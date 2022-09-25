ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS 42

New sports complex triggers Gardendale city growth

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Big changes are heading to Gardendale as the city progresses in its development of a $30 million sports complex, sparking city-wide development. The complex sits close to the northern part of Moncrief Road just before it hooks into U.S. 31. It replaces the old Bill Noble Park that was built in […]
GARDENDALE, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama non-profit ready to help hurricane victims

PELHAM, Ala. — A disaster relief non-profit in Pelham, Alabama is packed and ready to respond to Florida to help anyone impacted by Hurricane Ian. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane tells you more about Hatching Hope Disaster Relief in the video above. Ian is expected to make landfall somewhere along...
PELHAM, AL
WHNT-TV

Why North Alabama Isn’t Included In Red Flag Warning

On Tuesday afternoon all of Alabama was placed in a Red Flag Warning except north Alabama. The dry and breezy conditions are forecast to continue on Wednesday and Thursday. This means pleasant weather for the Tennessee Valley but could lead to an increased fire risk. In the locations under the Red Flag Warning, they are forecast to experience 30 mph wind gusts and dew points in the 20s.
ALABAMA STATE
Tide 100.9 FM

In-State Softball Pitcher Commits to Crimson Tide

Class of 2024 in-state softball pitcher Braya Hodges has committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Hodges plays for the Houston Academy Raiders out of Dothan, Ala. As a sophomore, she pitched a perfect game, recording 18 strikeouts and aided the Raiders to the 2022 3A AHSAA state title where the Raiders beat Mobile Christian 5-3. She won the tournament's MVP award and made the 2022 Class 3A All-State Tournament Team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Wildfire advisory issued for most of Alabama

Many areas in Alabama are under threat for wildfires. The Alabama Forestry Commission issued advisories for most of the state regarding fire dangers. The AFC says lower humidity and stronger winds are making conditions favorable for wildfires to start easily, spread rapidly and be difficult to control. Red Flag Warnings...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Alabama schools ready to serve Borden Dairy alternative

HOMEWOOD, Ala. — More than 100 Alabama school system are preparing to offer a new cafeteria milk option next week. Borden Dairy is shutting down plants in Mississippi and Alabama by this weekend. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Tropical Storm Ian: What does Alabama need to know?

Tropical Storm Ian got stronger on Sunday night as it headed in the direction of Cuba -- and eventually the Gulf of Mexico. Ian’s winds increased from 45 mph to 65 mph late Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Ian is expected to become a hurricane on Monday...
ALABAMA STATE
thebamabuzz.com

12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 19

We’ve got the inside scoop on 12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the renovation of the Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility in Tuscaloosa. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility Renovation...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
April Killian

Black Panther Spotted in Alabama? Maybe...Maybe Not.

Fairly often I'll see a social media post, a news article, or a friend will send me a story about someone spotting a very rare "black panther" somewhere in the southern United States or in my home state of Alabama. Social media frenzies often erupt around these sightings with neighborly warnings such as "Keep the kids and pets indoors!" causing fear, panic and lots of gossip. Wildlife officials almost always completely dismiss these sightings - but I have found many of the witnesses to be very credible and sincere - and the sightings persist year after year. So, what exactly are all these people seeing?
ALABAMA STATE
weisradio.com

Red Flag Warning For All Central Alabama

..RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR ALL OF CENTRAL ALABAMA... The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Red Flag Warning for all of Central Alabama, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of a dry air mass and windy conditions will result in critical fire weather conditions. Outdoor burning is not recommended. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thisisalabama.org

How Wickles Pickles and Jack’s Created the Most Alabama Burger Ever

Pickle partners picked the perfect athletic event to attend and landed a deal with one of the biggest food chains in the South. Team members from Wickles Pickles of Dadeville went to an Alabama High School Athletics Association playoff a year or so ago and started talking with some folks from Jack’s Family Restaurants.
DADEVILLE, AL
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Rare green puppy born in Alabama

HELENA, Ala. — An Alabama dog owner recently welcomed a rare arrival destined to spark envy, if only briefly. Mark Ruffin, owner of Big Rajah Bullies, showcased for WBRC one of two puppies born to his French bulldogin Helena, Alabama, because the newborn bully is green. Ruffin told the...
HELENA, AL

