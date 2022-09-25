CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – It’s designed to look like candy, but it’s far from sweet. Commonly known as rainbow fentanyl and made to look like candies such as SweeTarts and Skittles, this drug is targeted at children and other young adults. It can come in a variety of forms, including pills, powder and blocks that resemble sidewalk chalk.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO