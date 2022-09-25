Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Hartington's Noecker sets record pace at UNK Invitational
KEARNEY, Neb. — Carson Noecker chose to stay with his team and his class Monday rather than run in the Class A race at the UNK Invitational. Not for him, but for the large-school runners who could have used the push from the best in the state in boys cross country.
North Platte Telegraph
Paxton's Jody Rhodes inducted into Nebraska High School Hall of Fame
Former Paxton volleyball and boys basketball coach Jody Rhodes was inducted into the Nebraska High School Hall of Fame Saturday as part of the 2022 class. A ceremony was held in Lincoln and included 12 athletes, five coaches, an official and two contributors that have made an impact on Nebraska high school sports.
North Platte Telegraph
St. Pat's volleyball sweeps Mullen
The St. Pat’s volleyball team recorded 16 aces — eight from Jensen Becher — as the Irish swept Mullen 25-18, 25-9, 25-17 in their final 2022 home match. “(Becher) came in and (got) eight aces tonight, which was pretty incredible,” St. Pat’s coach Maddy Krebs said. “She’s been out for an injury. It’s great to have her back, and for her to step in and take on a huge role for a win tonight is pretty awesome.”
North Platte Telegraph
Montelongo strikes out 12, hits 3-run HR as Dawgs beat Grand Island
Tatum Montelongo struck out 12 batters and hit a 3-run home run in what could be her last game at the Dowhower Softball Complex in North Platte’s 6-0 win over Grand Island on Monday. “That’s her career in a nutshell,” North Platte coach Jeff Barner said. “We count on...
klkntv.com
One killed, two seriously injured in western Nebraska crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One person was killed Monday in a crash on Interstate 80 near Ogallala, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 1:50 p.m., a Lincoln MKC was driving east when it crossed the center line and collided with a westbound Toyota Prius. The passenger of the Prius,...
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol investigating fatal crash near Ogallala
OGALLALA, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol said it's investigating a fatal crash near Ogallala on Monday afternoon. Officials said the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. near mile marker 124 on Interstate 80. According to state patrol, an eastbound Lincoln MKC crossed the center line and collided with a...
KSNB Local4
Several children transferred to bigger hospitals after school bus and semi crash in rural Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Chase County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a late-afternoon crash in Chase County on Spur 15 Highway between Champion and Imperial Tuesday. Officers are processing the scene. At 9:30 pm Mountain Time, clean-up crews were still seen righting the semi and pulling it out of the yard where it stopped. The school bus remained on its side. While the main road remains open, trucks traveling to Imperial are being routed to a nearby intersection, back west five miles, and north over to highway 6.
North Platte Telegraph
Canteen caravans came from across west central Nebraska
As one might expect, the bulk of the 125 communities on North Platte’s World War II Canteen Honor Roll came from the 22 west central Nebraska counties in The Telegraph’s traditional coverage area. Several of them are represented in the following Canteen stories excerpted from the area’s wartime...
North Platte Telegraph
Wisconsin woman killed in collision on I-80; 2 men flown to Colorado
OGALLALA — A 74-year-old Madison, Wisconsin, woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 Monday afternoon just outside of Ogallala. Anke Boudreau, a passenger in a westbound Toyota Prius, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Nebraska State Patrol media release. The driver of the...
WOWT
1 dead, 2 seriously hurt in I-80 crash in western Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol reported Tuesday that a Wisconsin man was killed Monday afternoon and two others were seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 80 near Ogallala, prompting the interstate to be closed for about an hour and a half. Anke Boudreau, 74, of...
Finalists for Big Idea North Platte announced
North Platte Young Professionals Announce Big Idea North Platte 2022 Finalists. The North Platte Young Professionals are proud to announce the 2022 Finalist in the Big Idea North Platte business pitch contest. There was a significant increase of submissions this year which shows the entrepreneurial spirit is alive and growing in North Platte. There are ten finalists in no particular order: Laura Deaver, Jon Keck, Kinsey Kimberling, Matthew Gilbert, Porter Connick, Stephanie Budke, Taylor Sutton, Natalia Wiezorek, Madeline Fletcher, and Johnny Zogg.
North Platte Telegraph
Ten finalists chosen for Big Idea North Platte business pitch event
Ten finalists will compete for the top prize in the Big Idea North Platte business pitch contest. The group consists of Laura Deaver, Jon Keck, Kinsey Kimberling, Matthew Gilbert, Porter Connick, Stephanie Budke, Taylor Sutton, Natalia Wiezorek, Madeline Fletcher and Johnny Zogg. The North Platte Young Professionals released the names...
foxnebraska.com
Iowa man arrested after traveling 132 mph on I-80 in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Iowa man following a high-speed chase on I-80 in Lincoln County this past weekend. On Saturday evening, NSP received a report of a Dodge Challenger traveling well over 100 miles per hour in a reckless manner on Interstate 80 in Dawson County. A trooper was able to locate the Challenger in Lincoln County and clocked the vehicle at 132 miles per hour.
WOWT
Nebraska State Patrol arrests two in separate pursuits
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two pursuits on opposite ends of the state ended with two people arrested. Nebraska State Patrol says troopers were in pursuits over the weekend in both Lincoln and Douglas Counies. The first pursuit happened Saturday in Lincoln County. Troopers received a report that a Dodge Challenger...
North Platte Telegraph
Iowa man charged with felony after 100 mph pursuit on Interstate 80 on Saturday
A 43-year-old Greenville, Iowa, man, who reached speeds of 130 MPH in his Dodge Challenger is charged with a felony after he led law enforcement on a pursuit on Interstate 80 on Saturday night. Aaron C. Abel made an initial appearance in Lincoln County Court on Monday afternoon. He is...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for September 28
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (4) updates to this series since Updated 15 min ago.
Sand Hills Express
Ansley High School Earns Prestigious 2022 Award
ANSLEY – Ansley High School has received a prestigious College Success Award from GreatSchools, the nation’s leading nonprofit providing school information to parents and families. The annual recognition honors schools that excel at preparing students to enroll and succeed in college, as determined by available data in each state.
KSNB Local4
3 adults, 3 juveniles severely injured in Buffalo County crash Saturday
SHELTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Three adults and three juveniles are hospitalized with severe injuries following a two-vehicle crash Saturday. Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to a motor vehicle crash at 4:28 p.m. near Grand Island Rd. and Shelton Rd. After arriving on scene, law enforcement saw a Dodge pickup and a Toyota Highlander had collided and multiple people were injured.
North Platte Telegraph
Ogallala man pleads to conspiracy charge for participation in theft ring
A 28-year-old Ogallala man pleaded no contest on Monday to a felony charge of conspiracy to commit theft for his part in an organized ring that purchased goods from an area business with bad checks. Two other charges against Ivan H. Krell were dismissed in a plea agreement during his...
KSNB Local4
19-year old Grand Island man arrested for assaulting GIPD officer
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - 19-year old Danny Gragg is behind bars in Hall County, after assaulting a Grand Island police officer on Saturday. It started after officers responded to a two-car accident on Atlanta Street Saturday evening. When they arrived, they found Gragg, who was showing signs of impairment....
