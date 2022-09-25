Read full article on original website
Community Counseling Center and Cape Girardeau Police Department partner for new Behavioral Health position
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Community Counseling Center and Cape Girardeau Police Department (CGPD) are teaming up to create a new position. The position is Behavioral Health Co-responder. There will be two hires for this new role. Behavioral Health Crisis Center Program Manager Savannah Martin says these roles will...
Central Municipal Pool “Bubble” closed to general public due to mechanical issue
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The Central Municipal Pool also know as the “Bubble” in Cape Girardeau is temporarily closed to the general public due to a mechanical issue with the heating and air system. A new system would cost at least $70,000 and likely not arrive...
SAFETY 101: How to prepare for Missouri’s 2022 hunting season
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – For serious hunters, opening day is their favorite day of the year. Before the hunting season commences, here are some safety precautions as outlines by the Missouri Department of Conservation. According to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), in 2020 alone, there were 22...
Safety hazards close Market Square Art Park in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A small park in Paducah is closed until further notice due to safety hazards. Market Square Art Park is located at 117 ½ South 2nd Street. Due to identified safety hazards, fencing has been placed across the front of the park to prevent the public’s access, according to the City of Paducah.
Early morning crash into Paducah building sends 3 to the hospital
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Three people were injured in a crash early Tuesday morning after two cars crashed into the Robert Cherry Civic Center in Paducah. Paducah police were called about 6:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 to the intersection of Park Avenue and H.C. Mathis Drive. Tara Luten,...
BREAKING NEWS: Caruthersville adds safety measures ahead of Friday’s football tilt
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – After last Friday’s murder of a 19-year-old male near campus, Caruthersville High School has ratcheted up its security measures ahead of this week’s homecoming game. The Dexter Bearcats will be making the trek on Friday, Sept. 30, and per Brad Gerling, Caruthersville...
Williamson County Sheriff’s Office using whole body contraband detection system
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has new technology to detect contraband being brought into the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. The Williamson County Board of Commissioners purchased a Command Sourcing B-Scan Whole Body Contraband Detection System. The new system, already in...
Woman facing charges after police find crystal meth, Fentanyl in Marion, IL
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – A woman faces charges after police say they found her with crystal ice methamphetamine and Fentanyl. Lacy Wagner, 32, faces two counts of delivery of Fentanyl within 500 feet of a park, possession of 100 to 400 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver and possession of 15 to 100 grams of Fentanyl with the intent to deliver.
Training to be offered for volunteers to provide overnight shelter during extreme weather
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Multiple organizations are working together to create a plan to provide overnight shelter at The Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau during extreme winter weather. A training for volunteers interested in helping will be Sunday, October 9, from 1-4 pm at The Salvation Army, 701...
Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man. The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person on Monday, September 26. Dominick Pogue was reported missing by family and was reportedly last seen on Monday, September...
New voter ward boundaries in effect in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – New voter ward boundaries recently went into effect in the City of Cape Girardeau following the 2020 census. The Cape Girardeau County Clerk’s Office will be adjusting the voting precinct boundaries to reflect the ward changes. No change to the voting precincts...
Rainbow fentanyl poses serious threat to youth, DEA special agent says
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – It’s designed to look like candy, but it’s far from sweet. Commonly known as rainbow fentanyl and made to look like candies such as SweeTarts and Skittles, this drug is targeted at children and other young adults. It can come in a variety of forms, including pills, powder and blocks that resemble sidewalk chalk.
UP CLOSE: Whitney Quick of the Better Business Bureau offers student loan scam tips
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Scammers are on high alert theses days. Everything from credit cards to student loan forgiveness. So, as we head to the fall season, what sort of scams are circulating that are relative to the loan forgiveness?. “Ever since the announcement, was made from the...
Notre Dame High School Activity Week underway
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KBSI) – Notre Dame Regional High School’s annual Activity Week commenced Friday, Sept. 23. Activity Week helps raise operating funds for the high school and is a long-standing tradition of fundraising competition among class levels. Raffles, candy, trash bags, butter braids, and Imo’s Pizza will be sold throughout the week.
Grocery store coming to Cairo, 1st time in 7 years
CAIRO, Ill. (KBSI) – Men of Power-Women of Strength and other southern Illinois organizations are teaming together to bring a grocery store to the city of Cairo. It is named Rise Community Market and will be the first grocery store in close to 7 years. Men of Power-Women of...
