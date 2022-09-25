Read full article on original website
lcnme.com
Panthers win battle of the big cats
Medomak boys and girls soccer teams were double trouble for the Belfast Lions on Sept. 27. The Panthers beat Belfast 3-0 on goals from Vishal Mellor, Nevan Power and Juan Carlson. The girls beat the Lady Lions 2-0 on goals from Haley Blake and Sara Nelson.
hbsdealer.com
Aubuchon acquires Campbell’s True Value stores
Brent Burger, the owner and operator of four Campbell’s True Value stores in Maine, has agreed to sell his business to the Aubuchon Company. “Celebrating 50 years, Campbell’s is an independent success story that I have long admired,” said William E. Aubuchon, IV, president and CEO. The...
colbyecho.news
Gravy train stops in Waterville
The annual Fall Concert is officially back, and it’s coming in full steam ahead. The Student Programming Board (SPB) released the highly anticipated news of the Fall Concert’s headliner through an email on Saturday, Sept. 17. As the news rippled through the campus, murmurs of Yung Gravy—dubbed the Gravy Train—and his future arrival, could be heard everywhere.
lcnme.com
Frazier Hart
Frazier Hart, 65, son of George and Josephine Hart, passed away on Sept. 16, 2022. He was born at LincolnHealth – Miles Campus in Damariscotta, and was a 1975 graduate of The Dr. Franklin Perkins School in Lancaster, Mass. Over the years he attended Mobius in Damariscotta and Creative Works in Augusta.
lcnme.com
Thistles and Things
Whether full of campers or community members, our campuses in Jefferson, Nobleboro, and Bremen are always buzzing no matter the time of year. Starting the very day after summer camp comes to a close in mid-August, Kieve Wavus Education begins welcoming a diverse set of mission-aligned programs for first-generation college students to veterans, LGBTQ+ youth, and so much more.
lcnme.com
Dorothea Mathilda Wilhelmina Cadow Vogel
Dorothea Mathilda Wilhelmina Cadow Vogel, 93, passed away Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, peacefully at Hodgdon Green Assisted Living Facility, Damariscotta. Dorothea was born Dec. 6, 1928, to Franz Paul Cadow and Helene (Reichlin) Cadow. Dorothea was born in Franklin Square, Long Island, N.Y., following Franz and Helene’s immigration from Germany....
Speedway 95 Results from September 24
Speedway 95 wrapped up the 2022 season Saturday night with the four regular Saturday night divisions in action, joined by two divisions from the Wednesday night program that ended August 28. Action will return to Speedway 95 on October 7 and 8 with the Paul Bunyan Speed Week-end closing the season.
Do You Remember Concerts at the Tree Cafe in Portland?
Portland had some classic concert venues back in the day. This was back with the Cumberland County Civic Center has 4 or 5 shows a month, and the Loft (then the Great Northeast Music Hall, then T-birds) was rocking. The Old Port Tavern and Moose Alley (under Squire Morgans) were awesome places in Portland, too.
lcnme.com
Pamela Nichols
Pamela Nichols, 87, passed away on Sept. 19, 2022, at LincolnHealth – Miles Campus surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Bryn Mawr, Pa., in 1935 to William and Ethel Robinson. She attended Agnes Irwin High School and received her nursing degree from Bryn Mawr Hospital School of Nursing.
Fun Isn’t Just for Kids With Smitty’s GameLAB in Topsham
Ax throwing, bowling, arcade, virtual reality, AND awesome cocktails. Smitty’s Cinema up in Topsham has been in business for seven years now. But it's about to get a whole lot more fun with the expansion and opening of Smitty’s GameLAB. It will be right next to the Cinema in the Topsham Fair Mall and open Friday, September 22 at 3 pm. The Grand Opening will be on Saturday, September 24 from 11 am until midnight.
lcnme.com
Legacy Properties Welcomes New Hire
Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, Maine’s leading luxury real estate company, is proud to announce Colin Harvey, of Boothbay, has joined the brokerage. “We are pleased to welcome Colin Harvey to our Damariscotta office, serving the Midcoast from the Boothbay area to Moosehead Lake,” said Chris Lynch, president. “Colin grew up around the real estate industry in Maine and understands the tremendous value our global network, local expertise, and professional marketing bring when it comes to representing clients, whether it’s a large piece of land or a waterfront home.”
lcnme.com
Characters of the County: Wiscasset Man Ron Finlay Embraces Adventures and Family
Central Lincoln County YMCA Director of Facilities Ron Finlay is a fan of adventure. Born in Massachusetts, Finlay was traveling outside the country as early as eight years old, to the Canadian island of Newfoundland where his parents were born. “Newfoundland left a great impression on me,” Finlay said. “It...
foxbangor.com
Moose visits Queen City
BANGOR–The goodies at Frank’s Bake Shop in Bangor are so hard to resist, even Maine’s wildlife are drawn to the shop. Customers who frequent the State Street business kept coming into the shop Monday morning telling the employees about a large moose just around the corner. It’s not rare to see a moose in Maine, but meeting one in such a heavily populated area in Bangor, is out of the ordinary.
wabi.tv
Pedestrian hit by a train in Auburn
AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - Police in Auburn say a freight train hit a pedestrian Tuesday morning. Police said they were assisting Railroad Police with their investigation. The collision happened along Washington Street and involved a CSX train. Police did not immediately confirm the condition of the person who was hit...
The Olde Mill Tavern in Harrison Village, Maine is Up For Sale But Not Closing
The Olde Mill Tavern on Main Street in the village of Harrison has been around in one form or another for as long as I can remember. I went there as a young kid with my parents when it was called the Cracked Platter. I was young enough to be upset because they didn't have any hamburgers on the menu. I may have made a bit of a scene over that.
Body Found Identified as Missing Freeport, Maine, Teen
In a press conference held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, September 27, the Freeport Police Department confirmed that the body found by a Marine Patrol plane earlier Tuesday afternoon is in fact that of missing 14-year-old Freeport, Maine resident Theo Ferrara. Theo had been missing since Thursday afternoon. Around noon time,...
JUST LISTED! This Nearly 3,000 Sq Ft Home in China, Maine is Yearning For a New Family to Love
I just absolutely love this house. Maybe it's because it's almost 3,000 square feet, maybe it's because of the three-car attached garage. Or, perhaps, it's because it's situated next to my favorite lake in the town I grew up in, China, Maine. Brokered by Keller Williams Realty, this house, according...
A Warning to Women After This Unsettling Incident at a Maine Bus Stop
Starting at a young age, I have been a victim of catcalling and I know I am not the only one that has experienced that. It doesn't seem to matter how old you are, so many people fall victim to catcalling while just trying to live their everyday lives. You could be walking down the street, sitting at a bus stop, or even just driving in your car when someone decides to whistle at you or worse, use inappropriate language.
Maine Cornfield Maze Named The Best In The United States
One of the greatest things about the State of Maine is all the family-friendly activities we have to offer. Beaches, amusement parks, hiking trails, and more. We even have our fair share of cornfield mazes. In fact, according to one well known publication, Maine is home to the best cornfield...
Maine Corn Maze Named Best in the USA
The results were announced Friday for USA Today's 10 best corn mazes in the USA. Treworgy Orchards was in the running for the title and definitely had plenty of tough competition. Thanks to everyone that voted and helped Treworgy end up winning the title of the best corn maze in the USA. Treworgy Orchard is no stranger to this contest, having placed second in 2021 and been in the top ten for the last five years. The theme of this year's winning maze is "Winnie the Pooh".
