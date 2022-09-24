ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

pepperdinewaves.com

#20 Pepperdine to Host Gonzaga, Trek to San Francisco, Santa Clara

MALIBU, Calif. — The #20 Pepperdine women's volleyball team faces a busy week ahead, returning to Firestone Fieldhouse for the first time in nearly a month to host Gonzaga before getting back on the road to play at San Francisco and Santa Clara. MATCH #14 — Tuesday (September 27)...
MALIBU, CA
pepperdinewaves.com

Tjen Wins Singles Title in San Francisco, Waves Also Take Doubles Title

SAN FRANCISCO, California – After a near-perfect weekend, the Pepperdine women's tennis team took home the singles and doubles titles for the second season in a row at the Battle in the Bay hosted by the University of San Francisco at the California Tennis Club. #44 Janice Tjen (Jakarta,...
MALIBU, CA
foxla.com

These are the most foul-mouthed cities in California

LOS ANGELES - Well *!*/%#. A recent survey by Preply revealed the two California cities whose residents need to have their mouths washed out with soap apparently after they were ranked among America's top foul-mouthed cities. Los Angeles and San Francisco ranked as more foul-mouthed compared to any other cities...
LOS ANGELES, CA
localocnews.com

Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine set in portion of Orange County

SACRAMENTO, September 23, 2022 – A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
tnso.news

California Colleges That Made The Top 5

Thinking about going to college? There are tons of colleges to go to in California but sometimes, it can be hard to choose. It would be wise to go to a school that has great education and has great opportunities that can help you in life. Maybe a college that is in the Top 5 Greatest Colleges in California, schools that are great overall for most majors, including sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Top Rated 7 Best Places to Visit In Oxnard, California

Oxnard is a charming seaside city west of Los Angeles, where you can see contemporary California art at the Carnegie Art Museum, housed in a 19th-century library. Historic homes from the early 1900s line Heritage Square, and you can take a stroll along the beach or on the grassy lawns of Oxnard Beach Park. From here, you can enjoy views of the Channel Islands National Park and Marine Sanctuary.
OXNARD, CA
KTLA.com

These California speakeasies are among the top in the US

Ten bars in California have made Yelp’s list of the top speakeasies in the United States. Speakeasies are a holdover from the elicit drinking parlors of the Prohibition era. Yelp considers a modern Speakeasy a subset of the regular bar scene where customers can enjoy a cocktail in an inconspicuous location that may require a secret code for entry.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mother Jones

California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
CALIFORNIA STATE
parkerliveonline.com

Boating collision leaves San Diego County man dead

A San Diego County man is dead after a nighttime collision on his personal watercraft on the Parker Strip. He was not discovered until the morning after the incident is thought to have occurred. On Monday morning at around 7 am, deputies with the San Bernardino County Colorado River Station...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
progressivegrocer.com

Stater Bros. Opens New SoCal Supermarket

Stater Bros. Markets will hold the grand opening of its new store in Riverside, Calif., on Sept. 28. Located at 7200 Arlington Ave., #102, the store occupies 49,480 square feet of a former 94,500-square-foot Kmart building. The new location replaces a Stater Bros. store in the Riverside community that originally...
RIVERSIDE, CA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in West Covina, CA

Are you looking for a place to dine out in West Covina, California with the people who mean the most to you? Below you’ll find the top 15 Best Restaurants in West Covina. Off from work and want to grab a quick bite at lunchtime? Panera bread is the perfect place for you. The Panera Bread crew offers you exceptional service throughout the day in a very welcoming atmosphere. Their Chipotle chicken and bacon flatbread pizza is the best serving for your dinner cravings.
WEST COVINA, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Navy reinstates Catholic worship at base chapel after unspeakable incident

Statement from Father Gerald Riptide, Navy Chaplain for San Diego, regarding the military branch’s announced and then retracted decision to cancel Catholic Masses at North Island Chapel: “As Christians, we believe that our prayers are both heard and answered by an all-loving, all-powerful God, and that our worship at Mass pleases Him. But at the same time, we are content with the axiom that those answers to prayer are often mysterious, and frequently outright invisible. Many times, it seems that our petitions for the protection of our sailors are raised in vain; I think of all the senseless injury wrought by the fire aboard the Bonhomme Richard. So when the Navy noticed that fewer and fewer Navy personnel were attending Mass — especially our younger enlistees, who are of course the future of the military — they made plans to cancel the contracts that brought civilian priests in to minister to the Naval faithful. A sensible if painful cost-cutting measure in these difficult times.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A person suffers major injuries after a golf cart crash in La Quinta

Authorities said today that a crash involving a golf cart sent one person to a hospital with major injuries. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said the accident occurred around 8:30 p.m. Friday on Shoal Creek Street south of Riviera Street within the PGA West community in La Quinta. The cause of the crash is under The post A person suffers major injuries after a golf cart crash in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA

