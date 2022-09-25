Read full article on original website
inforney.com
College Station, TX Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
Texas A&M Aggies Get AP Top 25 Bump
The Aggies return home to host Mississippi State after beating Arkansas, a win that fueled their rise in the poll.
Battalion Texas AM
Aggie soccer faces shutout against SEC West leader Alabama
Texas A&M’s soccer team faced its third consecutive loss after being shut out by SEC powerhouse Alabama on Sunday, Sept. 25. Less than two weeks ago, the Aggies were preparing to enter conference play, understanding the aggression and offensive challenges waiting to greet them. After losing its first two matches against SEC teams at home, the maroon and white traveled to Tuscaloosa hungry for a win against Alabama — ranked first in the SEC West, to snap its losing streak.
fox44news.com
Bryan Police confirm Snapchat threat as ‘not credible’
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Snapchat threat toward Sam Rayburn Intermediate School has confirmed to not be credible. The Bryan Police Department was notified Friday of the threat. Several officers responded to the campus, and the threat was deemed “not credible.” The department says it will continue to investigate the source of the threats.
wtaw.com
Brazos County Commissioners Receive A Pandemic Update From The Brazos County Health District
A pandemic update from Brazos County health district officials to county commissioners included learning there have been more infections for the year to date than in all of last year, but with fewer hospitalizations and fewer deaths. Commissioner Irma Cauley asked the only question of health district officials. Director Santos...
Battalion Texas AM
Fresh fun at the farmers’ market
For those willing to wake up early and enjoy the crisp morning air, the Brazos Valley Farmers’ Market has Texas goods to support local businesses. Located in Downtown Bryan, the Brazos Valley Farmers’ Market has been committed to hosting local vendors every Saturday to sell their goods, according to their website. The market is open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. year-round, but due to being outdoors, visitors are asked to prepare beforehand for the weather. With over 30 local businesses, the market offers goods or services that might not be available at grocery stores, such as artisan crafts.
KBTX.com
Restricted Occupancy Overlay becomes official in College Station neighborhood
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station City Council approved the first Restricted Occupancy Overlay at Thursday, Sept. 22′s meeting. The rezoning offers a subdivision-specific occupancy regulation of no more than two unrelated people in a single-family home in College Station. The neighborhood in the North Forest Estates located...
Alabama vs. Texas A&M Kick-off Time Set in Stone
The Alabama Crimson Tide's most anticipated home game of the season officially has a kickoff time. The Tide welcomes Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Oct. 8 for a primetime showdown. Alabama and Texas A&M are scheduled as the second game in a CBS double-header and is...
Battalion Texas AM
A&M has productive performance at ITA Texas Regional Championships
Texas A&M women’s tennis sent four players to the ITA Texas Regional Championships at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center in Fort Worth from Thursday, Sept. 22, to Monday, Sept. 26. The tournament coincided with A&M’s participation at the Fall Ranked Spotlight in Cary, N.C, and allowed for young players to have the opportunity to compete on a big stage.
fox26houston.com
Waller ISD school bus carrying 28 students crashes head-on into 18-wheeler
WALLER, Texas - An investigation is underway after a Waller ISD school bus crashed head on into an 18-wheeler on Monday morning. According to school officials, Waller ISD Bus 231 was involved in the collision at the intersection of FM 1488 and Kickapoo Road. School officials said the bus was...
wtaw.com
College Station City Council Continuing To Pursue An Ordinance Limiting Where “Ag Shacks” And Other Shared Housing Units Can Be Built
For almost a year and a half, College Station city staff has been working on a way to stop the construction in single family neighborhoods of Ag-Shacks and similar student rental structures that have as many as ten bedrooms. The city council tabled action on a proposal during their September...
Cursed Demons Road in Huntsville, Texas: The Highway to Hell?
There's an eerie reason that Bowden Road in Huntsville, Texas is called 'Demons Road': it's rumored to contain a portal to Hell. During the day, the road that leads to Martha Chapel Cemetery looks like an ordinary rural stretch of asphalt, with potholes, rough patches, and the occasional cow grazing in a field. However, it has a reputation as the most haunted road and cemetery in the state of Texas.
Battalion Texas AM
Play ‘smarter not harder’
Following the whirlwind of events in Arlington against Arkansas, all eyes are turned to how the Aggies will handle playing against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Graduate tight end Max Wright, sophomore defensive back Tyreek Chappell, sophomore offensive lineman Bryce Foster and coach Jimbo Fisher spoke in a press conference on Monday, Sept. 26, to answer just that.
Battalion Texas AM
The Aggies clinch out a dramatic win against Tennessee
The Texas A&M volleyball team won its game against Tennessee at home on Saturday, Sept. 24th with a five-set match that was kept close throughout the whole game. The Aggies played their sets close playing all five sets — 25-19, 23-25, 23-25, 25-17, 18-16 — winning the first, fourth and fifth sets.
Authorities in Bryan searching for missing girl
BRYAN, Texas — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for help to find Hailey Morgan, a teenager from Bryan who has been missing since Sept. 9. Little information has been given about the situation, but the center has released a description of Morgan to aid in the search.
momcollective.com
Your Ultimate Guide to the Texas Renaissance Festival
Huzzah, ladies! It is almost time for the most enchanting, exciting and always entertaining Texas Renaissance Festival! If you have never ventured up to the Magnolia area to partake in this event, you need to take that trip this season. I have been going every year for the past 25 years, oftentimes dressed to impress, and always have a rousing good time. Let me give you all the info and tips for making this a fun family adventure this fall.
kwhi.com
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED SATURDAY
Parking in a public park after hours led to the arrest of an Austin man Saturday. Brenham Police report that Saturday night at 11:20, Officer Grayson Marburger made contact with subjects at Jackson Street Park, who were in violation of the city ordinance for park hours. After investigation, Johnathan Winfield, 19 of Austin, was found to be in possession of a vape pen, which contained THC Oil. Winfield was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance and transported to the Washington County Jail.
Navasota Examiner
Victim air-lifted following fight
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a fight at Grimes County Fairgrounds just after midnight, Sunday, Sept. 25. The Lion’s Club building was rented for a private event Saturday, Sept. 24. Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell stated the initial report was gunshots fired as attendees were leaving the event...
10 latest commercial permits filed in Montgomery and Willis, including Shipley Do-Nuts
Shipley Do-Nuts serves several doughnut types, including glazed, chocolate, iced and jelly filled. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) Several new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Montgomery and Willis areas. The following projects have been filed through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, and information may be subject to change.
