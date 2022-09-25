ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

ABC 15 News

PD: Man stabbed to death Monday near 27th Ave and Bethany Home Rd

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a homicide near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. At about 9 p.m. Monday, police were called to the area for reports of an injured person. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He died from his injuries at...
PHOENIX, AZ
californiaexaminer.net

Phoenix Police Shoots, Kills Man

On Saturday night, Phoenix police shot and killed a man who they claim was throwing rocks at them near 19th Avenue and Tuckey alley, south of Glendale Avenue. The man, in his early 30s, was allegedly hurling rocks and other objects at police as they moved through an intersection in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Apache Junction police search for man who allegedly murdered his half-brother

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Apache Junction police are on the hunt for a man accused of murdering his half-brother at an Apache Junction home Monday night. Officers are looking for 19-year-old Adam Williams who reportedly shot his half-brother Andrew Williams, 30, to death near San Marcos Drive and Broadway Avenue around 6:30 p.m. At this time, it’s unclear what led up to the shooting.
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
State
Arizona State
Phoenix, AZ
Cars
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
fox10phoenix.com

Woman allegedly assaulted during Southwest flight to Phoenix; police officials respond

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials have issued a statement, days after a person made a Twitter thread that documented an alleged assault on a flight to Phoenix. The tweets, which were made by a Twitter user who went by the name Faraaz Sareshwala, were made on Sept. 24, and as of Sept. 27, the tweet thread had around 116,100 likes and around 35,500 retweets.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Motorcyclist killed after running red lights, slamming into SUV in Peoria, police say

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A motorcyclist is dead after police say they ran a red light and slammed into an SUV early Tuesday morning. Peoria police say that the motorcycle driver had run through several red lights while driving westbound on Olive Avenue. At some point, he crashed into an SUV near the Loop 101 on-ramp and died from the impact. Investigators say the driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Video from the scene just after midnight showed debris scattered through the middle of the intersection.
PEORIA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman, boy found dead in San Tan Valley home

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. - A woman and a young boy were found dead Monday at a home in San Tan Valley, authorities said. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded at around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 26 to the home near Castlegate and Simonton Boulevards for reports of a suicidal subject.
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
AZFamily

DPS investigates deadly I-10 crash near Loop 101 in the West Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead after an early morning crash on Interstate 10 in the West Valley late Monday night. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a driver crashed into another vehicle just before 11 p.m. near the Loop 101 interchange. Investigators say the car that was rear-ended had a flat tire before the crash before it blew out. One person died in the crash, but it’s unclear which vehicle they were in.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man found dead in Glendale; police confirm stabbing was self-inflicted

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Glendale police have announced a reported stabbing that happened Saturday night was self-inflicted. Officers responded to a call that a man had been stabbed near 87th Avenue and Cardinals Way on Saturday around 11 p.m. The man who reported the stabbing was the victim’s son, saying he found his 54-year-old dad with a stab wound in his house. When officers showed up, they found a man lying in the kitchen with a knife next to him.
GLENDALE, AZ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
fox10phoenix.com

Hiker disappears after going on a morning hike in Cave Creek, sheriff's office says

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A hiker in Cave Creek has been missing for days now after she was last heard from while on the Spur Cross Trail on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 25. Kathleen Patterson, 60, was last seen leaving her home to go on a hike around 7:30 a.m. wearing a green tank top, shorts, a white visor and a royal blue backpack. She drove a gray Infiniti to the trail's parking lot.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man finds father stabbed to death inside Glendale home, police say

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Police are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead in Glendale. Glendale Police say officers responded to a neighborhood near 91st Avenue and Cardinals Way just before 11 p.m. on Sept. 24 after a man found his 54-year-old father stabbed inside a home. "The victim was...
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman dies after being hit by car near downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX - A pedestrian has died after she was hit by a car Monday morning near downtown Phoenix. Phoenix Police say the crash happened at about 4:45 a.m. on Sept. 26 near 9th Avenue and Buckeye Road. Investigators say 41-year-old Candice Russell waved down a car and asked the driver...
PHOENIX, AZ

