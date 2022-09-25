ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thepacifican.com

“USC is Going Home Sad Tonight”

“USC is going home sad tonight,” says Declan McJilton, ‘25, after Friday night’s game. This sentiment reigns true as our Pacific Tigers brought their A-game to this competition after facing a loss against #1 ranked Cal at Berkeley on September 9th. The energy at Chris Kjeldsen pool was electric.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fordhamsports.com

Women’s Soccer Rallies for Win at George Mason

Fairfax, Va. – (September 25, 2022) – Last Sunday, Fordham freshman Natalie Velde netted the game-tying goal to get the Rams a draw against George Washington. This Sunday, Velde did one better, scoring the game-winning goal in the second half to give Fordham a 2-1 win over the George Mason Patriots at George Mason Stadium.
FAIRFAX, VA
orangecountytribune.com

And here comes league play

This week begins what might be called the “Second Season” for high school football teams in the West Orange County area as most of them begin league play in pursuit of championships and playoff spots. The premier matchup is Edison (5-0) taking on Huntington Beach (4-1) at Sheue...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
menifee247.com

Eagles win third straight game, 42-20 over Santa Ana

The MSJC defense shut down Santa Ana in the second half Saturday. (Photo by Austin Schmidt / MSJC) The Mt. San Jacinto College football team shut out Santa Ana in the second half Saturday night to win their third straight game as they defeated the Dons on the road, 42-20. The Eagles took a 6-0 lead after a pair of field goals by Nathaniel Peterson from 25 and 34 yards out capped off two short drives. Santa Ana answered to take their only lead of the day with 2:11 to play in the opening quarter when they scored on a 39-yard pass play.
SANTA ANA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stanford, CA
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
City
Irvine, CA
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Sports
Irvine, CA
Sports
fordhamsports.com

Women’s Tennis Opens Season at Army West Point Invitational

West Point, N.Y. – The Fordham women's tennis squad opened the 2022-2023 season at the Army West Point Invitational, held from September 23-25, at the U.S. Military Academy. Highlights for the Rams were grad student Lindsey Hung winning the A Flight consolation title and grad student Carlota Casasampere Escoda advancing to the B Flight semifinals.
BRONX, NY
fordhamsports.com

Men’s Basketball Has First Official 2022-2023 Practice

Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham University head men's basketball coach Keith Urgo has his first official practice under his belt as he directed the Rams through a session on Monday in the Rose Hill Gym. The 2022-2023 Rams will be led by grad student guard Darius Quisenberry, who averaged 16.2...
BRONX, NY
fordhamsports.com

Golf Completes Play at the MacDonald Cup

New Haven, Conn. – Fordham golf wrapped up play at the MacDonald Cup, finishing 11th. Minnesota held on for the team title as did St. John's Peicheng Chen for individual honors. Nicholas Manning matched his career-low of 70 on Sunday, carding three birdies on three consecutive holes to lead...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Polo#Fordham Rams#Broncos#Mpsf Invitational#Uc Irvine
dailytitan.com

Fullerton honors Dodgers legend at museum center

Nearly over 40 years after his first World Series win with the Los Angeles Dodgers, local residents and fans gathered in Fullerton to celebrate the life of legendary Dodgers manager and former Fullerton resident, Tommy Lasorda. The City of Fullerton and Fullerton Museum Center co-hosted the event on Lasorda’s birthday,...
FULLERTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
cyphype.com

El Modena’s Loss is Cypress’ Gain

This 2022-2023 school year, Emily White joined the Centurion family as a first year French teacher. Before this, she was a student teacher at El Modena in Orange, for six months. She said, “ I wanted to become a teacher to give my students the opportunities that I had, like living abroad and using my French abilities.”
ORANGE, CA
news3lv.com

Winning ticket worth over $200K sold at Primm lotto store

Las Vegas (KSNV) — You may want to check your tickets if you recently bought lotto at the Primm Valley Lotto store. The California Lottery recently announced two people had hit the winning jackpot during the most recent Fantasy 5 lottery drawing. According to the website, one ticket was...
TUSTIN, CA
Fast Casual

Apola Greek Grill opening 5th location

Irvine, California-based Apola Greek Grill is welcoming Caroline Daniel, a former owner of three independent restaurants in Glendale and Pasadena, as its latest franchise partner. "[Apola CEO Yianni] Stefano described his family roots with such passion that it left a strong impression on me since we live by the same...
IRVINE, CA
CBS LA

Southern California gas prices on the verge of hitting $6 again

Gas prices across Southern California surged overnight, recording the largest increase since 2015 in Los Angeles County.The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gas alone shot up nearly 12 cents overnight to $5.96, the highest price since July 18. This price has climbed for 25 consecutive days, going up 71.3 cents, with jumps of 4.1 cents on Monday and 11 cents on Sunday, according to the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.Some stations in dense areas of Los Angeles are already above and beyond $6, like one Chevron in Hancock Park that listed regular gas for $6.69...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy