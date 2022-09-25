ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

NBCMontana

UM football continues to ride wave of momentum headed into week 2

Montana football gears up to hit the road for the second time this season riding a huge wave of momentum after closing week one of conference play. The Griz took down Portland State on Saturday in a dominant fashion. Multiple players were able to show off their skills, winning themselves...
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

High school football rankings: Helena, Capital poised to go full Vigilante in Class AA

BOZEMAN — And just like that, the rush for Class AA state football gold appears destined to run through Helena's Vigilante Stadium — without a clear-cut home team. At least, that's the way it looked Friday night, when Helena and Helena Capital both flexed their muscles against ranked opposition. No. 2 Capital's 35-27 shootout over No. 3 Kalispell Glacier went according to chalk, but chalk up unranked Helena's 35-7 romp over top-ranked and two-time defending state champion Missoula Sentinel as the all-class stunner of the season.
HELENA, MT
Daily Montanan

University of Montana, Montana State, count enrollment wins with incoming classes

Montana’s flagship campuses notched enrollment wins this fall with incoming classes — including the second-largest one for Montana State University — although both universities saw slight dips in total students compared to 2021. The University of Montana counted its largest incoming class in six years, at 1,351, and one that’s 6 percent bigger than 2021, […] The post University of Montana, Montana State, count enrollment wins with incoming classes appeared first on Daily Montanan.
BOZEMAN, MT
yourbigsky.com

New Troopers future of MT MHP

The Montana Highway Patrol commissioned 10 new troopers Monday at a graduation ceremony held at the Civic Center in Helena. Attorney General Austin Knudsen and Colonel Steve Lavin addressed the cadets prior to having their badges pinned and taking the oath of office. The new troopers were among 344 applicants...
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Montana wildfire update for Sept. 26

Last week, Montana had 28 large active wildland fires in the state. The National Interagency Fire Center reported on Sunday that there are currently 24 active wildfires in Montana, totaling 58,000 acres of land burned. The largest wildfire in Montana appears to be the Trail Ridge Fire northwest of Wisdom,...
NBCMontana

"From sheep to shelf," Dillon family ranch supplies wool for Duckworth Apparel

DILLON, Mont. — Almost ten-years ago, fourth-generation Dillon sheep rancher, John Helle, co-founded Duckworth Apparel Company in Montana. Duckworth outdoor wear is now marketed all over the world. The family ranchers are meeting contemporary clothing needs by keeping their pioneer history alive. The company brands its products "from sheep...
DILLON, MT
NBCMontana

MSU to hold American Indian Heritage Day celebration

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State University will hold an American Indian Heritage Day celebration to remember the suffering endured by Indigenous children at boarding schools in North America in the late 19th century. The theme this year is "Healing and Resilience." The event will be held this Friday from...
MISSOULA, MT
montanaoutdoor.com

Montana Archery Bull Down

Scott Collinsworth, from Fort Peck Marina, filled his bull elk tag with his good buddy, William Kitchin, from Missoula.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake

It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

New cable franchise gets approval in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula City Council signed off on final approval for a new cable franchise in Missoula on Monday night. City officials approved the deal with TDS Metrocom last fall after nearly a year of talks. TDS will pay a 5% fee to the city per the...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Reserve St. traffic flowing again after crash in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department says northbound traffic is flowing normally again on North Reserve Street after an accident. It happened at the 2500 block of North Reserve near the intersection of Union Pacific Street. No additional information was immediately available.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Bears could stick around until December

MISSOULA, Mont. — Bears may stay in the valley until mid-December, due to a hyperphagia stage that they are are currently experiencing. “We were getting 50 calls a day. And the bears this year are going through a bit of a food failure,” said James Jonkel, FWP regional bear team. “Every so often, we'll get a food failure year where they go into this sort of desperation mode. It's a higher end hyperphagia where they just totally ignore people altogether.”
MISSOULA, MT
XL Country 100.7

After 30 Years Of Searching, Did DNA Solve This Montana Murder?

After 30 years without any answers, a Montana cold case has finally been solved. It all started in 1992 in an area commonly known as "Peace Tree Camp" or "Orange Avenue Ranch" located just off of Interstate 90 in Missoula County. There, a body was found partially buried. It was later determined that the body was that of a man named William Adams, a.k.a. "Cadillac Man".
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT

