WLOX
Long Beach School District reacts to No.1 ranking in state
Hurricane Ian is on a collision course with Florida. It's a category 3 storm on track to become a category 4 by Tuesday night. Hurricane Hunters are flying into the eye of the storm gathering vital information that could save lives. Bill Snyder flew with them and joins us with more from inside the storm.
WLOX
Ferdinand the “Flirty” African Penguin visits Good Morning Mississippi
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Good Morning Mississippi crew had a special guest Monday morning: “Flirty Ferdy,” a 4-year-old African Penguin who calls the Gulf Coast home. Diana Major and Brittany Palode with the Mississippi Aquarium brought Ferdinand to the set. Ferdinand is just one of 11 penguins that are part of the aquarium’s ambassador program.
WLOX
IMMS anticipates upcoming hatching of sea turtle eggs in Pass Christian
It's going to heat up quickly today, and we'll be back in the low 90s this afternoon. A few isolated showers are possible in the afternoon and evening, but many of us will stay dry. A cold front will bring cooler and drier air by the middle of the week. We're also closely watching Tropical Storm Ian. It could become a major hurricane in the Gulf this week. While its impacts are expected to stay east of us, we're going to monitor it.
WLOX
Pascagoula-Gautier School District earns A in statewide scores
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pascagoula-Gautier School District made a huge jump in the statewide accountability ratings. “Oh it’s an exciting time for our school district,” said Superintendent Billy Ellzey. The Pascagoula-Gautier school district earned an A rating in the current rating system. Ellzey said focusing students on...
visitmississippi.org
5 More Romantic Getaways in Mississippi
Couples looking to escape their daily grind and spend some quality time with each other should look no further than the Magnolia State. Home to many charming lodging options, Mississippi is the perfect choice for a romantic weekend getaway. We’ve shown you some great romantic getaways in Mississippi before. Now, allow Visit Mississippi to show you more as your personal tour guide of this great state.
Kayaker rescued from DeSoto National Forest
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Emergency crews rescued a kayaker from a remote creek in the DeSoto National Forest in Forrest County on Saturday, September 24. Forrest County Emergency Management (FCEM) officials said a 911 call was made to the sheriff’s office around 9:00 p.m. about an overdue kayaker on the Black Creek in Brooklyn. […]
mississippifreepress.org
White 23-Year-Old Man indicted for Cross Burning in Harrison County on Gulf Coast
Axel Charles Cox, 23, “burned a cross in his front yard, and used threatening and racially derogatory remarks towards” five Black neighbors in Harrison County, an indictment unveiled on Sept. 20, 2022, before a federal court sitting in Gulfport, Miss., said. Cox is white. Cross-burning has long been...
WLOX
Coast artist crafts tables with Southern charm for area restaurant
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - New tables are coming to Taranto’s Crawfish restaurant, and they’re all hand-crafted by one local artist. Bobby Charles began making tables after Hurricane Zeta when a tree fell in his yard and he decided to repurpose it. He’s now the owner of Gulf Coast...
WLOX
Literature escape room idea earns national grant for West Harrison teacher
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Instructors are always looking for new ways to get words and lessons off the board and into the heads of her students. That’s going to be happening at West Harrison High School next semester thanks to a VOYA 2022 Unsung Hero Award Grant. Bethany Seal...
WLOX
Happening This Weekend: Hancock County Fair
SoSo Strong Foundation hosts 2nd annual Gala to fight against childhood cancer. On Saturday, the SoSo Strong Foundation hosted its second annual Gala to benefit families who are affected by childhood cancer. Kruisin’ for Kids car show raises money for St. Martin children. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The...
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Fire destroys old store in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - A Fire destroyed a vacant Napa Auto Parts store in Lumberton on Tuesday. According to Lamar County Fire Coordinator Kyle Hill, the fire was first reported at approximately 9:45 a.m. on West Main Street. Upon arrival, firefighters said flames were visible on top of the store.
Mississippi Press
Three of four Jackson County school districts receive state’s highest accountability grade
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- The Mississippi Department of Education released accountability grades for Mississippi’s 145 school districts Tuesday, marking the first time since 2019 the accountability report was compiled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And the news was almost universally good for districts within Jackson County. Three of the...
WDAM-TV
MBI: Body found in Forrest Co. identified
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The body found in Forrest County has been identified according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. According to MBI, the person has been identified as 16-year-old Zy’Errius Ezriel Zacharia Phillips. On Sunday, MBI announced it was seeking the public’s help identifying a Black male found...
WLOX
Coast residents honor victims of violence on National Day of Remembrance
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - “My dad was murdered while he was visiting his friend by his friend’s son,” said Kayla Jernigan. “I lost my best friend. She lived in Long Beach. Her name was Kimberly Watts,” said another visitor. These heart-shattering stories are told by family...
WDAM-TV
Firefighters respond to fire in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Firefighters in Lumberton are on the scene of a building fire. The fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. near a former Napa Auto Parts store located on West Main Street. According to officials with the Lamar County Emergency Management Agency, the building was reportedly abandoned. Officials...
George County Schools earn 1st-ever A grade on state report card
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The George County School District earned an A ranking for the first time on the state report cards, based on achievement in the 2021-2022 school year. Mississippi’s schools and districts are graded on an A-F scale. The grades are part of the state’s accountability system. The state education department (MDE) […]
WLOX
Gulfport’s Salvation Army receives grant for First Step Housing program
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Salvation Army and CenterPoint Energy are teaming up to help people in need with rent and mortgage payments. The Salvation Army received a big check Monday that will make a big impact. “We want to continue to make a positive impact. We identify this as...
WLOX
Masonboro Loop Road closed between N. Beasley, S. Beasley roads
D'Iberville updating roads near Sangani Blvd., aiming to ease traffic issues. The city wants to create a double left turning lane northbound on Lamey Bridge Road and a double lane westbound on Sangani. Why one Mississippi mayor vetoed installation of traffic cams found in Ocean Springs. Updated: Sep. 20, 2022...
State audit found staff-sanctioned cheating, failing school board in George County
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The George County School District remains under probation for numerous violations of state education rules, over three years after allegations of staff-sanctioned cheating first surfaced. An investigative audit by the Mississippi Department of Education found the district in violation of 24 out of 32 process standards when the results were […]
