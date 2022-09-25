ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, GA

Comments / 3

Related
41nbc.com

Two dead after car wreck in Washington County

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two men are dead after a wreck in Washington County Saturday night. According to the incident report by the Georgia State Patrol, Briant Ware of Statham Georgia was travelling in the wrong direction on Highway 88 when he struck a vehicle head on that was being driven by Hassan Glasgow of Sandersville. The incident report states Ware had an open liquor bottle in the vehicle.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Crews respond to landfill fire in Columbia County

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County crews responded to a landfill fire at Sample & Son on Columbia Road in Grovetown. According to dispatchers with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called to a reported fire at 8:40 p.m. Monday. Additional details are limited.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson County, GA
Jefferson County, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Washington County, GA
Crime & Safety
Sandersville, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Sandersville, GA
City
Washington, GA
Local
Georgia Accidents
County
Washington County, GA
Washington County, GA
Accidents
City
Statham, GA
41nbc.com

Macon woman killed in housefire

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman is dead after an early morning fire near downtown Macon. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells 41NBC the blaze started around 4 this morning in the 800 block of Ell Street. Firefighters found the woman inside the building, Deputy Coroner Miley declared her dead on the scene.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Washington County Schools shift to at-home for Friday

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Students in Washington County will be studying from home on Friday, due to the expected damage that could be left in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The storm, projected to make landfall on Florida's gulf coast on Wednesday, could produce winds and rain that could...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
WJBF.com

Fatal crash reported in Washington County; lanes blocked in area

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Deputies and Emergency Responders are responding to a fatal crash. Details are limited, but authorities say the incident happened on Hwy 88 (Fall Line Freeway) at the Jefferson County line. Eastbound lanes are completely blocked while emergency crews work the scene. Georgia State Patrol...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Line#Traffic Accident#Fall Line Freeway#The Georgia State Patrol
WRDW-TV

Suspect arrested in shooting outside Augusta grocery store

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have identified a suspect in an April shooting outside an Augusta grocery store. Chandley “Lil June” Roney Jr., 17, was wanted on suspicion of aggravated assault in the incident outside Paul’s IGA, 2 Greene St., that injured a man in the leg.
AUGUSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Bibb Co. man arrested for attempting to flee and shooting at police

MACON – Bibb County deputies were involved in a shooting after a traffic stop turned into a short vehicle pursuit. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Macon, Georgia. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 21, 2022. No one was injured in the incident.
MACON, GA
WGAU

Man shot, wounded on Tallassee Road

Athens-Clarke County Police continue their investigation into a weekend shooting: police say the 24 year-old man who was shot and wounded on Tallassee Road was taken to an Athens hospital. There was no word from police on suspects or motive. From the ACCPD…. On September 24, 2022, at approximately 5:09PM,...
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
WJBF

Third suspect arrested in Lucy C. Laney football game shooting

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A third suspect has been arrested in regards to the shooting that happened at Lucy C. Laney High School football game on Friday, September 16th. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Kinte Timarriez Green, 17, was arrested on Monday, September 26th, and authorities say that Green has been charged […]
THOMSON, GA
41nbc.com

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after east Macon crash

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in east Macon Monday night. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says it happened just after 9 o’clock at the intersection of Emery Highway and Fort Hill Street.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

16-year-old arrested in Macon teen's shooting death

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested in suspect in the death of 16-year-old I’ming Trevon Jackson. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, on September 13, Jackson was found unresponsive after having been shot. He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where he died on September 16.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Macon neighbors mourn woman killed in house fire

MACON, Ga. — Neighbors on Ell Street near downtown Macon are mourning the loss of Genevia Miles. The 47-year-old died in a house fire around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. The Macon-Bibb Fire Department says the fire was accidental and started in the attic, caused by an electrical problem. Dianne...
MACON, GA
WRDW-TV

Screven County slaying blamed on dispute over dog shooting

SYLVANIA, Ga. - A dispute over a wounded dog turned deadly for a man in Screven County who became the 41st known victim of a deadly crime surge that’s been sweeping the CSRA. This latest deadly shooting happened around 12:11 p.m. Sunday on Friendship Road in a mobile home...
SCREVEN COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Police chief for Paine College dies in his sleep overnight

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Paine College police chief died overnight in his home, News 12 learned Tuesday. According to Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Leroy Morgan died in his sleep around 1:30 a.m. after long-term illnesses. Morgan was with the Paine College Police Department since July 2014.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Woman dead after fire in Macon

MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb Fire department is clearing the scene of a deadly fire on Tuesday morning. Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley says the call went out just 4 a.m. Tuesday morning for a fire in the 800 block of Ell Street. Firefighters found a woman inside. Miley says...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy