Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTRF
Pair of quick strikes put No. 19 Dayton over WVU
Mountaineers drop third straight match in penultimate nonconference clash. West Virginia’s skid continued on Tuesday night as the Mountaineers fell to No. 19 Dayton 2-1 at the Flyers’ Baujan Field. WVU’s loss piles on to the squad’s most recent skid in its disappointing 2022 campaign, as it takes...
WTRF
Skye Stokes earns first Big 12 award
Junior libero Skye Stokes of the WVU volleyball team earned her first league honor, as she was announced as the Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday. Stokes set her career high in digs (31) and assists (9) in the Mountaineers’ conference opener against Texas Tech on Sept. 24. Her 31 digs also set a season-high for the conference.
WTRF
WVU’s rush offense, defense among nation’s best
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia’s success in the ground game and its ability to stop it on the other side played a big part in its 33-10 win over Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers rushed for 218 yards while limiting the Hokies to just 35. After that performance, they jumped inside the top 25 in two categories – rushing offense (No. 20) and rushing defense (No. 25).
WTRF
Vote for your week four Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week
The Black Diamond Trophy resides in Morgantown indefinitely after WVU convincingly defeated Virginia Tech 33-10 in Blacksburg on Thursday. Plenty of Mountaineers had their hand in the victory, which was the largest their program has had in road meetings with the Hokies. Gold and Blue Nation will showcase the Elite...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTRF
Game time announced for WVU hoops vs. Auburn
The schedule has been determined for the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Men’s Basketball Challenge. The 10th annual event will be played on Saturday, January 28. West Virginia will be featured in the first matchup of the day. The Mountaineers will host Auburn at noon ET. It will be televised on ESPN or ESPN2.
WTRF
Quick Hits: Neal Brown previews Texas
West Virginia’s first road trip in the Big 12 looms as the Mountaineers travel to Austin to face Texas on Saturday. WVU head coach Neal Brown aims for his second-ever win against the Longhorns as the Mountaineer head coach, earning his first one to close Milan Puskar Stadium a year ago. Brown met with reporters to preview the clash and give the latest updates on his squad.
WTRF
WVU men’s soccer to wrap up road trip at Dayton
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s soccer team caps its three-match road trip by taking on No. 24 Dayton on Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Dayton, Ohio. Kickoff at Baujan Field is set for 7 p.m. ET. Fans can follow along with all of the action with...
Daily Athenaeum
What’s changed for WVU’s defense after two straight wins?
Despite opening the season allowing more than 30 points to Pittsburgh and Kansas, West Virginia football has flipped the script defensively. So, what has changed for the Mountaineers?. Now ranked 23rd in the NCAA, West Virginia’s defense has made great strides in its past two victories, restricting both Towson and...
RELATED PEOPLE
WTRF
Big 12 reveals 2022-23 women’s basketball slate
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia University Director of Athletics/Associate Vice President Shane Lyons and the women’s basketball team, in conjunction with the Big 12 Conference, released the 2022-23 league schedule on Monday. The Mountaineers begin this year’s conference slate on Saturday, Dec. 31, as they play host to...
WTRF
Quick Hits: Huggins impressed by team as practice begins
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — College basketball’s preseason has officially arrived. The West Virginia men’s basketball team’s preseason practice schedule tipped off Monday, as the Mountaineers are just over one month away from their exhibition against Bowling Green on Oct. 28. Head coach Bob Huggins, who was recently...
voiceofmotown.com
With A Tough Schedule And A New Roster, How Will The 2022-23 Basketball Team Look
With a completely new roster for the 2022-23 Basketball Season, the Mountaineers look to improve from a disappointing 2021-22 campaign. Last year, WVU went 16-17 (4-14) ending its season to 6th ranked Kansas (the eventual National Champions) in the second round of the Big 12 tournament. This year, things SHOULD be much different.
voiceofmotown.com
Update on WVU Football Recruiting
Morgantown, West Virginia – The 2023 recruiting class got off to a fast and promising start, but has slowed down as of late. There’s a total of 17 commitments and they show plenty of talent across the board. At the beginning of the cycle, the ’23 class was on pace to become one of the best in school history.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTRF
Texas, West Virginia both in search of much-needed conference win
Texas, West Virginia both in search of much-needed conference win. Texas finds itself in a familiar head-scratching position and looking for answers as it faces surging West Virginia on Saturday evening in an early, but very crucial, Big 12 Conference dustup in Austin, Texas. Neither Texas, which dropped out of...
WTRF
Segalla’s brace lifts WVU over Iowa State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Behind a brace from fifth-year senior forward Lauren Segalla, the West Virginia University women’s soccer team recorded a 2-0 win over Iowa State at Cyclone Sports Complex in Ames, Iowa, on Sunday afternoon. Segalla earned her second career brace with tallies in the 66th and...
West Virginia’s best high schools, according to Niche
Niche has released the Best Schools and Districts rankings for 2023, and several of the top schools are in north central West Virginia.
Metro News
Takubo, pulmonologist and senator, now also joins WVU Health as an executive
Tom Takubo, senator and pulmonologist, is adding another hat. The West Virginia University Health System today announced that Takubo will now serve as executive vice president of provider relations. The announcement indicated that Takubo will continue to maintain his clinical practice. And he remains majority leader for Republicans in the state Senate.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDTV
Bridgeport trooper disciplined after profanity-filled audio recording
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Disciplinary action was taken against a Bridgeport-based state trooper after a profanity-filled audio recording of him interacting with a Harrison County business owner surfaced, officials said. The recording came after Jennifer Bruce, owner of a convenience store in Lost Creek, met with Trooper Trupo in August...
West Virginia abortion protester arrested
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A protester who was forcefully removed from the West Virginia House of Delegates gallery after disrupting debate on a bill to ban abortion earlier this month was arrested more than a week after she and others rallied against the ban at the state Capitol. Lindsey Jacobs, a 38-year-old lawyer from Morgantown, […]
Wheeling doctor says a stroke can happen to anyone, even him
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – This Thursday is World Heart Day, and residents across the area will be out in force for the 2022 Ohio Valley Heart Walk. The American Heart Association says that even a single story can inspire, teach and provide hope for millions affected by heart disease and strokes. Dr. Michael Campsey […]
WDTV
Movie is to be filmed primarily in Buckhannon during October
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Another movie was set to be filmed in North Central West Virginia. JCFilms planned to shoot its next film in Buckhannon. President of JCFilms, Jason Campbell, invited the community to the Buckhannon Safety Building to talk about the company’s upcoming film and how they can help.
Comments / 0