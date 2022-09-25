Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
UM football continues to ride wave of momentum headed into week 2
Montana football gears up to hit the road for the second time this season riding a huge wave of momentum after closing week one of conference play. The Griz took down Portland State on Saturday in a dominant fashion. Multiple players were able to show off their skills, winning themselves...
406mtsports.com
High school football rankings: Helena, Capital poised to go full Vigilante in Class AA
BOZEMAN — And just like that, the rush for Class AA state football gold appears destined to run through Helena's Vigilante Stadium — without a clear-cut home team. At least, that's the way it looked Friday night, when Helena and Helena Capital both flexed their muscles against ranked opposition. No. 2 Capital's 35-27 shootout over No. 3 Kalispell Glacier went according to chalk, but chalk up unranked Helena's 35-7 romp over top-ranked and two-time defending state champion Missoula Sentinel as the all-class stunner of the season.
406mtsports.com
Week 4: No. 2 Montana Grizzlies beat Portland State on homecoming to open Big Sky play
The No. 2 Grizzlies celebrated homecoming by blowing out Portland State (0-3) in Missoula for its first 4-0 start since 2009. Montana Grizzlies bury Portland State with flurry of points in 2nd quarter. The Griz used a 22-0 run over the final five-plus minutes of the second quarter to pull...
Idaho8.com
Idaho State down to its 3rd-string QB when Bengals face No. 2 Montana Saturday
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - When the Idaho State Bengals suit up Saturday afternoon at Holt Arena against No. 2 Montana, ISU will do it with 3rd-string quarterback Sagan Gronauer under center. That's because Hunter Hays suffered an ankle injury over the weekend at Northern Colorado that will hold him out...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
University of Montana, Montana State, count enrollment wins with incoming classes
Montana’s flagship campuses notched enrollment wins this fall with incoming classes — including the second-largest one for Montana State University — although both universities saw slight dips in total students compared to 2021. The University of Montana counted its largest incoming class in six years, at 1,351, and one that’s 6 percent bigger than 2021, […] The post University of Montana, Montana State, count enrollment wins with incoming classes appeared first on Daily Montanan.
yourbigsky.com
New Troopers future of MT MHP
The Montana Highway Patrol commissioned 10 new troopers Monday at a graduation ceremony held at the Civic Center in Helena. Attorney General Austin Knudsen and Colonel Steve Lavin addressed the cadets prior to having their badges pinned and taking the oath of office. The new troopers were among 344 applicants...
Missoula man embarks on 400 mile paddleboarding trek
Mike Richardson is paddleboarding 400 miles along the Yellowstone River from Gardiner to Terry to his destination.
yourbigsky.com
Montana wildfire update for Sept. 26
Last week, Montana had 28 large active wildland fires in the state. The National Interagency Fire Center reported on Sunday that there are currently 24 active wildfires in Montana, totaling 58,000 acres of land burned. The largest wildfire in Montana appears to be the Trail Ridge Fire northwest of Wisdom,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBCMontana
"From sheep to shelf," Dillon family ranch supplies wool for Duckworth Apparel
DILLON, Mont. — Almost ten-years ago, fourth-generation Dillon sheep rancher, John Helle, co-founded Duckworth Apparel Company in Montana. Duckworth outdoor wear is now marketed all over the world. The family ranchers are meeting contemporary clothing needs by keeping their pioneer history alive. The company brands its products "from sheep...
NBCMontana
MSU to hold American Indian Heritage Day celebration
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State University will hold an American Indian Heritage Day celebration to remember the suffering endured by Indigenous children at boarding schools in North America in the late 19th century. The theme this year is "Healing and Resilience." The event will be held this Friday from...
montanaoutdoor.com
Montana Archery Bull Down
Scott Collinsworth, from Fort Peck Marina, filled his bull elk tag with his good buddy, William Kitchin, from Missoula.
Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake
It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bear found in Helena mobile home park
Authorities tranquilized and captured a black bear in a Helena mobile home park near Bill Roberts Golf Course Tuesday morning.
NBCMontana
New cable franchise gets approval in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula City Council signed off on final approval for a new cable franchise in Missoula on Monday night. City officials approved the deal with TDS Metrocom last fall after nearly a year of talks. TDS will pay a 5% fee to the city per the...
NBCMontana
Reserve St. traffic flowing again after crash in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department says northbound traffic is flowing normally again on North Reserve Street after an accident. It happened at the 2500 block of North Reserve near the intersection of Union Pacific Street. No additional information was immediately available.
NBCMontana
Gallatin Co. Emergency Management now responsible for all of Big Sky
Bozeman, Mont — A new deal between Gallatin and Madison counties will put emergency services under one roof in Big sky. Most of the Big Sky community sits in Gallatin County, but a small part stretches into Madison County. The agreement means wildfire and hazardous materials services will all...
NBCMontana
Bears could stick around until December
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bears may stay in the valley until mid-December, due to a hyperphagia stage that they are are currently experiencing. “We were getting 50 calls a day. And the bears this year are going through a bit of a food failure,” said James Jonkel, FWP regional bear team. “Every so often, we'll get a food failure year where they go into this sort of desperation mode. It's a higher end hyperphagia where they just totally ignore people altogether.”
Accident stalling traffic on Reserve Street in Missoula
Crews are on the scene of an accident that is delaying traffic on the 2500 block of North Reserve Street in Missoula.
After 30 Years Of Searching, Did DNA Solve This Montana Murder?
After 30 years without any answers, a Montana cold case has finally been solved. It all started in 1992 in an area commonly known as "Peace Tree Camp" or "Orange Avenue Ranch" located just off of Interstate 90 in Missoula County. There, a body was found partially buried. It was later determined that the body was that of a man named William Adams, a.k.a. "Cadillac Man".
City of Missoula finalizes broadband, cable agreement with TDS
Final approval has been given for a franchise agreement with a new broadband provider looking to establish a presence in the Missoula's growing market.
Comments / 0