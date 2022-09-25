Texas high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 5 of 2022 season

Get the latest Texas high school football scores on SBLive as Week 5 of the 2022 season continues across the state

Week 5 of the 2022 Texas high school football season kicked off Thursday and Friday and continues Saturday (September 24) with plenty of big games across the state.

You can follow all of this week's action on SBLive Texas including live scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our Texas high school football scoreboard and check our individual classification scoreboards below:

STATEWIDE TEXAS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 5A-1 SCOREBOARD | CLASS 5A-2 SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4A-1 SCOREBOARD | CLASS 4A-2 SCOREBOARD

CLASS 3A-1 SCOREBOARD | CLASS 3A-2 SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2A-1 SCOREBOARD | CLASS 2A-2 SCOREBOARD

You can also watch dozens of Texas high school football games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

---

Here's more high school football coverage from SBLive Texas:

Top stars, best performances from Week 4 (Sept. 15-17) in Texas high school football

Vote now: Who should be the next SBLive Texas High School Athlete of the Week (Sept. 12-18)?

Ridge Point rallies to beat Fort Bend Hightower 25-17 in gritty 6A Texas high school football battle (Photos + Video)

Defense leads San Antonio Johnson to 30-17 district win over Churchill (Photos)

Full football coverage on SBLive Texas