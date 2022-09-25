The St. Pat’s volleyball team recorded 16 aces — eight from Jensen Becher — as the Irish swept Mullen 25-18, 25-9, 25-17 in their final 2022 home match. “(Becher) came in and (got) eight aces tonight, which was pretty incredible,” St. Pat’s coach Maddy Krebs said. “She’s been out for an injury. It’s great to have her back, and for her to step in and take on a huge role for a win tonight is pretty awesome.”

MULLEN, NE ・ 9 HOURS AGO