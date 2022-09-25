Aaron Taylor of CBS Sports recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming Kentucky-Ole Miss game. Taylor said, “everything about me wants to be on the Wildcats, but I’m gonna pick Ole Miss in this ballgame”. Taylor also alluded to some interesting storylines for the Kentucky-Ole Miss matchup.
College basketball is about a month away and Kentucky basketball is back out on the practice court. The Wildcats’ social media shared the scenes from their practice session Tuesday morning. Kentucky looks to rebound from last year’s first-round exit to Cinderella Saint Peters, when the Peacocks marched all the...
Greg McElroy told Paul Finebaum that he thinks the Kentucky-Ole Miss game will be a close one. Both teams are 4-0 looking to improve to 5-0, and perhaps looking to prove they truly belong in the race for the SEC. McElroy labels the game as a toss up in Oxford, but a Kentucky win at home.
Mark Stoops and Kentucky get Chris Rodriguez back following the star running back’s 4-game absence after a DUI incident in May. Stoops spoke about Rodriguez’ return this week at Ole Miss. “Chris, it was just a matter of managing him while he was out,” Stoops said. “Just getting...
