ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
foxla.com

Anaheim animal abuse suspect posts bond, released from custody

ANAHEIM, Calif. - A man accused of animal cruelty in Anaheim posted bond and has been released from custody, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said Monday. Albert Frank Abad Jr., 33, of Anaheim, posted $25,000 bond and was released Friday, officials said. Abad surrendered to police in Anaheim a...
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Scams#Eyewitness News
insideedition.com

Woman Robbed of Jewelry and Cash at Gunpoint as Witness Watched in Los Angeles

Frightening video shows a woman being robbed at gunpoint, while a witness can only watch helplessly. The LAPD says it happened around 11 a.m. in a public parking garage downtown. The manager of the building told KCBS that just weeks ago, another scary incident took place at the same shopping center. A group of suspects raided a jewelry store and smashed glass cases, hoping to rob the place. He says they were unable to break through. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Murder suspect killed in shootout with police; Southbound I-15 shut down in Hesperia

A man wanted in connection with a murder in Fontana on Monday is dead after a shootout with police on Southbound Interstate 15 in Hesperia. Anthony John Graziano, 45, was accused of killing his wife during a domestic violence incident Monday morning in Fontana. An Amber Alert was issued after police said he fled with The post Murder suspect killed in shootout with police; Southbound I-15 shut down in Hesperia appeared first on KESQ.
HESPERIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxla.com

Woman arrested for allegedly running over man in her car intentionally

CYPRESS, Calif. - One person was killed Monday after police say a woman intentionally ran him over in her car, according to the Cypress Police Department. The incident happened on Sept. 25. Officers responded to calls for a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Graham Street near Oak Knoll Park around 8:30 p.m.
CYPRESS, CA
KTLA

Motorcyclist killed in Mid-City hit-and-run; driver sought

Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after fatally striking a motorcyclist in the Mid-City neighborhood of Los Angeles Sunday night. The crash occurred on South Fairfax Avenue and Electric Drive around 10:20 p.m, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release A black, 4-door sedan was driving northbound on […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Norco road rage fight caught on camera; Sheriffs investigating

NORCO, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a road rage incident in Norco was caught on camera. The incident happened just after 8p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, on the 15 Freeway near 6th Street in Norco. The video shows two cars driving along the freeway. The video was taken from...
NORCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy