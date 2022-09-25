The MSJC defense shut down Santa Ana in the second half Saturday. (Photo by Austin Schmidt / MSJC) The Mt. San Jacinto College football team shut out Santa Ana in the second half Saturday night to win their third straight game as they defeated the Dons on the road, 42-20. The Eagles took a 6-0 lead after a pair of field goals by Nathaniel Peterson from 25 and 34 yards out capped off two short drives. Santa Ana answered to take their only lead of the day with 2:11 to play in the opening quarter when they scored on a 39-yard pass play.

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO