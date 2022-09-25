Read full article on original website
Suspect who fled on foot after vehicle chase in Columbia County captured
According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are currently in the area of Lisa Court and Red Leaf Way attempting to locate Andrew Michael Sorley.
41nbc.com
Two dead after car wreck in Washington County
SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two men are dead after a wreck in Washington County Saturday night. According to the incident report by the Georgia State Patrol, Briant Ware of Statham Georgia was travelling in the wrong direction on Highway 88 when he struck a vehicle head on that was being driven by Hassan Glasgow of Sandersville. The incident report states Ware had an open liquor bottle in the vehicle.
2 People Died After A Car Crash In Washington County (Washington County, GA)
Officials reported a car crash on Fall Line Freeway near the Jefferson County line at 9 p.m. on Saturday. The victims who died in the crash were identified as [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
WRDW-TV
Crews respond to landfill fire in Columbia County
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County crews responded to a landfill fire at Sample & Son on Columbia Road in Grovetown. According to dispatchers with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called to a reported fire at 8:40 p.m. Monday. Additional details are limited.
41nbc.com
Macon woman killed in housefire
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman is dead after an early morning fire near downtown Macon. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells 41NBC the blaze started around 4 this morning in the 800 block of Ell Street. Firefighters found the woman inside the building, Deputy Coroner Miley declared her dead on the scene.
wgxa.tv
Washington County Schools shift to at-home for Friday
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Students in Washington County will be studying from home on Friday, due to the expected damage that could be left in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The storm, projected to make landfall on Florida's gulf coast on Wednesday, could produce winds and rain that could...
WJBF.com
Fatal crash reported in Washington County; lanes blocked in area
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Deputies and Emergency Responders are responding to a fatal crash. Details are limited, but authorities say the incident happened on Hwy 88 (Fall Line Freeway) at the Jefferson County line. Eastbound lanes are completely blocked while emergency crews work the scene. Georgia State Patrol...
Search continues for suspects in deadly Jefferson County shooting
Law enforcement is requesting help from community members while investigating leads for a shooting at a block party in Louisville on September 24th that left one dead and three injured.
Crash in North Augusta shuts down southbound lanes of Edgefield Road at I-20
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – A crash in North Augusta is slowing traffic. According to dispatch all southbound lanes of Edgefield Road at Interstate 20 are shutdown. Traffic is being rerouted. Two vehicles were involved. It’s unknown if there are injuries at this time.
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in shooting outside Augusta grocery store
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have identified a suspect in an April shooting outside an Augusta grocery store. Chandley “Lil June” Roney Jr., 17, was wanted on suspicion of aggravated assault in the incident outside Paul’s IGA, 2 Greene St., that injured a man in the leg.
valdostatoday.com
Bibb Co. man arrested for attempting to flee and shooting at police
MACON – Bibb County deputies were involved in a shooting after a traffic stop turned into a short vehicle pursuit. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Macon, Georgia. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 21, 2022. No one was injured in the incident.
Man shot, wounded on Tallassee Road
Athens-Clarke County Police continue their investigation into a weekend shooting: police say the 24 year-old man who was shot and wounded on Tallassee Road was taken to an Athens hospital. There was no word from police on suspects or motive. From the ACCPD…. On September 24, 2022, at approximately 5:09PM,...
Third suspect arrested in Lucy C. Laney football game shooting
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A third suspect has been arrested in regards to the shooting that happened at Lucy C. Laney High School football game on Friday, September 16th. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Kinte Timarriez Green, 17, was arrested on Monday, September 26th, and authorities say that Green has been charged […]
Suspects wanted in deadly shooting of Savannah man arrested
Two suspects who authorities say are known to frequent the Augusta area and were wanted in the murder of a Savannah man have been arrested.
41nbc.com
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after east Macon crash
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in east Macon Monday night. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says it happened just after 9 o’clock at the intersection of Emery Highway and Fort Hill Street.
16-year-old arrested in Macon teen's shooting death
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested in suspect in the death of 16-year-old I’ming Trevon Jackson. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, on September 13, Jackson was found unresponsive after having been shot. He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where he died on September 16.
Macon neighbors mourn woman killed in house fire
MACON, Ga. — Neighbors on Ell Street near downtown Macon are mourning the loss of Genevia Miles. The 47-year-old died in a house fire around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. The Macon-Bibb Fire Department says the fire was accidental and started in the attic, caused by an electrical problem. Dianne...
WRDW-TV
Screven County slaying blamed on dispute over dog shooting
SYLVANIA, Ga. - A dispute over a wounded dog turned deadly for a man in Screven County who became the 41st known victim of a deadly crime surge that’s been sweeping the CSRA. This latest deadly shooting happened around 12:11 p.m. Sunday on Friendship Road in a mobile home...
WRDW-TV
Police chief for Paine College dies in his sleep overnight
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Paine College police chief died overnight in his home, News 12 learned Tuesday. According to Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Leroy Morgan died in his sleep around 1:30 a.m. after long-term illnesses. Morgan was with the Paine College Police Department since July 2014.
Woman dead after fire in Macon
MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb Fire department is clearing the scene of a deadly fire on Tuesday morning. Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley says the call went out just 4 a.m. Tuesday morning for a fire in the 800 block of Ell Street. Firefighters found a woman inside. Miley says...
