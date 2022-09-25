ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Metro News

Simpson resigns from position as Trinity football coach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Trinity’s football team has experienced a solid start to the 2022 season by winning three of its first four games. If the Warriors are to maintain and build on their success the remainder of this season, they’ll have to do so with a new head coach.
MORGANTOWN, WV
purbalite.net

Football team loses lead, falls to Bethel Park

After holding a lead late in the third quarter, the Baldwin football team fell behind in the fourth quarter on Friday and lost 36-7 to Bethel Park. Baldwin was only down by seven heading into the fourth quarter, but Bethel was able to close it out by scoring 22 points in that quarter.
BETHEL PARK, PA
markerzone.com

FORMER PENGUIN LEADS CHARGE IN ELIMINATING PITTSBURGH'S ‘JOCK TAX'

A county judge recently struck down a Pittsburgh City fee aimed at professional athletes, citing its unconstitutionality. What the city officials call a ‘facility fee' served as a tax on athletes – both residents of Pittsburgh and visitors alike – who used the city's sports venues, including PPG Paints Arena (Penguins), Acrisure Stadium (Steelers), and PNC Park (Pirates).
PITTSBURGH, PA
voiceofmotown.com

Dana Holgorsen is in Full Meltdown Mode

Former WVU and current Houston coach Dana Holgorsen has never been one to hold back his emotions. This was clearly evident with the sideline mannerisms he portrayed during his time in Morgantown…. However, while he never really showed a ton of emotions during postgame press conferences at WVU, that hasn’t...
HOUSTON, TX
nextpittsburgh.com

10 great Pittsburgh sandwiches (without fries) you need to try

Hey, it could happen; I’ve had a few. I went from a typical picky eater as a child to someone who will eat absolutely anything because of sandwiches. Just about everything — any unusual condiment or protein or vegetable — tastes delicious between two pieces of good bread. I don’t make the rules.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

There’s Plenty of Room at This All-Brick Stanton Heights Home

Jamy and Robert Rankin loved living in Stanton Heights so much that when a larger house, located near Jamy’s mom, came on the market in the same neighborhood, they jumped on it right away. “The previous owner just bought to flip it,” Jamy says about their new home. “He...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Channel 11′s Susan Koeppen reunites with man she saved through CPR during cardiac arrest

PITTSBURGH — Back in July, Channel 11 news anchor Susan Koeppen was waiting to turn left at busy Penn Avenue and South Dallas in Pittsburgh’s Point Breeze. “As his car drifted by me, I said, ‘I’m going to watch this guy because he doesn’t look right.’ I watched him, he drifted right by me, and jumped the curb and crashed right here into the fence,” Koeppen said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Square One announces closure in Regent Square

PITTSBURGH — Square One, which opened in Regent Square as a secondary location to the Square Cafe in East Liberty at the start of April 2022, has closed. The announcement of the closure, which was made on Square One’s Facebook and Instagram pages, comes after just short of six months of operation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Delays Could Come To I-79 SB In Cranberry Twp.

Drivers in Cranberry Township who use I-79 could see some delays this week. There will be single lane restrictions starting tomorrow in the southbound lane over North Boundary Road. The lane restrictions will be in place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through this Friday. Crews will be working...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

TV Talk: WPXI’s Susan Koeppen recounts life-saving CPR event

Just as two medical students ran to the aid of news anchor Susan Koeppen when she collapsed while jogging in Shadyside in 2011, Koeppen came to the aid of a man who had a cardiac incident while driving in July. The WPXI-TV anchor will be reunited with him in a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Harrison Manager John Pallone resigns after 6 months

Harrison Manager John Pallone has resigned after six months on the job. Pallone, a former five-term state legislator and superintendent of the New Kensington-Arnold School District, was not immediately available for comment. The township commissioners accepted his resignation during their meeting Monday. At least one commissioner said he believes Pallone...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police called to fatal crash in Fayette County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a fatal crash in Fayette County.The crash happened Saturday around 4:30 p.m. on Route 51 in Uniontown. One person was killed, police said, and there were no other injuries.Police say the driver crashed into a traffic signal pole, setting the car on fire. The identity of the driver has not been released.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
