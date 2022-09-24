Statement from Father Gerald Riptide, Navy Chaplain for San Diego, regarding the military branch’s announced and then retracted decision to cancel Catholic Masses at North Island Chapel: “As Christians, we believe that our prayers are both heard and answered by an all-loving, all-powerful God, and that our worship at Mass pleases Him. But at the same time, we are content with the axiom that those answers to prayer are often mysterious, and frequently outright invisible. Many times, it seems that our petitions for the protection of our sailors are raised in vain; I think of all the senseless injury wrought by the fire aboard the Bonhomme Richard. So when the Navy noticed that fewer and fewer Navy personnel were attending Mass — especially our younger enlistees, who are of course the future of the military — they made plans to cancel the contracts that brought civilian priests in to minister to the Naval faithful. A sensible if painful cost-cutting measure in these difficult times.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO