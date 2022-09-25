Read full article on original website
Amber Alert issued for teen believed to be with father, who's accused of killing woman in Fontana
Police say 45-year-old Anthony John Graziano, who allegedly killed a woman in Fontana, is on the run with his 15-year-old daughter Savanna.
iheart.com
Suspect In Amber Alert Dies In Firefight With Police Along With Daughter
The California Highway Patrol deactivated an Amber Alert this morning on behalf of the Fontana Police Department asking for the public's help to find 15-year-old Savannah Graziano. Shortly after the CHP made that announcement, the Fontana Police Department said it believed the suspect Anthony Graziano was involved in a shootout...
Man arrested in Lancaster home invasion homicide was homeless, didn’t know victim
More details are being released by law enforcement regarding a home invasion in Lancaster that left a woman dead early Sunday morning. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the suspect in the investigation was a local transient in the area who acted alone when he gained entry into the victim’s home. The victim […]
Felon Charged with Killing Man with Screwdriver in Santa Ana
A 39-year-old man was charged today with killing another man with a screwdriver in Santa Ana.
Moreno Valley man outraged after he says his $5K package was stolen, signed by someone else
A Moreno Valley man wants people to know that even requiring a signature won't necessarily protect you from package theft after his delivery was allegedly signed off by a stranger.
foxla.com
Anaheim animal abuse suspect posts bond, released from custody
ANAHEIM, Calif. - A man accused of animal cruelty in Anaheim posted bond and has been released from custody, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said Monday. Albert Frank Abad Jr., 33, of Anaheim, posted $25,000 bond and was released Friday, officials said. Abad surrendered to police in Anaheim a...
California sheriff's office relieves 47 deputies of police duties for 'unsatisfactory' on psych evals: report
Nearly 50 deputies in one California sheriff's agency have been relieved of their police duties following "unsatisfactory" ratings on psychological examinations dating back to 2016, weeks after a deputy who previously failed a psychological exam shot and killed a married couple. In a Sept. 23 letter, Alameda County Sheriff Gregory...
OC Man Charged with Punching Flight Attendant Due in Court
An Orange County man caught on video punching a flight attendant in the back of the head during a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles International Airport is scheduled to make his initial court appearance Monday on a federal charge of interfering with flight crew members and attendants.
foxla.com
Amber Alert canceled for 15-year-old girl taken following deadly shooting of mother in Fontana
FONTANA, Calif. - An Amber Alert was canceled Tuesday for a 15-year-old girl abducted out of Fontana in San Bernardino County Monday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said. CHP tweeted just after 11:30 a.m. that the Amber Alert for Savanna Graziano was deactivated, but did not provide any further details.
Woman arrested, accused of killing man after intentionally running him over with car in Cypress
Police in Cypress have taken a 20-year-old woman into custody after she allegedly killed a man after she ran him over with her car. The incident unfolded around 8:30 p.m. Sunday near Graham Street, adjacent to Oak Knoll Park, according to a news release from the Cypress Police Department. Authorities said that when officers […]
insideedition.com
Woman Robbed of Jewelry and Cash at Gunpoint as Witness Watched in Los Angeles
Frightening video shows a woman being robbed at gunpoint, while a witness can only watch helplessly. The LAPD says it happened around 11 a.m. in a public parking garage downtown. The manager of the building told KCBS that just weeks ago, another scary incident took place at the same shopping center. A group of suspects raided a jewelry store and smashed glass cases, hoping to rob the place. He says they were unable to break through. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
Murder suspect killed in shootout with police; Southbound I-15 shut down in Hesperia
A man wanted in connection with a murder in Fontana on Monday is dead after a shootout with police on Southbound Interstate 15 in Hesperia. Anthony John Graziano, 45, was accused of killing his wife during a domestic violence incident Monday morning in Fontana. An Amber Alert was issued after police said he fled with The post Murder suspect killed in shootout with police; Southbound I-15 shut down in Hesperia appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
Woman arrested for allegedly running over man in her car intentionally
CYPRESS, Calif. - One person was killed Monday after police say a woman intentionally ran him over in her car, according to the Cypress Police Department. The incident happened on Sept. 25. Officers responded to calls for a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Graham Street near Oak Knoll Park around 8:30 p.m.
Authorities identify prankster body slammed at OC football game as a 20-year-old, not a student
The person seen racing across the field at last Friday’s Anaheim Katella versus La Palma Kennedy High School football game carrying a flag that read, “I eat a**” has been identified only as a 20-year-old man and not a teenager, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times. In video that went viral, […]
Motorcyclist killed in Mid-City hit-and-run; driver sought
Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after fatally striking a motorcyclist in the Mid-City neighborhood of Los Angeles Sunday night. The crash occurred on South Fairfax Avenue and Electric Drive around 10:20 p.m, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release A black, 4-door sedan was driving northbound on […]
ABC7 Los Angeles
3-year-old boy dies days after aunt allegedly pushed him into Lake Michigan
CHICAGO -- Chicago police said Monday morning it's up to the state's attorney's office to upgrade charges in the case of a young boy who was allegedly pushed into Lake Michigan and later died. Police said the 3-year-old boy's aunt pushed him into the lake at Navy Pier last Monday.
Woman found dead in Lancaster home after suffering blunt head trauma; man detained at residence
A man has been detained in the death of a woman who was found with blunt head trauma inside a home in Lancaster Sunday, authorities said.
foxla.com
VIDEO: Norco road rage fight caught on camera; Sheriffs investigating
NORCO, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a road rage incident in Norco was caught on camera. The incident happened just after 8p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, on the 15 Freeway near 6th Street in Norco. The video shows two cars driving along the freeway. The video was taken from...
2 LASD deputies relieved of duty amid fraud scheme probe have close ties to Villanueva, sources say
Two sheriff's department personnel were suspended from duty pending the outcome of an investigation into their alleged involvement in an unspecified "scheme to defraud the citizens" of L.A. County.
