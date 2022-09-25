Read full article on original website
Simpson resigns from position as Trinity football coach
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Trinity’s football team has experienced a solid start to the 2022 season by winning three of its first four games. If the Warriors are to maintain and build on their success the remainder of this season, they’ll have to do so with a new head coach.
Pitt Loses Rashad Battle, Nate Temple for Remainder of Season
The Pitt Panthers suffer two season-ending injuries.
purbalite.net
Football team loses lead, falls to Bethel Park
After holding a lead late in the third quarter, the Baldwin football team fell behind in the fourth quarter on Friday and lost 36-7 to Bethel Park. Baldwin was only down by seven heading into the fourth quarter, but Bethel was able to close it out by scoring 22 points in that quarter.
Pitt HC Jeff Capel Sees Misunderstood Player in Dior Johnson
Dior Johnsons' long, winding road to becoming a Pitt Panther made him 'misunderstood' according to Jeff Capel.
markerzone.com
FORMER PENGUIN LEADS CHARGE IN ELIMINATING PITTSBURGH'S ‘JOCK TAX'
A county judge recently struck down a Pittsburgh City fee aimed at professional athletes, citing its unconstitutionality. What the city officials call a ‘facility fee' served as a tax on athletes – both residents of Pittsburgh and visitors alike – who used the city's sports venues, including PPG Paints Arena (Penguins), Acrisure Stadium (Steelers), and PNC Park (Pirates).
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Common Pleas judge rules Pittsburgh 'facility fee' for professional athletes unconstitutional
An Allegheny County Common Pleas judge last week struck down a City of Pittsburgh fee levied against professional athletes who play here, calling the fee an unconstitutional tax. Judge Christine Ward granted a motion for summary judgment filed by three athletes, as well as the players associations representing Major League...
voiceofmotown.com
Dana Holgorsen is in Full Meltdown Mode
Former WVU and current Houston coach Dana Holgorsen has never been one to hold back his emotions. This was clearly evident with the sideline mannerisms he portrayed during his time in Morgantown…. However, while he never really showed a ton of emotions during postgame press conferences at WVU, that hasn’t...
nextpittsburgh.com
10 great Pittsburgh sandwiches (without fries) you need to try
Hey, it could happen; I’ve had a few. I went from a typical picky eater as a child to someone who will eat absolutely anything because of sandwiches. Just about everything — any unusual condiment or protein or vegetable — tastes delicious between two pieces of good bread. I don’t make the rules.
WPXI Pittsburgh
CHANNEL 11 EXCLUSIVE: Man shot at Kennywood Park speaks about chaotic night
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Brandon Ward talked exclusively with Channel 11 about what he saw in the moments before he was shot and the chaos that followed Saturday night at Kennywood. Ward says he had a gut feeling that something wasn’t right as the park was getting ready to...
Pennsylvania bucks nation with gas prices continuing to fall
While the streak of declining gas prices came to an end nationally, average prices in Pennsylvania and the Pittsburgh area are continuing to fall. AAA is reporting the national average at $3.73. That’s about 5 cents per gallon higher than a week ago, but 14 cents less than a month ago.
pittsburghmagazine.com
There’s Plenty of Room at This All-Brick Stanton Heights Home
Jamy and Robert Rankin loved living in Stanton Heights so much that when a larger house, located near Jamy’s mom, came on the market in the same neighborhood, they jumped on it right away. “The previous owner just bought to flip it,” Jamy says about their new home. “He...
2 killed in Wildwood during ‘hectic’ pop-up H2oi car rally, authorities say
Two people were killed following a pop-up car rally in Wildwood on Saturday and a 37-year-old man has been charged with their deaths, according to the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office. The incident occurred Saturday night during a string of car crashes related to an “unsanctioned” car meet-up event...
WPXI Pittsburgh
Channel 11′s Susan Koeppen reunites with man she saved through CPR during cardiac arrest
PITTSBURGH — Back in July, Channel 11 news anchor Susan Koeppen was waiting to turn left at busy Penn Avenue and South Dallas in Pittsburgh’s Point Breeze. “As his car drifted by me, I said, ‘I’m going to watch this guy because he doesn’t look right.’ I watched him, he drifted right by me, and jumped the curb and crashed right here into the fence,” Koeppen said.
WPXI Pittsburgh
Square One announces closure in Regent Square
PITTSBURGH — Square One, which opened in Regent Square as a secondary location to the Square Cafe in East Liberty at the start of April 2022, has closed. The announcement of the closure, which was made on Square One’s Facebook and Instagram pages, comes after just short of six months of operation.
Man who saw Kennywood shooting says fight started because of mistake
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Don Orkosey was at Kennywood on Saturday night when he witnessed the shooting. He said one teen bumped into another teen by mistake, a punch was thrown, and gunshots followed. “I saw the boy who was on the ground with blood running down the sidewalk,...
butlerradio.com
Delays Could Come To I-79 SB In Cranberry Twp.
Drivers in Cranberry Township who use I-79 could see some delays this week. There will be single lane restrictions starting tomorrow in the southbound lane over North Boundary Road. The lane restrictions will be in place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through this Friday. Crews will be working...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
TV Talk: WPXI’s Susan Koeppen recounts life-saving CPR event
Just as two medical students ran to the aid of news anchor Susan Koeppen when she collapsed while jogging in Shadyside in 2011, Koeppen came to the aid of a man who had a cardiac incident while driving in July. The WPXI-TV anchor will be reunited with him in a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Harrison Manager John Pallone resigns after 6 months
Harrison Manager John Pallone has resigned after six months on the job. Pallone, a former five-term state legislator and superintendent of the New Kensington-Arnold School District, was not immediately available for comment. The township commissioners accepted his resignation during their meeting Monday. At least one commissioner said he believes Pallone...
Police called to fatal crash in Fayette County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a fatal crash in Fayette County.The crash happened Saturday around 4:30 p.m. on Route 51 in Uniontown. One person was killed, police said, and there were no other injuries.Police say the driver crashed into a traffic signal pole, setting the car on fire. The identity of the driver has not been released.
A private company examined 2020 ballots, hard drives from 2 Pa. counties
One of those counties asked that company, Speckin Forensics, for a review. It’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit Pennsylvania's result. A Michigan-based forensics company said it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. In a pair of reports it released earlier this month,...
