Andújar’s bases-clearing double lifts Pirates over Reds 4-1
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Miguel Andújar hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Andújar’s hit snapped a 1-all tie and came in his second game with the Pirates. The designated hitter was claimed off waivers from the New York Yankees on Sunday. The Pirates loaded the bases with one out on a single by Oneil Cruz and walks to Bryan Reynolds and Jack Suwinski by Buck Farmer (2-2). Andújar then hit a long drive off the top of the bullpen door in left-center field, clearing the bases.
Rays top Guardians 6-5 in 11, move up in AL wild-card race
CLEVELAND (AP) — Harold Ramírez’s two-run double with two outs in the 11th inning gave Tampa Bay a 6-5 win over Cleveland, helping the Rays move up in the AL wild-card race. Tampa Bay closed within 1 1/2 games of Toronto atop the AL wild-card chase. The AL Central champion Guardians had their winning streak stopped at seven. The Rays won the opener of a nine-game road trip. The victory came as Tampa Bay’s players and staff kept their eye on Hurricane Ian bearing down on their home state.
Cardinals clinch NL Central title by beating Brewers 6-2
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew Knizner hit a two-run homer, Miles Mikolas pitched six strong innings and the St. Louis Cardinals clinched the NL Central title with a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. Paul Goldschmidt added two RBIs as St. Louis sealed its first division crown since 2019 and fourth straight playoff berth by defeating the team that won last year’s NL Central championship. This marks the third straight year the Cardinals have clinched a playoff spot with a victory over the Brewers. Milwaukee remains 1 1/2 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies for the final NL wild card.
Carrasco struggles again, Mets fall into 1st-place tie
NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Carrasco had another short start, lasting just three innings as the New York Mets fell into a first-place tie in the NL East with a 6-4 loss to the Miami Marlins. The Marlins closed out the Mets not long after the Atlanta Braves completed an 8-2 victory over the Washington Nationals. The Mets and Braves are both 97-58 with seven games left. The teams are scheduled to play a three-game series this weekend in Atlanta, though the path of Hurricane Ian could force a postponement or relocation. JJ Bleday homered for the Marlins. Carrasco allowed six hits while throwing four or fewer innings for the fourth time in his last six starts, a stretch in which he has a 4.94 ERA.
Orioles waste 4 homers in 13-9 loss to slumping Red Sox
BOSTON (AP) — Baltimore wasted four homers, including two more by Anthony Santander, in a 13-9 loss to Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox, hurting the Orioles’ chances of earning an AL wild card. Adley Rutschman and Ramón Urías also went deep, but Baltimore lost for the third time in four games. The Orioles were 3 1/2 back of Seattle for the third AL wild card heading into the day. Casas hit a two-run homer for Boston, which had dropped six in a row. Tommy Pham had three RBIs, and Rafael Devers hit a two-run single.
Altuve homers twice as Astros rout Diamondbacks 10-2
HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve hit two of Houston’s five home runs to lead the Astros to a 10-2 victory over Arizona on Tuesday night in a game where Yordan Alvarez left with an ankle injury. The Astros, who have already won the American League West title, moved within one win or one loss by the New York Yankees of securing home-field advantage through the AL playoffs. Altuve made it 5-1 with his solo home run with two outs in the sixth off Ian Kennedy. David Hensley hit his first major league homer with a shot later in the inning, and the Astros went back-to-back when Alex Bregman sent Kennedy’s pitch on the train tracks atop left field. Alvarez exited in the fifth inning with left ankle discomfort.
Castro has 2 late singles, Tigers beat Royals 4-3 in 10
DETROIT (AP) — Harold Castro singled in the winning run with two outs in the 10th inning after tying it with a two-run single in the eighth in the Detroit Tigers’ 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night. Tucker Barnhart bunted pinch-runner Ryan Kreidler to third and Anthony Misiewicz (3-2) intentionally walked pinch-hitter Eric Haase. Riley Greene struck out, and the Royals decided to walk Javy Báez to pitch to Castro with the bases loaded. He hit a soft grounder up the middle to win it. In the top of the 10th, Alex Lange (6-4) retired Salvador Perez before getting Vinnie Pasquatino to bounce into an inning-ending double play.
Stroman, Gomes power Cubs past struggling Phillies 2-1
CHICAGO (AP) — Marcus Stroman pitched seven innings of four-hit ball, and Yan Gomes hit a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning, lifting the Chicago Cubs to a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies’ magic number to clinch a National League playoff berth is stalled at eight after their third straight loss. The Cubs won for the sixth time in seven games. Stroman (5-7) struck out six and lowered his ERA to 2.50 over his last six starts and 2.74 over his last 15. Ian Happ led off the seventh with a single through the middle of the infield off Connor Brogdon. With two out, Gomes poked a double into the right field corner, scoring Happ.
Mariners’ late slide continues with 5-0 loss to Rangers
SEATTLE (AP) — Top prospect Josh Jung hit two home runs and finished with five RBIs, and the slumping Seattle Mariners lost 5-0 to the Texas Rangers. Despite the defeat, the Mariners inched closer to ending the longest playoff drought in baseball thanks to Boston’s victory over Baltimore. The loss by the Orioles kept them 3 1/2 games behind Seattle and reduced its magic number to five for clinching one of the three American League wild cards. Seattle lost for the eighth time in 11 games, returning home after a 3-7 road trip. Jung hit a solo homer in the second inning off Mariners starter Robbie Ray and added a three-run shot in the eighth.
Jo Adell’s 8th-inning RBI sends Angels past Athletics, 4-3
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jo Adell drove in Matt Duffy with a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels opened their final homestand of the season with a 4-3 victory over the Oakland Athletics. A.J. Puk hit Duffy with an 0-2 slider before pinch-hitter Michael Stefanic bunted Duffy to second, and Adell lined a single to left for just his third RBI in a quiet September. Nick Allen had a two-run double for the last-place A’s, who opened their last road trip of the season with their AL-worst 98th loss of the season.
Padres beat Dodgers 4-3 in 10 to reduce magic number to 4
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jorge Alfaro drew a bases-loaded walk from Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 to reduce their magic number for clinching a wild-card berth to four. The Padres started the winning rally against Kimbrel when Kim Ha-seong sacrificed automatic runner José Azocar to third. Juan Soto was intentionally walked, Manny Machado struck out and Brandon Drury walked to load the bases. Alfaro worked the count full before walking to bring in Azocar.
How the AL Central champion Guardians were built: Key trades, player development success
Sixteen MLB debuts. A payroll tens of millions of dollars shy of where it stood only a few years ago. A complete overhaul of the roster built on player development and youth. Through it all, that was the recipe for the Guardians to reclaim the American League Central Division. The did just that, clinching their first American League Central title since 2018, and did so in such resounding fashion that the last nine-game homestand has been rendered...
Ian powers up to a Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Forecasters say Hurricane Ian has become an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm as it approaches Florida’s west coast. The. U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said at 5 a.m. Wednesday that Ian now has top sustained winds of 140 mph (220 kph) and is centered about 75 miles (125 kilometers) west-southwest of Naples, Florida. It said Ian is moving north at a forward speed of 10 mph (17 kph).
