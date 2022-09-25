For those willing to wake up early and enjoy the crisp morning air, the Brazos Valley Farmers’ Market has Texas goods to support local businesses. Located in Downtown Bryan, the Brazos Valley Farmers’ Market has been committed to hosting local vendors every Saturday to sell their goods, according to their website. The market is open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. year-round, but due to being outdoors, visitors are asked to prepare beforehand for the weather. With over 30 local businesses, the market offers goods or services that might not be available at grocery stores, such as artisan crafts.

BRYAN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO