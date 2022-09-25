ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

WLOX

Long Beach School District reacts to No.1 ranking in state

Hurricane Ian is on a collision course with Florida. It's a category 3 storm on track to become a category 4 by Tuesday night. Hurricane Hunters are flying into the eye of the storm gathering vital information that could save lives. Bill Snyder flew with them and joins us with more from inside the storm.
LONG BEACH, MS
WLOX

Ferdinand the “Flirty” African Penguin visits Good Morning Mississippi

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Good Morning Mississippi crew had a special guest Monday morning: “Flirty Ferdy,” a 4-year-old African Penguin who calls the Gulf Coast home. Diana Major and Brittany Palode with the Mississippi Aquarium brought Ferdinand to the set. Ferdinand is just one of 11 penguins that are part of the aquarium’s ambassador program.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

IMMS anticipates upcoming hatching of sea turtle eggs in Pass Christian

It's going to heat up quickly today, and we'll be back in the low 90s this afternoon. A few isolated showers are possible in the afternoon and evening, but many of us will stay dry. A cold front will bring cooler and drier air by the middle of the week. We're also closely watching Tropical Storm Ian. It could become a major hurricane in the Gulf this week. While its impacts are expected to stay east of us, we're going to monitor it.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WLOX

Pascagoula-Gautier School District earns A in statewide scores

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pascagoula-Gautier School District made a huge jump in the statewide accountability ratings. “Oh it’s an exciting time for our school district,” said Superintendent Billy Ellzey. The Pascagoula-Gautier school district earned an A rating in the current rating system. Ellzey said focusing students on...
PASCAGOULA, MS
Gulfport, MS
Gulfport, MS
visitmississippi.org

5 More Romantic Getaways in Mississippi

Couples looking to escape their daily grind and spend some quality time with each other should look no further than the Magnolia State. Home to many charming lodging options, Mississippi is the perfect choice for a romantic weekend getaway. We’ve shown you some great romantic getaways in Mississippi before. Now, allow Visit Mississippi to show you more as your personal tour guide of this great state.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Kayaker rescued from DeSoto National Forest

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Emergency crews rescued a kayaker from a remote creek in the DeSoto National Forest in Forrest County on Saturday, September 24. Forrest County Emergency Management (FCEM) officials said a 911 call was made to the sheriff’s office around 9:00 p.m. about an overdue kayaker on the Black Creek in Brooklyn. […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Coast artist crafts tables with Southern charm for area restaurant

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - New tables are coming to Taranto’s Crawfish restaurant, and they’re all hand-crafted by one local artist. Bobby Charles began making tables after Hurricane Zeta when a tree fell in his yard and he decided to repurpose it. He’s now the owner of Gulf Coast...
BILOXI, MS
Jesse Williams
WLOX

Happening This Weekend: Hancock County Fair

SoSo Strong Foundation hosts 2nd annual Gala to fight against childhood cancer. On Saturday, the SoSo Strong Foundation hosted its second annual Gala to benefit families who are affected by childhood cancer. Kruisin’ for Kids car show raises money for St. Martin children. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

UPDATE: Fire destroys old store in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - A Fire destroyed a vacant Napa Auto Parts store in Lumberton on Tuesday. According to Lamar County Fire Coordinator Kyle Hill, the fire was first reported at approximately 9:45 a.m. on West Main Street. Upon arrival, firefighters said flames were visible on top of the store.
LUMBERTON, MS
WDAM-TV

MBI: Body found in Forrest Co. identified

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The body found in Forrest County has been identified according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. According to MBI, the person has been identified as 16-year-old Zy’Errius Ezriel Zacharia Phillips. On Sunday, MBI announced it was seeking the public’s help identifying a Black male found...
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Firefighters respond to fire in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Firefighters in Lumberton are on the scene of a building fire. The fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. near a former Napa Auto Parts store located on West Main Street. According to officials with the Lamar County Emergency Management Agency, the building was reportedly abandoned. Officials...
LUMBERTON, MS
WKRG News 5

George County Schools earn 1st-ever A grade on state report card

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The George County School District earned an A ranking for the first time on the state report cards, based on achievement in the 2021-2022 school year. Mississippi’s schools and districts are graded on an A-F scale. The grades are part of the state’s accountability system. The state education department (MDE) […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Masonboro Loop Road closed between N. Beasley, S. Beasley roads

D'Iberville updating roads near Sangani Blvd., aiming to ease traffic issues. The city wants to create a double left turning lane northbound on Lamey Bridge Road and a double lane westbound on Sangani. Why one Mississippi mayor vetoed installation of traffic cams found in Ocean Springs. Updated: Sep. 20, 2022...
D'IBERVILLE, MS
WKRG News 5

State audit found staff-sanctioned cheating, failing school board in George County

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The George County School District remains under probation for numerous violations of state education rules, over three years after allegations of staff-sanctioned cheating first surfaced. An investigative audit by the Mississippi Department of Education found the district in violation of 24 out of 32 process standards when the results were […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS

