Knoxville, TN

Overtime: Final Thoughts From Tennessee's Statement Win Over Gators

By Jack Foster
 3 days ago

2016 is a year that has been floating around Knoxville frequently this season.

Tennessee was 3-0 for the first time since 2016. Now they are 4-0 for the first time since 2016. In those four wins, two are against Top-20 opponents in Pitt and Florida, the former occurring in a sold out Neyland Stadium on Saturday evening. And when is the last time the Big Orange chomped the Gators? You guessed it: 2016.

Tennessee's 2022 team and energy is the best and highest its been in six years, and with two huge wins for the Josh Heupel program in just three weeks, the excitement for the ceiling of this season is extremely high.

The college football world had its eyes fixated on Knoxville, Tennessee, this past weekend, with College GameDay coming to town, CBS' Late Kick Show with Josh Pate and Barstool's Pardon My Take.

Knoxville welcomed it all with open arms, as Vol Nation filled all 101,915 seats in Neyland Stadium and obeyed the Athletic Department's orders to Checker Neyland Stadium.

Heupel's Vols delivered for the sellout crowd with an exciting product that was good enough to defeat arguably Tennessee's most bitter rival in football.

Volunteer Country's Jack Foster and guest Joseph Bonanno reacted to the five-point Tennessee win, discussing the play on the field as well as the incredible atmosphere in the last 36 hours.

The entire 'Overtime' video can be seen at the top of the article.

rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Tennessee’s Florida Recap Video Will Give You Chills

Saturday was one of the most exciting days that Rocky Top has seen in some time. College GameDay was set up outside Ayers Hall, the game in Neyland was sold-out and checkerboarded in the crowd, and Vol baseball head coach Tony Vitello didn’t get arrested. All in all, it...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Recruits React To Tennessee’s Win Over Florida

Tennessee earned the top win of the young Josh Heupel tenure Saturday afternoon, knocking off then-No. 20 Florida inside of a sold out crowd at Neyland Stadium. The win was Tennessee’s first over rival Florida since 2016 and was just the second win over the Vols’ big three rivals since that game.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

College GameDay's stop in Knoxville sees yet another year-over-year surge

College GameDay’s stop in Knoxville was a success. Rocky Top was buzzing, and it’s obvious people are excited that college football is back and in full swing. College GameDay’s Week 4 broadcast was viewed by an average of 1.9 million people, with the final hour totaling 2.6 million viewers. That’s an increase of 21% from last season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum praises Josh Heupel for the job he's done at Tennessee

Paul Finebaum is impressed with the job Josh Heupel has done at Tennessee. The 2nd year coach is 4-0 in 2022 with 2 wins over Top 25 opponents, Pitt and Florida. And the Vols are showing no sign of stopping any time soon with a date against LSU in Death Valley on the docket.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Rece Davis Uses 1 Word To Describe Tennessee's Crowd

Tennessee fans flocked to Neyland Stadium last weekend to see their Vols beat rival Florida for the first time in six years. ESPN's College GameDay was in attendance, and host Rece Davis was clearly impressed by what he deemed an "electric" atmosphere. "It was electric,” Davis said on “SEC This...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

LSU vs. Tennessee Game Has Controversial Kickoff Time

LSU and Tennessee will collide in an intriguing SEC matchup on Oct. 8. The 4-0 Volunteers have climbed to No. 8 in the AP poll with victories over Pittsburgh and Florida. The Tigers, meanwhile, have scored 157 points in four games under new head coach Brian Kelly. Although it's shaping...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

LSU vs. Tennessee Set For Morning Kickoff At Tiger Stadium Next Week

Eat shite. I’m not a bitch because I work all week and want to get drunk on Saturday and then stagger into that stadium when it’s dark. ESPNS first pick that weekend is the 11 am game, notice how the other ESPN GAMES are not on the MAIN ESPN? They aren’t allowed to have a prime time SEC game ON ESPN, 2 times a year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
earnthenecklace.com

Kellyanne Stitts Leaving WATE 6: Where Is the Sports Reporter Going?

Kellyanne Stitts has been a journalist in Knoxville, Tennessee, for less than three years, highlighting local sports. Nonetheless, she became quite well-known and popular in the community in that short period. So, WATE 6 viewers were surprised when Kellyanne Stitts announced she is leaving the station in September 2022. Knoxville residents want to know where the sports reporter is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from the Rocky Top community. Here’s what Kellyanne Stitts said about leaving WATE 6 On Your Side.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Private garden on the Tennessee River open for tours for 1 day

The garden of Sharon J. and Joe Pryse, the founders of The Trust Company of Tennessee, will be open for tours as a part of The Garden Conservancy’s “Open Days” initiative across the country. This is the chance for gardeners throughout Knoxville and Tennessee is see a garden designed by the late Ryan Gainey.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Tennessee

Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. What do you usually order when you go out with your friends and family members? If your answer is a good, tasty pizza, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both locals and tourists and are known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to pay these pizza places a visit next time you are in the area and try their food to see for yourself how good it is.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Cruze Farm receives glowing review from Barstool

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In town for the University of Tennessee’s game against Florida, Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy tried one of Knoxville’s most iconic restaurants, Cruze Farm. What started out as a pizza review turned into much more. Portnoy gave Cruze Farm’s pizza an above-average ranking of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Don’t throw that out! Take it here

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cleaning fluids, pesticides, rechargeable batteries and other hazardous materials that shouldn’t be thrown out in the trash can be safely disposed of in Anderson, Cumberland and Monroe counties on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is offering the following drop-off...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Woman indicted in 2020 fatal crash on Chapman Highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Maryville woman who authorities say lied about her role in a fatal 2020 crash on Chapman Highway faces a vehicular homicide charge. A Knox County grand jury indicted Heather Hembree, 42, on Thursday. She's accused of killing Steven Michael Stolte, 48, of Sevierville. Hembree has...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
