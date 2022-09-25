ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

kbsi23.com

SAFETY 101: How to prepare for Missouri’s 2022 hunting season

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – For serious hunters, opening day is their favorite day of the year. Before the hunting season commences, here are some safety precautions as outlines by the Missouri Department of Conservation. According to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), in 2020 alone, there were 22...
MISSOURI STATE
kbsi23.com

Safety hazards close Market Square Art Park in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A small park in Paducah is closed until further notice due to safety hazards. Market Square Art Park is located at 117 ½ South 2nd Street. Due to identified safety hazards, fencing has been placed across the front of the park to prevent the public’s access, according to the City of Paducah.
PADUCAH, KY
Carbondale, IL
Carbondale, IL
kbsi23.com

Early morning crash into Paducah building sends 3 to the hospital

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Three people were injured in a crash early Tuesday morning after two cars crashed into the Robert Cherry Civic Center in Paducah. Paducah police were called about 6:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 to the intersection of Park Avenue and H.C. Mathis Drive. Tara Luten,...
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

Woman facing charges after police find crystal meth, Fentanyl in Marion, IL

MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – A woman faces charges after police say they found her with crystal ice methamphetamine and Fentanyl. Lacy Wagner, 32, faces two counts of delivery of Fentanyl within 500 feet of a park, possession of 100 to 400 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver and possession of 15 to 100 grams of Fentanyl with the intent to deliver.
MARION, IL
kbsi23.com

Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man. The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person on Monday, September 26. Dominick Pogue was reported missing by family and was reportedly last seen on Monday, September...
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

New voter ward boundaries in effect in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – New voter ward boundaries recently went into effect in the City of Cape Girardeau following the 2020 census. The Cape Girardeau County Clerk’s Office will be adjusting the voting precinct boundaries to reflect the ward changes. No change to the voting precincts...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Rainbow fentanyl poses serious threat to youth, DEA special agent says

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – It’s designed to look like candy, but it’s far from sweet. Commonly known as rainbow fentanyl and made to look like candies such as SweeTarts and Skittles, this drug is targeted at children and other young adults. It can come in a variety of forms, including pills, powder and blocks that resemble sidewalk chalk.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Notre Dame High School Activity Week underway

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KBSI) – Notre Dame Regional High School’s annual Activity Week commenced Friday, Sept. 23. Activity Week helps raise operating funds for the high school and is a long-standing tradition of fundraising competition among class levels. Raffles, candy, trash bags, butter braids, and Imo’s Pizza will be sold throughout the week.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Grocery store coming to Cairo, 1st time in 7 years

CAIRO, Ill. (KBSI) – Men of Power-Women of Strength and other southern Illinois organizations are teaming together to bring a grocery store to the city of Cairo. It is named Rise Community Market and will be the first grocery store in close to 7 years. Men of Power-Women of...
CAIRO, IL

