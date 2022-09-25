Read full article on original website
Advocates call on DA to drop murder charge against Tehachapi woman accused of killing ex-husband
National and local advocates for domestic violence survivors Tuesday called on the Kern County District Attorney’s Office to drop a first-degree murder charge against a Tehachapi woman who said she shot her ex-husband in self-defense because of his abuse. “It is unjust that my mom would go to prison...
Jury convicts woman of second-degree murder charge
A Kern County jury convicted a woman of second-degree murder with a firearm enhancement, according to a DA’s office news release Tuesday. Jerrollyn Hunt, along with members of her family, attempted to contact Javontae Green around 11:15 a.m. Aug. 10, 2021, at a residence in the 200 block of Eye Street in Bakersfield, according to the release.
BPD to host National Night Out on Oct. 4
The Bakersfield Police Department is inviting residents to join the BPD for National Night Out from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 4 at Yokuts Park. This 39th annual event includes entertainment, resource booths and displays from the Bakersfield Police Department’s K-9-unit, S.W.A.T. Team and Bomb Squad, according to a BPD news release.
Strata plans groundbreaking on Wasco's second financial office
Strata Credit Union invites members of the public to help celebrate the start of construction on a new branch in Wasco. Plans for the city's second bank branch will be the focus of a groundbreaking ceremony set for 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday at 401 N. Central Ave.
JOSE GASPAR: Arvin looks for a police chief — again
Help wanted: Police chief for the city of Arvin, a small rural community southeast of Bakersfield with a population of about 21,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Candidate must be good-looking, hardworking, open to the community, preferably bilingual (English and Spanish) and above all, squeaky clean. For the third...
Influential CSUB Hall of Fame professor dies at age 83
When California voters were asked to ban bilingual education from public schools in the late 1990s, Augustine “Gus” Garcia wondered how, if you take away their language, those English learners could ever be expected to succeed. A champion for the under-represented who died Monday at the age of...
DA charges Fairfax board member with embezzlement, voter fraud
The Kern County District Attorney's Office announced charges Tuesday against an embattled member of the governing board for the Fairfax School District, a 2,700-student transitional kindergarten to eighth-grade district in southeast Bakersfield. Palmer Moland was arrested and charged with seven felony counts, including the misappropriation of public funds, violating conflict...
County making good on promise to find workable route for Lake Ming bike loop
It was barely one year ago that a planned extension of the Kern River bike path, which would have looped around the Kern River Golf Course, sliced out of bounds. After undergoing environmental study, mapping and planning, the county-prepared project was rejected in the 11th hour after operators of the golf course objected — and others agreed.
School meeting on drugs cut short as parents demand answers
North High School held a community meeting Tuesday that became raucous when the school’s principal attempted to disseminate educational information about drugs following claims of student overdoses on campus. Last week, North High students staged a walkout in response to parents saying their children were sent to the emergency...
Majid ‘Mo’ Mojibi-Yazdi (1947-2022): Immigrant rose to success in refining, real estate development
His bosses made Majid "Mo" Mojibi-Yazdi a deal in the late 1970s: If he could turn around a refinery they'd just acquired in northwest Bakersfield, and show a profit within three months, they'd give him a share of the ownership. Mojibi succeeded, and he kept succeeding — an Iranian immigrant...
Bakersfield ag automation company wins investments, industry attention
Harvesting table grapes has always required hard work by skilled laborers toiling in tough conditions. But their tasks are getting easier, thanks to a Bakersfield ag-tech company on the leading edge of farm work automation. Vinergy has developed and continues to build upon zero-emission vehicles that guide themselves among tight...
