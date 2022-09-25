Read full article on original website
thepacifican.com
“USC is Going Home Sad Tonight”
“USC is going home sad tonight,” says Declan McJilton, ‘25, after Friday night’s game. This sentiment reigns true as our Pacific Tigers brought their A-game to this competition after facing a loss against #1 ranked Cal at Berkeley on September 9th. The energy at Chris Kjeldsen pool was electric.
fordhamsports.com
Women’s Soccer Rallies for Win at George Mason
Fairfax, Va. – (September 25, 2022) – Last Sunday, Fordham freshman Natalie Velde netted the game-tying goal to get the Rams a draw against George Washington. This Sunday, Velde did one better, scoring the game-winning goal in the second half to give Fordham a 2-1 win over the George Mason Patriots at George Mason Stadium.
orangecountytribune.com
And here comes league play
This week begins what might be called the “Second Season” for high school football teams in the West Orange County area as most of them begin league play in pursuit of championships and playoff spots. The premier matchup is Edison (5-0) taking on Huntington Beach (4-1) at Sheue...
menifee247.com
Eagles win third straight game, 42-20 over Santa Ana
The MSJC defense shut down Santa Ana in the second half Saturday. (Photo by Austin Schmidt / MSJC) The Mt. San Jacinto College football team shut out Santa Ana in the second half Saturday night to win their third straight game as they defeated the Dons on the road, 42-20. The Eagles took a 6-0 lead after a pair of field goals by Nathaniel Peterson from 25 and 34 yards out capped off two short drives. Santa Ana answered to take their only lead of the day with 2:11 to play in the opening quarter when they scored on a 39-yard pass play.
fordhamsports.com
Women’s Tennis Opens Season at Army West Point Invitational
West Point, N.Y. – The Fordham women's tennis squad opened the 2022-2023 season at the Army West Point Invitational, held from September 23-25, at the U.S. Military Academy. Highlights for the Rams were grad student Lindsey Hung winning the A Flight consolation title and grad student Carlota Casasampere Escoda advancing to the B Flight semifinals.
fordhamsports.com
Men’s Basketball Has First Official 2022-2023 Practice
Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham University head men's basketball coach Keith Urgo has his first official practice under his belt as he directed the Rams through a session on Monday in the Rose Hill Gym. The 2022-2023 Rams will be led by grad student guard Darius Quisenberry, who averaged 16.2...
Prediction: USC Trojans to land massive recruiting target; Class to jump to No. 1 in Pac-12 Conference
When Pinnacle High School (Arizona) four-star offensive tackle Elijah Paige decommitted from Notre Dame last week, the buzz began immediately. The 6-foot-7, 305-pound lineman, rated the nation's No. 237 overall prospect and No. 24 offensive tackle, was likely to flip to the USC Trojans. Those ...
fordhamsports.com
Golf Completes Play at the MacDonald Cup
New Haven, Conn. – Fordham golf wrapped up play at the MacDonald Cup, finishing 11th. Minnesota held on for the team title as did St. John's Peicheng Chen for individual honors. Nicholas Manning matched his career-low of 70 on Sunday, carding three birdies on three consecutive holes to lead...
ocsportszone.com
Five OC high school boys water polo teams earn top rankings in CIF polls
Five Orange County high school boys water polo teams are ranked No. 1 in their divisions in this week’s CIF polls. JSerra is first in Division 1, San Clemente No. 1 in Division 2, Irvine first in Division 3, Crean Lutheran first in Division 4 and Buena Park is No. 1 in Division 5.
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school girls volleyball teams earn CIF top 10 rankings
Orange County high school girls volleyball teams earned top 10 rankings in this week’s CIF polls. In the Divsion 1-2 poll, Mater Dei is sixth, Huntington Beach seventh and San Clemente ninth. Edison is seventh and Corona del Mar eighth in Division 3, Crean Lutheran is fourth in Division...
dailytitan.com
Fullerton honors Dodgers legend at museum center
Nearly over 40 years after his first World Series win with the Los Angeles Dodgers, local residents and fans gathered in Fullerton to celebrate the life of legendary Dodgers manager and former Fullerton resident, Tommy Lasorda. The City of Fullerton and Fullerton Museum Center co-hosted the event on Lasorda’s birthday,...
Bishop Amat football player claims he was assaulted by Damien HS coach during brawl caught on video
Police said a 19-year-old Bishop Amat football player claims two people battered him, and at least one of them is a Damien High School football coach.
cyphype.com
El Modena’s Loss is Cypress’ Gain
This 2022-2023 school year, Emily White joined the Centurion family as a first year French teacher. Before this, she was a student teacher at El Modena in Orange, for six months. She said, “ I wanted to become a teacher to give my students the opportunities that I had, like living abroad and using my French abilities.”
Irwindale Speedway Sold to LA Developer, Could Turn Into Industrial Park
Larry Chen/Formula DriftThere are no plans to change anything about the iconic track—for now.
news3lv.com
Winning ticket worth over $200K sold at Primm lotto store
Las Vegas (KSNV) — You may want to check your tickets if you recently bought lotto at the Primm Valley Lotto store. The California Lottery recently announced two people had hit the winning jackpot during the most recent Fantasy 5 lottery drawing. According to the website, one ticket was...
theplaidhorse.com
Joie Gatlin Gets the Win in $50,000 Blenheim International Jumping Festival Grand Prix
San Juan Capistrano, CA – September 24, 2022 – Joie Gatlin rode Uccello de Will to victory in the $50,000 Blenheim International Jumping Festival 1.50m Grand Prix on Saturday, September 24, marking an exciting finale to 2022 grand prix competition at The Riding Park in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
Fast Casual
Apola Greek Grill opening 5th location
Irvine, California-based Apola Greek Grill is welcoming Caroline Daniel, a former owner of three independent restaurants in Glendale and Pasadena, as its latest franchise partner. "[Apola CEO Yianni] Stefano described his family roots with such passion that it left a strong impression on me since we live by the same...
Anaheim City Council Considers OC Vibe Development, City Says No Subsidies Involved
Anaheim City Council members are slated to consider issuing $400 million in bonds and OC Vibe, a 95-acre development proposal around the Honda Center tonight. City officials say the private owners of the arena’s home team, the Anaheim Ducks, will pay off the bonds themselves. “There would be no...
Hot temperatures, sunshine remain in SoCal Wednesday ahead of weekend cooldown
Southern California on Wednesday will continue to see hot temperatures as heat advisories and warnings are in effect for another day.
Southern California gas prices on the verge of hitting $6 again
Gas prices across Southern California surged overnight, recording the largest increase since 2015 in Los Angeles County.The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gas alone shot up nearly 12 cents overnight to $5.96, the highest price since July 18. This price has climbed for 25 consecutive days, going up 71.3 cents, with jumps of 4.1 cents on Monday and 11 cents on Sunday, according to the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.Some stations in dense areas of Los Angeles are already above and beyond $6, like one Chevron in Hancock Park that listed regular gas for $6.69...
