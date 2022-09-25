Read full article on original website
Andújar’s bases-clearing double lifts Pirates over Reds 4-1
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Miguel Andújar hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Andújar’s hit snapped a 1-all tie and came in his second game with the Pirates. The designated hitter was claimed off waivers from the New York Yankees on Sunday. The Pirates loaded the bases with one out on a single by Oneil Cruz and walks to Bryan Reynolds and Jack Suwinski by Buck Farmer (2-2). Andújar then hit a long drive off the top of the bullpen door in left-center field, clearing the bases.
Stroman, Gomes power Cubs past struggling Phillies 2-1
CHICAGO (AP) — Marcus Stroman pitched seven innings of four-hit ball, and Yan Gomes hit a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning, lifting the Chicago Cubs to a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies’ magic number to clinch a National League playoff berth is stalled at eight after their third straight loss. The Cubs won for the sixth time in seven games. Stroman (5-7) struck out six and lowered his ERA to 2.50 over his last six starts and 2.74 over his last 15. Ian Happ led off the seventh with a single through the middle of the infield off Connor Brogdon. With two out, Gomes poked a double into the right field corner, scoring Happ.
Carrasco struggles again, Mets fall into 1st-place tie
NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Carrasco had another short start, lasting just three innings as the New York Mets fell into a first-place tie in the NL East with a 6-4 loss to the Miami Marlins. The Marlins closed out the Mets not long after the Atlanta Braves completed an 8-2 victory over the Washington Nationals. The Mets and Braves are both 97-58 with seven games left. The teams are scheduled to play a three-game series this weekend in Atlanta, though the path of Hurricane Ian could force a postponement or relocation. JJ Bleday homered for the Marlins. Carrasco allowed six hits while throwing four or fewer innings for the fourth time in his last six starts, a stretch in which he has a 4.94 ERA.
Judge 4 walks, still at 60 HR; Yankees win AL East, top Jays
TORONTO (AP) — Aaron Judge walked four times and stayed at 60 home runs, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, as the New York Yankees clinched the AL East title by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2. The Yankees won the division for the first time since 2019. They celebrated their 20th division championship, tied for second-most with the Dodgers behind Atlanta’s 21. New York secured a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the Division Series. Judge lined out in his first at-bat and then drew four straight walks in his seventh straight game without a home run. The Yankees have eight games left in the regular season for Judge to tie or break the AL mark set by Maris in 1961. Toronto maintained its place atop the AL wild-card standings.
Rays top Guardians 6-5 in 11, move up in AL wild-card race
CLEVELAND (AP) — Harold Ramírez’s two-run double with two outs in the 11th inning gave Tampa Bay a 6-5 win over Cleveland, helping the Rays move up in the AL wild-card race. Tampa Bay closed within 1 1/2 games of Toronto atop the AL wild-card chase. The AL Central champion Guardians had their winning streak stopped at seven. The Rays won the opener of a nine-game road trip. The victory came as Tampa Bay’s players and staff kept their eye on Hurricane Ian bearing down on their home state.
Cardinals clinch NL Central title by beating Brewers 6-2
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew Knizner hit a two-run homer, Miles Mikolas pitched six strong innings and the St. Louis Cardinals clinched the NL Central title with a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. Paul Goldschmidt added two RBIs as St. Louis sealed its first division crown since 2019 and fourth straight playoff berth by defeating the team that won last year’s NL Central championship. This marks the third straight year the Cardinals have clinched a playoff spot with a victory over the Brewers. Milwaukee remains 1 1/2 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies for the final NL wild card.
Orioles waste 4 homers in 13-9 loss to slumping Red Sox
BOSTON (AP) — Baltimore wasted four homers, including two more by Anthony Santander, in a 13-9 loss to Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox, hurting the Orioles’ chances of earning an AL wild card. Adley Rutschman and Ramón Urías also went deep, but Baltimore lost for the third time in four games. The Orioles were 3 1/2 back of Seattle for the third AL wild card heading into the day. Casas hit a two-run homer for Boston, which had dropped six in a row. Tommy Pham had three RBIs, and Rafael Devers hit a two-run single.
Altuve homers twice as Astros rout Diamondbacks 10-2
HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve hit two of Houston’s five home runs to lead the Astros to a 10-2 victory over Arizona on Tuesday night in a game where Yordan Alvarez left with an ankle injury. The Astros, who have already won the American League West title, moved within one win or one loss by the New York Yankees of securing home-field advantage through the AL playoffs. Altuve made it 5-1 with his solo home run with two outs in the sixth off Ian Kennedy. David Hensley hit his first major league homer with a shot later in the inning, and the Astros went back-to-back when Alex Bregman sent Kennedy’s pitch on the train tracks atop left field. Alvarez exited in the fifth inning with left ankle discomfort.
Logan Webb strikes out seven as Giants beat Rockies again
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Logan Webb struck out seven over five innings to win for the fourth time in five starts, and the San Francisco Giants continued their dominance of Colorado this season by beating the Rockies 5-2. Joc Pederson homered in the first for his 23rd of the year and later added an RBI triple. Pederson hit his 25th career leadoff homer and second this year also accomplished on April 24 at Washington and Mike Yastrezemski added a sacrifice fly in the inning off Rockies right-hander Germán Márquez (8-13).J.D. Davis homered to start the fourth as San Francisco gave Webb (15-9) plenty of support.
Jo Adell’s 8th-inning RBI sends Angels past Athletics, 4-3
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jo Adell drove in Matt Duffy with a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels opened their final homestand of the season with a 4-3 victory over the Oakland Athletics. A.J. Puk hit Duffy with an 0-2 slider before pinch-hitter Michael Stefanic bunted Duffy to second, and Adell lined a single to left for just his third RBI in a quiet September. Nick Allen had a two-run double for the last-place A’s, who opened their last road trip of the season with their AL-worst 98th loss of the season.
Mariners’ late slide continues with 5-0 loss to Rangers
SEATTLE (AP) — Top prospect Josh Jung hit two home runs and finished with five RBIs, and the slumping Seattle Mariners lost 5-0 to the Texas Rangers. Despite the defeat, the Mariners inched closer to ending the longest playoff drought in baseball thanks to Boston’s victory over Baltimore. The loss by the Orioles kept them 3 1/2 games behind Seattle and reduced its magic number to five for clinching one of the three American League wild cards. Seattle lost for the eighth time in 11 games, returning home after a 3-7 road trip. Jung hit a solo homer in the second inning off Mariners starter Robbie Ray and added a three-run shot in the eighth.
MLB roundup: Cardinals, Yankees clinch division titles
Miles Mikolas allowed one run over six innings and Andrew Knizner had a two-run homer as the visiting St. Louis
Braves aim for sweep of Nats to keep pressure on Mets
The Atlanta Braves will shoot for a three-game sweep of the host Washington Nationals on Wednesday, looking to maintain their
Chirpy, chippy Tucker brings missing toughness to 76ers
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers are counting on P.J. Tucker to bring them needed toughness. Sixers star Joel Embiid campaigned for the team to sign a player like Tucker after they lost to the Heat in the playoffs. Tucker played a key role in helping the Heat knock off the Sixers. The Sixers listened to Embiid and signed Tucker to a three-year contract worth a little more than $32 million. Tucker had an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee a few weeks before camp. The Sixers say they aren’t concerned with the miles on Tucker as they chase a championship.
Bulls PG Ball says ahead of knee surgery he can’t run, jump
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball says he can’t run at full speed or jump and still experiences pain in his left knee walking up stairs. Ball spoke ahead of his scheduled surgery in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The team said last week he would undergo an arthroscopic debridement and be re-evaluated in four to six weeks. Ball says doctors are “going in there to see” exactly what the extent of the injury is and fix it. He did not have a timeframe for his recovery, though he expects to play this season. The operation will be Ball’s second on the knee in less than a year and third since he entered the NBA with the Lakers in 2017.
Jets place LT George Fant on IR with knee injury
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets placed left tackle George Fant on injured reserve with a knee injury. It’s the latest injury to hit a reshuffled offensive line. Fant was replaced by Conor McDermott early in the second half of the Jets’ 27-12 loss to Cincinnati. The Jets also signed offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi from Houston’s practice squad and added offensive Mike Remmers to the practice squad. Ogbuehi was a first-round pick of the Bengals in 2015, but hasn’t started a game since 2020. Remmers was most recently with Kansas City and started two games last season. New York also released wide receiver/kick returner Diontae Spencer from the practice squad.
