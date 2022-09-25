DUI manslaughter charges after motorcyclist killed and another seriously injured in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard

Read full article on original website
Florida Highway Patrol Seeking Hit And Run Driver Who Crashed Into A New Port Richey Teen
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol is seeking the public’s help to identify a driver(s) that hit a 14-year-old boy with a pickup truck and fled the scene. According to troopers, a Ford F150, was traveling eastbound along Fargo Drive, on September 18, 2022,
Beach Beacon
FHP: Man facing DUI manslaughter charges after truck hit, killed Largo motorcyclist
A Clearwater man was charged with DUI manslaughter after the truck he was driving collided with and killed a motorcyclist Saturday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The 51-year-old Largo man was killed after his motorcycle collided with the pickup at Roosevelt Boulevard and 62nd Street North in unincorporated Clearwater, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
villages-news.com
Woman dies after collision when leaving Circle K in Sumter County
A woman died after a collision Tuesday morning when she was leaving a Circle K/Shell gas station in Sumter County. The 38-year-old Bushnell woman was at the wheel of a car at 8:10 a.m. when she was exiting the gas station parking lot on the northeast corner of the intersection of County Road 476 and County Road 647 at Nobleton, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
actionnews5.com
3 men arrested for using saw to cut down, steal traffic lights from poles, deputies say
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Three men in Florida have been charged after attempting to steal traffic lights using a saw, officials said. According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, a detective was driving home around 1 a.m. Tuesday when he noticed a suspicious van stopped at an intersection with its headlights turned off.
thegabber.com
Bloodhound Nabs Construction Worker Who Fled after Accident Killed Deputy
Police arrested two construction workers on Sept. 23, after the death of a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Deputy who was killed in an overnight roadwork zone on Interstate 275 near Roosevelt Boulevard in the Gateway area of St. Petersburg. Deputy Michael Hartwick, 51, died early Sept. 23 after getting struck...
21-year-old motorcyclist injured in road rage crash dies, mother says
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 21-year-old man has died after suffering from multiple injuries during a road rage collision, his mother says. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Joshua Piazza was traveling along Central Avenue in St. Petersburg, when St. Petersburg police said Narciso Rosario and his sister, Solimar Rosario, drove into Piazza after taunting him. Investigators say their white Lincoln Mercury sedan pushed him and his motorcycle into oncoming traffic. He was hit head-on by a truck. Both are charged with attempted second-degree murder.
7 Hernando County students hospitalized after drinking unknown substance, deputies say
Hernando County detectives said they are investigating a situation that left seven students ill after drinking an unknown substance Monday.
Shots Fired At Brandon Chuck E. Cheese, Possible Vehicle Crash Into The Building
BRANDON, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident at the Chuck E. Cheese on Saturday in Brandon. According to the sheriff’s office Twitter account, at least one shot was fired outside of the facility located at 1540 W Brandon Blvd. Deputies
fox13news.com
Gunfire erupts at Brandon Chuck E. Cheese moments before vehicle crashes into building
BRANDON, Fla. - Gunfire and a vehicle crash were probably not what families were expecting to experience Saturday evening at Chuck E. Cheese in Brandon. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after shots were fired outside a Chuck E. Cheese moments before a vehicle crashed into the children’s entertainment venue.
Tampa Police Investigating Deadly Vehicle Versus Bicycle Crash On Gandy
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department is investigating a vehicle vs. bicyclist traffic fatality crash in the 5100 block of Gandy Blvd. on the east side of the Gandy Bridge. Two of the three eastbound lanes of Gandy Blvd. will be closed for
Florida man accused of hitting, shaking a 7-month-old baby
A Largo man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly hit and shook a 7-month-old baby, police said.
Bicyclist killed in crash near Gandy Bridge
The Tampa Police Department said a bicyclist was killed in a collision with a vehicle Saturday morning.
4 arrested after gun fired at Chuck E. Cheese in Florida
BRANDON, Fla. — Three women and one man were arrested at a Chuck E. Cheese in Brandon, Florida, after a fight erupted Saturday and at least one shot was fired, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. According to a news release issued by the sheriff’s office, the incident...
Deadly hit-and-run accident involving Pinellas County deputy restricts access to Howard Frankland Bridge SB
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — BREAKING UPDATE: The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office identified the deputy who was killed in the hit-and-run accident. Deputy Michael Hartwick. Please click here for more information and breaking updates. A deadly hit-and-run accident involving a Pinellas County deputy is restricting access to the southbound lanes...
TPD chief says burglars, thieves will face harsher charges during emergency
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor held a press conference Tuesday morning to update the public on the City of Tampa's emergency operations that are currently in place as Hurricane Ian approaches the Bay area.
Man dies in crash involving wrecker in Lakeland
A man died in a crash involving a wrecker in Lakeland, police said.
wfla.com
Pinellas County tells residents to shelter in place
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County officials informed residents that they should shelter in place by midnight Tuesday as Hurricane Ian is set to hit Florida in the coming hours. In a Tuesday afternoon update, Pinellas County government officials said tropical-storm-force winds could arrive by early Wednesday morning,...
fox13news.com
Pinellas County hospital evacuates patients ahead of Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - As residents and businesses follow mandatory evacuations in Pinellas County on Monday, hospitals also prepared for Hurricane Ian. HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital evacuated ahead of the storm, transporting nearly 40 patients by medical helicopter to other areas. "It’s been busy. The day’s gone by extremely fast,...
Gateway Expressway Project halted, governor’s office investigating after Pinellas deputy’s death
Work on the Gateway Expressway Project has been halted after a construction worker killed a Pinellas County deputy while driving a front end loader, according to a release.
Evacuations issued for Pasco County Zones A, B, C
Officials in Pasco County issued a mandatory evacuation order for select areas of Pasco County Monday evening and a voluntary evacuation order for other areas as Hurricane Ian approached off the Gulf Coast.
