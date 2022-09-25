NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Carrasco had another short start, lasting just three innings as the New York Mets fell into a first-place tie in the NL East with a 6-4 loss to the Miami Marlins. The Marlins closed out the Mets not long after the Atlanta Braves completed an 8-2 victory over the Washington Nationals. The Mets and Braves are both 97-58 with seven games left. The teams are scheduled to play a three-game series this weekend in Atlanta, though the path of Hurricane Ian could force a postponement or relocation. JJ Bleday homered for the Marlins. Carrasco allowed six hits while throwing four or fewer innings for the fourth time in his last six starts, a stretch in which he has a 4.94 ERA.

QUEENS, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO