit the road in the coming days. Red Cross Regional Communications Manager Laura McGuire provided those numbers, adding...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois firefighter with terminal cancer takes final ride home in ambulance with fiancé, dog
ITASCA, Ill. - An Illinois firefighter diagnosed with terminal cancer took his final ride home Tuesday in the very same ambulance he once used to transport patients. Frank Nunez, 34, was diagnosed with a rare form of soft tissue cancer called synovial sarcoma in 2019. He was treated with chemotherapy,...
WIFR
WIFR
First Responders urge people not to drive while distracted
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A fatal accident on a Boone County road Monday raises concerns about safety. Some experts point to distracted driving as a big reason for the climbing accident totals. This includes Boone County Fire Protection District Chief Brian Kunce. Kunce responded to the fatal accident Monday,...
WIFR
Rockford gardens welcome fall with ‘Autumn at the Arboretum’
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s the perfect time of year to get outside and enjoy nature. Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Gardens in Rockford will host a weekend-long opportunity to do just that. It’s called “Autumn at the Arboretum,” and it’s open to the public, free of charge.
WIFR
Sustain Rockford holds meeting on reducing food waste
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sustain Rockford held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss how it can do its part to reduce food loss and cut down on green house gasses that make up 85% of landfilled waste, according to the U.S Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The organization says it will...
Rockford native living in Florida evacuates from Hurricane Ian
(WTVO) — Many people are preparing for the worst as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, and that includes a former stateline resident. The Stillman Valley graduate and her husband were told they would have to evacuate their home Tuesday morning, and while they are doing everything they can to be prepared, she said that it does […]
93-year-old Rockford business closing for good
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Broadway Florist, established in Rockford in 1929, announced Monday that it would be closing its doors for good this October. On its Facebook page, the business said “It is with a heavy heart that unfortunately, Broadway Florist will be closing their doors after all of these wonderful years (mid October). We […]
Nearly 200 Basset Hounds Will Be Taking Over Rockford, Illinois Later This Week
The Basset Hound Club of America has chosen to hold its 2022 National Specialty in Rockford, Illinois, and the theme couldn't be more perfect; "The Basset Hound - In a League Of Their Own". I don't know who at the BHCA is responsible for coming up with that particular theme,...
WIFR
Car and motorcycle show raises money for Winnebago County K-9s
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Having fun and raising money for a good cause. The Cops, Cars and K-9′s host their annual car and motorcycle show. Nearly 100 cars from classics to muscle to modern are on display in the parking lot of the former Burlington department store in Machesney Park. The committee moved the event from July to September for the cooler weather. There were hot wheels races, vendors and K-9 demonstrations introducing the law enforcing pups to the public.
WIFR
Rockford’s One Million Dollar Meal Packs could provide more than 400,000 meals for kids
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford organization is dedicated to help starving kids in other parts of the world, and they list a million reasons why they want to help out. According to Save the Children, 28-million children experience malnutrition in Africa alone. The group “Kids Around the World” is dedicated to help in any way they can.
What is ‘rainbow fentanyl’? DEA warns drug targeting young victims
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The Drug Enforcement Administration warned Monday that drug cartels are targeting young people with candy-colored “rainbow fentanyl” pills. DEA Administration Anne Milgram said the new, more potent form of the drug fentanyl hitting the streets, looks like candy and resembles the color and consistency of sidewalk chalk. Dealers sometimes use names […]
WIFR
Rockford golf icon Lloyd McWilliams dies at 76
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Park District announced that Rockford youth golf instructor Lloyd McWilliams has died at age 76. McWilliams had been battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer prior to his passing. McWilliams was a standout in the Rockford golf community as a player and as an instructor. The...
WIFR
DeKalb on track to fine landlords thousands over housing criminals
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A proposal to end violence in DeKalb makes ground, as city leaders try to fine landlords who house criminals in their units. An increase in crime has forced city officials to revisit an old rule that prevents landlords from housing criminals. “We have pride in our...
