Salt Lake City, UT

kslsports.com

With Brant Kuithe Out, Thomas Yassmin Could Shine

SALT LAKE CITY- With start tight end Brant Kuithe out for the year, the Utes will most likely be turning to rugby phenom turned tight end Thomas Yassmin to shine in his place. While it hurts having one of your known commodities out for the season, Utah is confident Yassmin can carry the torch in his own, unique way.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Tight End Brant Kuithe Out For The Season Following Injury

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah tight end Brant Kuithe is out for the remainder of the season, according to head coach Kyle Whittingham. Whittingham announced the news during Monday’s press conference. “The big downer from the game was Brante Kuithe is lost for the season,” Whittingham said. “He’s...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Football Adds FCS Team To Open 2024 Schedule

PROVO, Utah – The pieces continue to come together for future BYU football schedules. BYU has added a non-conference game to open the 2024 season. The Cougars will face the Southern Illinois Salukis in Provo on August 31, 2024. Southern Illinois competes in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Hans Olsen’s Film Review: Utah vs. Arizona State

SALT LAKE CITY – KSL Sports Zone host Hans Olsen broke down parts of Utah’s win over Arizona State. In the videos below, Hans breaks down some good things and some moments that went wrong for the Utes. For more video reviews, you can follow Hans on Twitter...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

BYU WR Gunner Romney Set To Return From Lacerated Kidney Injury

PROVO, Utah – BYU football wide receiver Gunner Romney is making his 2022 debut on Thursday night. After missing the first four games of his senior season, Romney will play against the Utah State Aggies this week. Romney and BYU have kept it close to the vest on his...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Football Remembers Aaron Lowe One Year Later

SALT LAKE CITY- They say time heals all wounds, but the loss of cornerback Aaron Lowe on the heels of freshman running back Ty Jordan’s shocking death may take a while for Utah football. A year later the team is still in mourning, but figuring out how to move on while continuing to honor their brothers’ legacies.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Football Will Be Wearing Royal Blue Uniform For Utah State Game

PROVO, Utah – It’s a short week for BYU football as they gear up for a Thursday night tilt with an in-state rivalry. BYU welcomes Utah State to LaVell Edwards Stadium for the first time since 2018 this Thursday night. A new game week means another uniform reveal...
LOGAN, UT
kslsports.com

Will Miles Davis Continue Delivering ‘Hot Hand’ To BYU’s Ground Attack?

PROVO, Utah – Redshirt freshman Miles Davis gave BYU a much-needed boost to their ground attack during Saturday night’s 38 to 24 win over Wyoming. With starter Chris Brooks dealing with hamstring tightness, Davis seized his opportunity. In a game, Kalani Sitake wanted to see a running back emerge with a “hot hand.”
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Climbs AP Poll, BYU Holds Steady After Week Four Wins

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah continued to climb the AP Poll while BYU held steady after successfully completing week four with wins. The Utes traveled to Tempe, Arizona to begin Pac-12 play against an Arizona State team that has seen better days, beating them 34-13. Utah mostly did what was expected of them against the Sun Devils, however, the defense is what really stood out. ASU only gained six-yards of rushing the entire night, and 267 total offensive yards over all. For that the AP voters moved Utah up one spot to #12. This is their highest ranking since they started the season at #7.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Basketball Practices Tip Off With ‘New And Young’ Challenges

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball tipped off year four of the Mark Pope era on Monday. The old school line of thought in college hoops would mean that Pope would have an experienced roster in front of him heading into his fourth year. However, that’s not the case in the era of dynamic rosters and the transfer portal.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Basketball’s Trevin Knell Out For Months After Shoulder Surgery

PROVO, Utah – The 2022-23 BYU basketball season opened up with practice on Monday, and the Cougars are already down one key player. Trevin Knell, the lone player remaining from Mark Pope’s first team in 2019-20, is sidelined with a rotator cuff injury. The 6-foot-5, 185-pound guard did...
PROVO, UT
247Sports

What Coach Whittingham had to say... Utah-ASU post-game press conference

The No. 13 Utah Utes defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils 34-13 in Tempe tonight. Following the game, here is what head coach Kyle Whittingham had to say in his post-game press conference. Opening Statement:. “Solid game overall, all three phases. Offense was productive. Sputtered a little bit in the...
TEMPE, AZ
